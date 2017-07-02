Chipotle's Tasty Economics

I initiated a long position in Chipotle's (NYSE:CMG) shares on the recent downturn and wanted to share my thinking on the investment to help contribute to the knowledge base of the Seeking Alpha community as well as receive feedback on the idea. So, I’ll walk through an income statement and cash flow based valuation of Chipotle’s shares. I hope you’ll find this article thought provoking and leave any feedback in the comments.

As a quick explanatory note: I underwrite my investments to 17.5% CAGRs over a 3-5 year period if the primary driver of my investment thesis is undervaluation. If, on the other hand, I think the business model is wonderful and capable of sustained growth, I’m willing to relax that assumption toward a 12.5% target. With Chipotle, I think you can buy a wonderful business model for the higher investment threshold.

The Case for Buying Chipotle Stock

This article is going to primarily focus on a quantitative argument for buying Chipotle's stock. As such, I’m going to stipulate some qualitative beliefs about CMG that I have formed as a result of industry research, conversations with acquaintances, and my own experience as a satisfied Chipotle customer. These assumptions are absolutely crucial to the investment thesis, and if you don’t agree with them, then all the math that follows is invalid.

Qualitative Assumptions

• The E. coli outbreaks of 4Q 2015 did not permanently damage Chipotle's brand to any great extent and, as a result, same-store sales and margins are capable of returning to pre-crisis levels by 2021.

• Chipotle not reached saturation in the U.S., and the company can find additional restaurant locations domestically that are capable of achieving similar sales results as the restaurants that are now open, or CMG can achieve the projected results through international expansion. The company currently has 29 international restaurants in Canada and Europe (Source: 2016 Chipotle Annual Report).

Revenues

Source: 2014-2016 info from Chipotle Annual Reports; 2017-2022 from Author's Model

Restaurant Count: From 2012 to 2016, Chipotle opened 185, 188, 227, and 240 net stores per year, or an average of 210 stores annually. I believe that given the crisis in late 2015 and 2016, the company de-prioritized opening new stores and, thus, the guidance of 195-210 new stores for 2017 reflects the distraction from the crisis. I anticipate the company will accelerate its new store openings as it moves along, and future years could see new openings at about 250 stores/year. Nevertheless, I have modeled 185 net new stores in 2017 to account for the 15 "ShopHouse" restaurants that are being closed, and 200 net new stores for each of the years 2018-2022. This would result in the year-end 2016 restaurant count of 2,250 climbing to 3,435 by year-end 2022.

Same-Store Sales: I have been unable to find Chipotle’s same-store sales as of Sept. 30, 2015, the last quarter before the E. coli crisis, but I believe same-store sales were approximately $2.5 mm/store. They were $2.472 mm at year-end 2014 and $2.424 mm at year-end 2015, and same-store sales comps had been positive throughout 2015 until the crisis.

The bad news is that same-store sales fell 25% to $1.868 mm in 2016, but have begun to increase again in early 2017. Chipotle’s guidance at the beginning of the year was for high-single-digit growth, and the most recent sell-off in the stock has been a result of the company reiterating the same growth expectation after analysts had begun to pencil in a higher growth rate.

My investment thesis relies on same-store sales growth reaching $2.4 mm/store by 2021, which would be a 5.1% annualized growth rate from the 2016 trough. The company is obviously working to increase sales and has rolled out improved mobile apps for ordering, is pushing catering sales, has recently initiated price increases at ~400 stores, and is working to add two dessert items to the menu.

While I have no reason to doubt that the company can achieve 96% of its pre-crisis same-store sales levels six years after a crisis, this is the assumption that I feel has the least support in my model. On the other hand, I take comfort in that I am almost positive that my new restaurant openings assumption is too low, and if Chipotle opened 100 more restaurants over the course of the five years than I modeled, same-store sales of $2.330 mm could achieve the same revenue levels.

Variable Expenses

Chipotle reports its operating expenses in eight categories. I characterize the first four (Food, Beverage, & Packaging "FB&P", Labor Costs, Occupancy Costs, and Other Operating Costs) as variable expenses. Of course, not all of these expenses are variable at the store level, which explains why these four categories increased from 72.8% of revenue in 2014 to 87.2% of revenue in 2016. My expectation is that as stores adjust to the new post-crisis protocols, variable expenses will settle in at 74.3% of revenue by 2021.

