BlackBerry: Haters Gonna Hate

Perhaps no other company, other than Tesla (TSLA), can elicit such a love-hate relationship such as BlackBerry (BBRY).

For as long as I have been contributing to Seeking Alpha, BlackBerry has always been a company of focus for me. Being both a user of BlackBerry products and a shareholder has always kept the company on my radar and over the years I have been keeping an eye out on the turnaround.

Having been involved with private equity takeovers and turnarounds, BlackBerry under the leadership of John Chen presents itself as a classic case of a turnaround. Every quarter is then just another necessary stepping stone towards the promised land.

Early last week, BlackBerry reported their Q1 2018 financial results and gave us an update on their business. Without hesitation, critics came out of the woodwork to find anything bad to talk about. Are they simply perma bears? Are they right? Or are they just haters who are always going to hate? Let's take a look.

Q1 2018 Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, BlackBerry reported revenues of $244 million and earnings of $.02 per share. $169 million of the $244 was derived from the software and services business unit. The company is now operating on a 67% margin and ended the quarter with $2.6 billion in liquidity.

On a GAAP basis, BlackBerry produced a net income of $671 million, or a $1.23 per share. That income was primarily derived from the successful award from the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) arbitration.

For all of the good, the revenue figures were below the $240 million or so that the street expected and thus the stock took a hit.

As expected, the hardware sales along with legacy SAF (service access fees) on older devices is continuing to decline.

On the flipside, the other business units are continuing to grow.



Source: BlackBerry Q1 2018 Earnings Release

Business Updates

As expected and not a surprise to anyone who has followed BlackBerry over the last few years, John Chen is turning around and redefining the company.

On the earnings call, BlackBerry provided guidance on all of their business units and ventures.

In the future, BlackBerry will be generating revenues from three business units, Enterprise Software & Services, BTS and Licensing & IP.

From the Enterprise Software & Services unit, BlackBerry has reported y/y growth in billings with over 3,000 customer orders. One of the announced new customer acquisitions was the Central Bank of France.

BlackBerry continues to grow their "Unified Endpoint Management" offerings with new Windows integration and cloud capabilities.

One tool that I believe will be of note for investors is the new BlackBerry Shield, which is a security assessment tool. I believe this tool will help drive sales of BlackBerry software through uncovering potential vulnerabilities and providing a BlackBerry solution to address the issues.

Adjusting for differed revenue from acquisitions, this business unit grew over 12% y/y and should continue to grow at this rate in the future.

A good amount of time was spent discussing the BlackBerry Technology Solutions (B.T.S.) unit, which includes QNX and the new Radar solutions.

One notable announcement was that Qualcomm and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) would be integrating QNX in their automobile solutions. A part of the appeal is the Hypervisor 2.0 offering, which would contain breaches in case one system was compromised, by keeping things compartmentalized.

One metric that was mentioned is that this market is expected to be a $30-billion market with 30% CAGR over the next 15 years.

BlackBerry Radar, the newest offering, had a MAJOR win by being adopted by FedEx (FDX) for their Custom Critical service.

Critics quickly jumped in and started calling Radar a failure as it has not yet sold billions of dollars in its short existence. Unfortunately they fail to realize that the majority of companies would be first asking to test the product before committing to it, as confirmed by John Chen talking about the "Proof of Concept" customers. By having companies like FedEx adopting Radar would only further solidify and prove the proof of concept. While it may not generate significant sales over the next few quarters, it has the potential to be a significant revenue source in the future.

Another expansion for this line may be Radar "Light" which may expand the target sales number from 8 million to 28 million units. This would include sales into the intermodal transport.

One point of note was that various governments were looking at Radar to be used for tracking various assets. Two things that were mentioned were the armed forces and law enforcement officer car based solutions.

Overall, the BTS business unit brought in approximately $36 million in revenue and grew 2.9% y/y.

Finally, the Licensing and IP business unit reported a 28% y/y growth to $32 million. This was helped by the numerous handset OEM partners licensing the name and successful launches in Asia. Both the BlackBerry Aurora and KeyOne devices launched well with higher-than-expanded demand. BlackBerry further reported another OEM is going to be releasing a device in Q2.

One interesting note is that a semi-conductor company was looking at embedding BlackBerry's security offerings right on the chip.

Looking Ahead

Going forward, BlackBerry has not made any changes to guidance. They expect to be profitable for the full year and generate a positive FCF. Furthermore they expect software to growth at or above the market rate of 10% to 15%.

So What's The Problem?

The biggest criticism and complain in regards to BlackBerry is the declining revenues.

Every quarter without fail, numerous posters and writers claim BlackBerry is on the verge of bankruptcy and complain about the declining revenues... that for the most part were predicted and not a surprise to anyone familiar with private equity turnarounds and the J-Curve.

BBRY Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Yes, absolutely, revenues have fallen significantly and are a fraction of the "good old days" when BlackBerry was printing money from their SAF fees and hardware was still profitable.

One thing that any astute investor would know is that it is not all about the revenues but more importantly the net income and the operating margins. "It's not about how much you make, it's about how much you keep."

As smart phone adoptions hit saturated levels and mobile service models were changing, BlackBerry's hardware sales were now not profitable and the extremely profitable SAF fees began to decline.

When John Chen took over as CEO, he made his vision clear. The future of BlackBerry was high margin software and services with a recurring revenue stream, unfortunately it would be built from scratch.

Below is a chart looking at both the TTM Operating and Gross Profit Margins overlayed with the same Revenue chart.

BBRY Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

As we can see over the last 12 months, BlackBerry has been able to raise their margins to levels not seen in ages and we can see the company now being profitable.

So yes, even though revenues are a fraction of where they were in the first decade of this century, the current revenue base is at least profitable. Combined with the very healthy cash & equivalents position of $2.6 billion, the company has plenty of runway to continue to grow Software & Services.

More importantly, at today's $10.00 per share price, the $2.6 billion in cash equivalents position is more than 50% of the market cap. What this implies to me is that the market has failed to price in the true value of the patents and IP portfolio and is overly pessimistic on growth.

The reality of it is, I am not surprised. I firmly believe the majority of the people who cover the stock, be it analysts who cover multiple securities or the various writers in the media, have neither the time to adequately research the company nor the will to research the products for themselves through using them.

The one area where I had issues with BlackBerry and am glad John Chen is going to be addressing is the mediocre focus on sales.

On the conference call, it was mentioned and I was glad to hear management agreeing that their next immediate focus should be on expanding the sales force across all product lines. While their sales force and distribution channels for the software and services business units are good, they have done a poor job pro-actively pushing their QNX and IoT solutions.

Simply put, BlackBerry needs to ramp up distribution by being more aggressive with marketing and meeting more customers.

Further progress can be made with tuck in acquisitions that are ready to go to market, including their own distribution channels.

Bottom line, BlackBerry has shed their under-performing operations and has reinvested in the future. Right now it is just a matter of time and waiting for the recurring revenue to continue to build.

The critics? As they say... "Haters gonna hate." no matter what.

