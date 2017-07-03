A Micron Super Cycle?

Equilibrium between those that have large profits and selling and/or those that see the end of the cycle, versus those that see it as a super cycle and notice the low valuations.

In the meantime, bulls and bears, the latter expecting bad news out of the memory markets anytime soon, are locked.

We see some rationale in that view, but argue that investors need more proof in order to latch onto that idea.

There are those that argue Micron is facing a super cycle in memory or, at the minimum, the cyclical nature is becoming more muted.

Micron once again beat estimates and raised expectations. At least for now, however, it wasn't enough to start a new leg up.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) produced Q3 figures that were above expectations, both in revenue ($5.56 billion and in earnings ($1.62 EPS non-GAAP).

The drivers are also no mystery - both DRAM and NAND flash memory markets are tight, with solid demand and rising prices producing a quadruple whammy for the company.

DRAM constitutes 64% of the company's revenue. A figure from a very helpful article from SA contributor Electric Phred demonstrates the relation:

Another graph from the same article shows the NAND spot price (NAND constitutes 31% of revenue):

To a considerable degree this was expected, but the company still managed to beat expectations, especially on revenue. Margins, both on the DRAM side (54%) as well on the NAND side (41%), kept on expanding.

Despite these rosy numbers, the share price managed only the weakest of rallies after-hours and sold off considerably the next day (Friday, June 30th). There are several possible explanations for that:

Disappointing guidance

Investors worrying this is as good as it gets

Inventory rise

Valuation

To start with the guidance, we fail to see anything particular disappointing in the figures:

Also, the second half of the year is the cyclically strong part of the year in DRAM, at least on the consumer side as companies stock up for the holiday season. This should have allayed fears of at least a near-term change in the memory markets, but these fears persist.

ASPs are still expected to grow in the third (calendar year) quarter. From DRAMeXchange:

DRAMeXchange estimates that the overall ASP of DRAM products will rise by about 5% this third quarter compared with the second quarter. Suppliers can therefore expect further increases in their profits. “Although the end demand, particularly from the smartphone market, has not been strong this year, the general pace of manufacturing technology migration has been slow and is contributing to the tightening of supply,” said Avril Wu, research director of DRAMeXchange. “This situation is anticipated to last to 2018 since suppliers will not take on significant additional production capacity in the short term. Meanwhile, ASPs of various DRAM products will remain high.”

There were some other noteworthy Q3 figures:

Operating cash flow: $2.4 billion, free cash flow of $1.1 billion.

The company paid off $1 billion in debt.

This free cash flow generation and debt repayment is quite helpful in the valuation department.

Valuation

In a previous article on Micron, we argued that valuations were still considerably below the previous peak, and that is still the case:

Since sales are still projected to grow, one would assume there is room for higher stock prices, even if the valuation itself doesn't change all that much.

EV/EBITDA is even less than what it was when we wrote at the end of March.

We're not the only ones noting the difference. Here is Nomura's Romit Shah (from Barron's):

Last cycle, EPS peaked at $0.96 in Nov-14, during which the shares traded in the mid-$30 range. Today, Micron is trading in the low-$30 range vs. EPS guidance of $1.90 for the August period. The current multiple of 6x is well below a comp median of 14.4x (comp: WDC, INTC, LRCX, AMAT, and KLAC).

This isn't entirely comparable, though. Net debt was a lot lower during the previous cycle:

However, as we noted above, the strong free cash flow generation allows the company to bring down its debt pretty rapidly.

Super cycle?

There are those who believe that this time is different, that we are only in the first innings of what could be called a super cycle in memory. For instance, Hans Mosesmann, an analyst from Rosenblatt, put a whopping $75 price target (up from $60) after the earnings. From Barron's:

"The cycle is extending in terms of timing and nature of underlying demand that structurally changes this cycle vs. previous cycles.” This cycle “has legs for three to four years,” he writes, and it’s only 4 quarters in.

There are a host of arguments with which one can support such a stance:

Demand for DRAM is expanding to ever more sectors and devices.