Source: 2014-2016 info from Chipotle Annual Reports; 2017-2022 from Author's Model

Food, Beverage, & Packaging: Pre-crisis, under the company’s current policy that classifies kitchen gloves in the other operating cost line item, I believe FB&P was approximately 33% of sales. In 2016, this climbed to 35% of sales. Given that Chipotle was giving away a lot of food in 2016, I anticipate 35% is frankly a high-water mark and that future FB&P will likely come in at ~33% of sales. However, I’ve modeled 34% for all years to build in some margin of safety.

Labor Costs: Labor was 22% of sales in 2014 and spiked to 28.3% in 2016. As stores return to operational efficiency, I have modeled in 23% labor costs in 2021. This assumption will be too aggressive by 1.0-1.5% if the company cannot successfully implement menu price increases. There is also risk to this line item if wage rates increase meaningfully over the next few years as ~92.5% of Chipotle’s employees are hourly workers. On the other hand, I believe productivity improvements as a result of growth in catering and digital orders will likely offset this to an extent, so I’m comfortable with the 23% assumption.

Occupancy Costs: Occupancy costs, or rent & utilities, are a tricky expense when classified as variable because the relationship should be a function of store count as opposed to sales. In 2016, Chipotle’s occupancy cost divided by store count (a close proxy for average rent & utilities, etc.) was $131K/store, which translated to 7.5% of sales. I’ve modeled a 3% annual increase in per-store occupancy costs, which admittedly is a swag. Given these assumptions, occupancy costs end up as 6.3% of sales by 2021.

Other Operating Costs: This line includes marketing and promotional expenditures and spiked from 10.6% of 2014 sales to 16.4% of 2016 sales. The company has indicated that it believes the increase in marketing was necessary to counteract the effects of the crisis. Like occupancy costs, these expenses are not strictly variable and will step down meaningfully as a percentage of sales as the stores regain sales. I have left my 2021 estimates at 11% of sales, which I believe could easily be 1-2% higher than an aggressive growth case.

As an aside, the capability for firms like Chipotle to micro-target marketing dollars at their desired demographic will help to drive efficiency in their marketing spend. Furthermore, the company is clearly thinking very long term as it is targeting young children with educational material aimed at promoting food values consistent with the Chipotle brand as it mentioned on the first-quarter earnings call. One of the reasons I think Chipotle has a good 20-30 year run ahead of itself is that its target customers are mass affluent millennials who are starting to have children and will be passing along their food habits to their children.

Fixed Costs

I classify Chipotle’s four remaining operating expense line items (General & Administrative Expenses, Depreciation & Amortization, Pre-Opening Costs, and Loss on Disposal) as fixed costs. These four were a combined 9.9% of sales in 2014, peaked at 11.8% of sales in 2016, and I’m projecting they will fall to 7.7% of sales by 2021 as these costs grow more slowly than sales and restaurant count. The key assumptions behind this are that G&A expenses increase 5.4% annually throughout the period, D&A increases 7.4% annually, and that the sum of pre-opening costs and loss on disposal runs $24 mm annually.

Source: 2014-2016 info from Chipotle Annual Reports; 2017-2022 from Author's Model

General & Administrative Expenses: The G&A line ran at $276 mm in 2016, and while it will increase in 2017, the growth rate should come down as Co-CEO Monty Moran retired in June 2017. Given his $15+ million comp in 2016, I see both 2017 and 2018 containing $7.5 mm of benefit from reduced executive compensation. In my model, the G&A grows at a 5.4% CAGR throughout the projection period in $15 mm stair steps.

Depreciation & Amortization: The D&A assumption is not really relevant since I am not valuing the company on a P/E ratio. The D&A is added back to cash for the DCF analysis. That said, I stuck my finger in the wind and put in numbers that ought to be directionally correct.

