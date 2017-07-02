Is It Too Late - Or Too Soon - To Buy Cedar Fair?

Late last, month Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) added Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to its conviction buy list although it left its price target of $81 unchanged.

That target was set back in May of this year. It should also be noted that Goldman had previously put Cedar Fair on its conviction buy list in January of 2016 with a 12-month price target of $69, a target that Cedar Fair was unable to reach. Still, it performed very well, the price did get as high as $65 within the 12 months, and it did reach $69 by the end of February 2017.

Before going further, I would like to point out that the company is a publicly traded Limited Partnership and trades units instead of shares and pays a quarterly distribution rather than a dividend. The major differences are the treatment of the distributions at tax time (most tax software easily handles the K-1 report vs. a 1099-DIV report at tax time) and the possible issues with UBTI when these units are held in IRAs. Potential investors may wish to consult their tax advisors before making a purchase.

The more conservative investors may wish to wait until Wednesday, August 2nd, when the company reports Q2 earnings and holds its conference call to get detailed up-to-date information on attendance, guest spending, advance booking, season pass sales, and in general, how Cedar Fair is progressing towards its 2017 guidance of $500 million, or more, of Adjusted EBITDA. More importantly, if the company does what it has in the past, the executives will also give an indication about how the month of July went. With all that additional information, investors and analysts should have a much better indication of the full-year results.

The less conservative investors might be willing to jump in later this week after finding out how the company performed through July 4th. The past two years Cedar Fair has issued press releases highlighting its attendance and/or revenue performance through the July 4th weekend. In prior years, releases had been issued in late June. These reports gave investors significant information about the second quarter. Past examples are as follow:

July 6, 2016 - "Cedar Fair Reports 4% Increase In Net Revenues Through July 4th Holiday Weekend". That press release included YTD net revenue of $517 million, an increase of $20 million (4%) over 2015; a 3% increase in attendance; a 1% increase in average in-park guest per capita spending; and a 7% increase in out-of-park revenues.

July 8, 2015 - "Cedar Fair Reports 5% Increase In Net Revenues Through July 4th Holiday Weekend". That release included YTD net revenue of $491 million, an increase of $24 million (5%) over 2014; a 2% increase in attendance; a 2% increase in average in-park guest per capita spending; and a 10% increase in out-of-park revenues.

July 2, 2014 (a press release about CEO Matt Ouimet ringing the closing bell on the NYSE is the reason these results are before July 4th). "Cedar Fair Celebrates Summer By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell at Cedar Point". The release included the following information: Revenue was up ~1% on a comparable-park basis; an increase in average in-park guest per capita spending was somewhat offset by decreases in attendance and out-of-park revenues; positive trends in season pass sales and group event bookings; and the company reaffirming its 2014 full-year guidance.

June 27, 2013 (corresponding to an analyst day hosted at Cedar Point) - "Cedar Fair Announces Strong Early Season Revenue Trends". The release included net revenues up 5% compared to the previous year; in-park guest per capita spending up 4%, attendance up 1%; and out-of-park revenues up 5%.

The period had typically represented ~40% of the company's revenue, although the opening of its new Sports Center at Cedar Point and increasing emphasis on fourth-quarter special programs around Halloween and Christmas may skew that percentage. Whether or not the percentage is a bit off, the expected press release should provide potential investors with valuable additional data.

For those willing to take more of a chance and jump on the Goldman Sachs' bandwagon, why wait until the results are known? While I think its price target may be a bit high, I also believe there are a multitude of reasons to invest in Cedar Fair. These include several low cap-ex growth initiatives, the steady improvements in attendance and revenue, and most importantly, a large and growing quarterly distribution (You can read more about these reasons here).

You can buy ahead of the report and perhaps save a few bucks on the purchase price. Or, perhaps wait until more information becomes available and have a bit less of a return. And while you decide, I would like to wish everyone a happy, healthy and enjoyable celebration of our country's birthday!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently reinvest the distribution and may add to my position at any time.