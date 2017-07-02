Amazon, Whole Foods, And American Antitrust Laws

The United States has some of the most developed and expansive antitrust laws in the world.

Introduced initially to curb monopolistic practices of large steel and oil companies, today's antitrust laws primarily seek: (1) to restrict collusive restraints on trade, (2) to limit mergers and acquisitions which might eliminate competition, and (3) to prohibit the formation of monopolies and the use of monopolistic practices. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) only potentially implicates the latter two of these concerns. However, for the foregoing reasons, Amazon is unlikely to be in any immediate danger of violating existing antitrust laws.

First, Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods does not limit competition in the grocery sector. Indeed, it is more likely that Amazon's entry into the grocery foods market will encourage innovation in Amazon's competitors. How long will it take for Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) to distribute its own version of the Dash Wand or something equivalent? Similarly, grocery stores will be encouraged to offer their own same-day delivery options. With so many players competing in the same market with the same rules, the cost of delivered goods will fall and consumers will benefit.

Second, the resulting market structure after the acquisition of Whole Foods will not be that of a monopoly. In United States v. E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., the Supreme Court held that there is monopoly power "[w]hen a product is controlled by one interest, without substitutes available in the market." Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods does not remove a substitute from the grocery foods market as would be the case if two grocers merged. On the contrary, the market has instead gained a more capable participant. Additionally, corporations and executives are wary of appearing to engage in monopolistic practices because even attempting to form a monopoly is a criminally punishable offense under United States Code Service title 15 section 2.

Finally, regarding the proposed Whole Foods acquisition, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox News:

I think it was a very clever move to marry together a very good, high quality niche retailer with the very broad brush approach of marketing everything that Amazon has done so well. But I surely don’t see any anti-trust implications in that.

Given this explicit approval, it seems unlikely that an acquisition of Whole Foods would face resistance at a federal level.

In conclusion, while some see the growth of Amazon as a rebirth of early industrial age oil and steel companies, this acquisition of Whole Foods is unlikely to trigger antitrust liability. This acquisition will actually encourage competition without resulting in a monopoly or monopolistic practices.