Pre-Opening Costs and Loss on Disposal: Holding pre-opening costs and loss on disposal at $24 mm reflects flat per store opening costs from 2016 and continues the run-rate of about $10 mm of disposal losses that I believe are related to the Chipotle brand (CMG’s 2016 numbers included $14 mm for disposal of the ShopHouse brand that will be non-recurring).

Source: 2014-2016 info from Chipotle Annual Reports; 2017-2022 from Author's Model

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Statement Assumptions

Given all the above assumptions related to the income statement, I will quickly run through the necessary balance sheet and cash flow statement assumptions. I am assuming no more share buybacks and that cash simply builds up on the balance sheet while earning the 0.7% interest the company earned on its investments (labeled in the model as non-productive assets) in 2016. Given current share prices, I think Chipotle would be well served to continue the share buybacks, and frankly, I think borrowing $1-2 billion and buying back a meaningful amount of shares would drive a substantial amount of long-term shareholder value. By not modeling these in, I’ve left further upside without having to introduce uncertainty around assumptions related to the share price and buyback authorizations over the next five years.

I’ve also assumed that equity compensation continues to dilute current shareholders about 1% a year, that maintenance CapEx grows 3% a year and that per-store growth CapEx, which has been declining, stays flat over the projection period.

Here's the resulting balance sheet:

Source: 2014-2016 info from Chipotle Annual Reports; 2017-2022 from Author's Model

And the resulting cash flows with a few ratios I find instructive:

Source: 2014-2016 info from Chipotle Annual Reports; 2017-2022 from Author's Model

Outcomes

The result of the above financial voodoo is a growing stream of free cash flow that builds Chipotle’s cash balance up to $3.5 B by the end of 2021 and results in FCF of $993 mm in 2022, which is the "Terminal Year" for our valuation purposes.

Using the Gordon Growth model, we divide $993 mm by the sum of the required equity return, less the anticipated long-term growth rate of the company’s free cash flows. And here’s where the absurdity of this model kicks in - I’ve assumed a 3% growth rate. In other words, I’ve assumed a business that is growing at >8% hits a brick wall in 2022 and can only muster 3% FCF growth in future years, and that the market has priced this into the share price. This assumption is so outlandishly conservative, you should probably just stop reading, but I think this provides a conservative bent to the model. Furthermore, the required equity return for the S&P 500 is currently about 7.5% (The 20-year US Treasury is at 2.5%, and I typically use 5% as an equity risk premium). That return should increase as interest rates increase, and so maintaining the 4.5% difference between the required equity return and the long-term growth rate provides some insurance in a rising interest rate environment.

The end result from the model above is $993 mm/4.5% or a $22.1B value associated with the FCF. Toss in the $3.5B of cash expected to be on the balance sheet and I’m projecting a $25.6B Enterprise Value at the end of 2021.

Given the 1% annual dilution I’ve assumed and the lack of any further share buybacks, share count in 2021 would stand at 30.127 million shares, and so the price per share would come out to $851/share. Applying a 17.5% discount gets us to $411/share to achieve a 17.5% CAGR.

Sensitivity levels: A 1% change in operating expense margins at a 17.5% discount rate is about a $17.50/share change. So, if you think my margins are 2% too aggressive, then you’d want to see a share price $35 lower than my target in order to maintain the same investment return expectation.

Alternatively, the projected CAGR decreases about 1.1% for each 1% drop in margins. So, paying $417/share with expenses 2% of revenue higher than my mid-range case results in a 14.7% expected CAGR.

Conclusion

If you agree that Chipotle’s business hasn’t been fatally wounded by the E. coli crisis and that it can continue to grow store count, then its amazingly efficient business model gives investors an excellent opportunity to invest in a business that I believe will continue to grow rapidly for a number of years. My math and underwriting standards make me comfortable accumulating shares below $430, so I initiated a sizable holding as a percentage of my portfolio in late June. As always, there are plenty of risks to investing in Chipotle, including another rash of food safety problems, or a shock to consumer confidence. Yet, when I weigh the risks and potential rewards, I got in line for a burrito bowl with an extra side of the green stuff.

I hope you found this write-up useful. I’d love to hear your feedback in the comments.