Demand for non-volatile memory like NAND flash is expanding.

These new markets take some of the seasonality out of memory markets.

The industry is actively trying to manage the cyclical part.

Consolidation in the market.

NAND flash expansion is hampered by complex technology.

Micron itself is trying to grow non-cyclical businesses.

Cost reductions can outpace price reductions.

But not all of these arguments are equally convincing. The first two arguments buttress a secular increase, arguing that there are ever more devices and applications requiring DRAM and others (or at least partly the same) requiring more non-volatile memory like NAND.

It's true that the usage of both DRAM and NAND is broadening, and this could very well stabilize demand, making it less cyclical. Here is DRAMeXchange describing the process:

Compared with previous cycles, the major difference for this cycle is the impact of new types of application demand has on the DRAM production. In the past, DRAM products were fewer in types and had similar specifications because they were mainly for PCs and smartphones, which were the two dominant applications. This also meant that fluctuations in end market demand and changes in the macroeconomic environment could cause large swings in DRAM prices. Now, other applications for DRAM have emerged, such as graphic processing, cloud computing, automotive electronics and hardware acceleration for machine learning. Product solutions in these markets are generally at the early stages of their lifecycles, so there is a high level of customization for related components, including memory. For DRAM suppliers, offering customized products introduces complexity to the allocation of their existing production capacity. Furthermore, DRAM products for the emerging applications do not experience large price swings because of their lifecycles and smaller supply volumes. On the whole, application-specific DRAM products have helped stabilize the general price trend.

And Micron's CEO has weighed in on the matter as well. From Barron's (our emphasis):

Mehrotra first pointed out that artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, “data analytics,” and other expanding markets “are continuing to drive memory and storage demand,” and that “we do see continued positive trends and in multiple mega markets." Uses for DRAM "really have diversified compared to any time in the past,” he observes. “And flash end markets are very diversified as well." "All those trends bode well,” he told me. For the moment, what matters to Mehrotra is that “we would expect pricing to decline over time, but at a slower pace than the expected cost declines,” referring to Micron’s ability to lower its cost of manufacturing and boost margins.

While it's true that a more diversified end market make the products less of a commodity and takes some of the cyclical variations of demand out of the equation, it isn't just demand that determines prices, it's supply as well.

We know from other near commodity industries like solar that a strong secular growth trend doesn't necessarily affect the cyclical nature of the market. The essence is not at what rate demand grows, it is whether demand grows faster or slower than supply.

With prices for DRAM and NAND rising, sooner or later it becomes irresistible to build more capacity.

A DRAMeXchange chart summarizes all the numbers (unit: million USD).

Ranking Company 1Q 2017 Revenue 4Q 2016 Revenue QoQ Change 1Q 2017 Market Share 4Q 2016 Market Share 1 Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) 6,323 5,918 6.8% 44.8% 47.5% 2 SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) 4,047 3,330 21.5% 28.7% 26.7% 3 Micron 2,960 2,421 22.3% 21% 19.4% 4 Nanya 394 381 3.6% 2.8% 3.1% 5 Winbond 157 166 -5.5% 1.1% 1.3% 6 Power Chips (OTC:PWCHF) 110 102 7.6% 0.8% 0.8% Other 134 135 -1% 0.9% 1.1% Total 14,126 12,454 13.4% 100% 100%

Micron has gained market share over its competitors. Below you see that in the mobile DRAM market these share gains were even more pronounced (from EETimes):

While still a pretty distant third, one sees that in one quarter Micron gained considerable market share over the leaders Samsung and SK Hynix. It is not unlikely that Micron gained further market share this past quarter. What is unlikely is that Samsung and SK Hynix will continue to take this lying down.

The NAND market isn't all that different, although the barriers to entry are perhaps a little higher. Micron itself had to expend a great deal of resources to master 3D NAND.

Micron is number two in this market behind Samsung. The market will see over half of the bit count move to 3D production. SK Hynix will start to produce 72-layer NAND in the second half of the year, per DRAMeXchange.

