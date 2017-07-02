Skyworks Solutions: Opportunity Ahead

Since my previous article on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), the company has continued to thrive, including posting a strong top and bottom beat. However, due to a recent pullback in the tech sector amidst concerns surrounding excessive valuations, the company is currently trading at a lower price than it was when I first highlighted that the company was slightly overvalued for those targeting market-beating returns. Given the company's continued growth and cheaper share price, I believe it is currently fairly valued and will provide market-beating returns on an additional 5-10% drop.

The company has averaged 34.2% annual EPS growth over the past five years and grew 26.34% last year, with 16% year-over-year growth reported last quarter. Though the law of large numbers, investing prudence, and the general trend indicate that growth will slow some, significant tailwinds indicate that the company should continue to enjoy strong growth over the next decade. Analysts project 15.15% annual growth over the next five years, driven by its strong relationship with Apple (AAPL) smartphone supplier Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) as well as its client and sector diversification efforts into Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, and cable modem. An encouraging sign for long-term growth is that its diversification efforts are significantly outgrowing its largely saturated smartphone business. Some of their recent growth initiatives in IoT include providing support for Cisco's MIMO gateways, providing analog control ICs for Nintendo platforms, providing Wi-Fi mesh networking for Google and Plume, and providing custom solutions for Fitbit, Garmin and LG. In the automotive sector, management reports that they recently "secured strategic design wins at three leading automotive manufacturers." The company believes their momentum will continue, optimistically projecting 18% revenue growth and 23% earnings per share growth on a year-over-year basis for this quarter.

Due to the company's diversification efforts and top-tier technology, the company's lucrative smartphone income should remain strong, as effectively laid out in Kumquat Research's recent article. Furthermore, even if the company does take a small hit to growth in the event of a downturn in the smart phone sector, it has significant financial resources (no debt and over $1 billion in cash) to compensate by reducing outstanding float via buybacks or by driving additional growth through acquisitions.

Given its strong growth momentum, highly profitable business model (ROICs nearly 30% over the past several years), competitive advantages in technology, promising diversification efforts, and strong financial position, I conservatively estimate average annual growth of 10% over the next decade with a terminal growth rate of 6%. Inputting these assumptions into a DCF valuation model yields projected annual returns around 14.4%:

DCF Model 10% Returns 12.5% Returns 14.4% Returns 15% Returns 10%/6% Growth $189.51 $121.58 $96.24 $90.47

Investor Takeaway: For those targeting returns significantly above long-term average market returns of 10-12%, the company is roughly fairly valued. However, it appears significantly undervalued relative to market average returns as its relatively cheap P/E and PEG confirm. SWKS provides strong value at present prices and could provide returns approaching my long-term target of 15% with an additional 5% drop. If you like this company's prospects, take advantage of the dip and establish a long-term position in the company at prices in the low-to-mid $90s.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SWKS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.