The current fight between Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) and Western Digital (the former is suing the latter) could be an additional feature keeping the NAND market tight, according to Benzinga.

Something that should also be considered is the considerable amount of market consolidation. From ValuePenguin:

Just 5 years ago the DRAM industry had many more competitors including Samsung, Hynix, Micron, Promos, Elpida, Inotera, Rexchip and Nanya. The competition led to years of gross margin volatility with supply and pricing a constant issue. Based on this history, investors are skeptical that Micron can maintain gross margin stability. One thing the cynics miss is how much the memory landscape has changed. Where there were previously 8 competitors in the space there are now effectively 3.

In general, it's easier to manage the market with three suppliers compared to a situation where there are eight. This could lead to a more measured response in capacity to demand and a flattening of the cycle. Bulls can point to the fact that in the last downturn Samsung and SK Hynix paced their capex and even production in order to stabilize the market.

The 3D NAND market might actually see an expansion of suppliers, though. From EETE Analog:

Yangtze Memory Technology Co. (YMTC) intends to be making 32-layer 3D-NAND flash memory chip by the end of 2017, according to a Digitimes article quoting Charles Kau, acting chairman of the Wuhan based company. The company – also known as Yangtze River Storage – then plans to move quickly to 64-layer 3D-NAND and in addition is considering developing its own DRAM manufacturing technology in a 18nm manufacturing process, the report said.

So, while 3D NAND is a difficult technology to master, some are doing just that.

SA contributor Kumquat Research highlighted something else that is relevant in this discussion, i.e., considerable cost reductions:

Micron management also noted on the conference call that they expect strength in margins going forward, building on the 25% decline in cost per bit for DRAM and 30% for NAND over the 12 months ended in Q3. New CEO Sanjay Mehrotra also emphasized that Micron is the only company in North America, or really in the western hemisphere, that has the DRAM and NAND capabilities necessary to meet modern-day demand requirements.

We have no information as to whether the company is able to sustain this pace, but it seems likely that in NAND, especially, there is still considerable room to move forward on this metric.

For instance, while Micron is producing 32- and 64-layer NAND, SK Hynix will start 72-layer NAND production in the second half. 3D NAND is still a relatively new technology where there still is some low-hanging fruit, relatively speaking.

The quote above also hints at something else - Micron's ambition to "de-commodify" part of its products by offering specialty memory for specific applications (like GDDR6 for graphic cards and the long-touted 3D XPoint, once argued it would be half as big as the DRAM segment in 2018).

Conclusion

Opinions differ on whether this time is different, and Micron has entered a super cycle in which it can ride high margins for much longer than in previous cycles. If that is the case, the stock could obviously move much higher, as the company would deserve a higher multiple (which is still below the top of the previous cycle) and use the substantial free cash flow to deleverage and/or buy back shares.

While there are some good reasons to think that at the minimum this cycle could be more muted than previous ones, it ultimately depends on decisions taken by competitors, especially Samsung and SK Hynix, with relation to production capacity.

For now we think the pessimists and the optimists will roughly balance out in the share price simply because the market looks at least half a year out, and while in the short term the memory bull run persists, nobody really knows what will happen half a year out.

However, it's not unlikely that the pessimists will run out of shares to sell (although one might want to keep an eye on the short count as well). At that point, the price could move higher again, but keep in mind that the stock price is liable to move considerably on adverse news, which could take multiple forms, like signs of a top in DRAM and/or NAND prices or capex decisions by competitors.

But, even in case prices start to decline, optimists might still have a point. While the cyclical nature is unlikely to have disappeared from the memory markets, it could very well be even more muted compared to the past. The problem is, we are likely to have to go through a downturn to demonstrate this to convince all investors.

Nobody likes to lose money on their investments, so it's likely that at the first sign of trouble investors will bail, pocketing the large gains they've already made. For the same reasons, we don't see any immediate strong rally, as investors will want more proof that this time is indeed different.

But for the longer term we are quite optimistic, as we think the reasoning behind a more muted market are pretty sound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.