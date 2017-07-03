Blue Apron Will Only Give Investors The Blues

Bad Timing or Just Bad?

This past Thursday, Blue Apron (APRN) made their debut on the market and went into the weekend already down over 7% to around $9.34 per share as of closing on 6-30-17. Earlier in the week, Blue Apron surprised the market when they cut into their IPO price to just $10 per share, far short from the $15-17 per share they previously had expected. And, back in 2016, the company had even higher expectations when the startup was valued at $3 billion.

The one question investors should be asking now is if Blue Apron is worth the risk and this is all disguised as bad timing for the IPO or if the company is just bad. I personally believe the company is just bad and long-term, will give many investors the blues while depleting their investment over time.

Blue Apron Doesn’t Work In A Fast World

If you read any of the headlines about Blue Apron recently, you might be familiar with numbers like 338% and 113%. These are the revenue growth rates heavily marketed by Blue Apron for the years 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, respectively. What is often left off is one of the biggest red flags for Blue Apron – their net income stream.

One of the highlighted risks in their S-1 filing with the SEC is the fact that the company has experienced net losses in each year since their inception. Now, I know Blue Apron is still a young company having been founded in 2012, but this trend is just the tip of the iceberg because companies that experience larger annual net losses despite seeing tremendous revenue growth often have serious business model flaws and/or risks.

Another major red flag I found in the S-1 filing is that as of March 31, 2017, Blue Apron had delivered over 159 million meals across the United States. Blue Apron states this represents approximately 25 million paid orders. However, this results in just about six orders per customer. Could this be a mistake? Well, purchase intelligence firm Cardlytics found that over half of Blue Apron meal-kit subscribers cancelled their subscriptions within the first six months. In short, Blue Apron is successful in getting customers to try out their service. However, the company’s customer retention 6-12 months after acquiring them drops significantly.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Blue Apron continues ramping up their advertising. I’ve noticed many of the more popular YouTube channels using Blue Apron as an advertiser while some are even giving their ‘positive’ opinion on their services. Blue Apron increased marking expenditures from just $13.9 million in 2014 to $144.1 million in 2016. I think long-term all this investment in marketing will be a losing battle because Blue Apron doesn’t work in a fast world.

First, we are an instant gratification culture. People don’t have time to spend an hour or more preparing and cooking a single meal. The time they do have is already locked up in their regular day-to-day activities while any free time is spent on their smartphones. In fact, from 2016 to 2017, time spent per day on a mobile device increased by seven minutes to a total of 3 hours and 15 minutes per day. This instant gratification culture has us skipping commercials and cable TV altogether for streaming options. From 2012 to 2016, subscription streaming revenues in the U.S. among consumers rose from $2.39 billion to $6.23 billion. And apparently, fast food isn’t fast enough for today’s generation. Researcher Crone Consulting estimates that in five years half of all sales at quick-service chains will be placed digitally before the customer ever steps on the premises. Customers are already impatient enough for even Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) that many are choosing to order ahead for their coffee.

Second, Blue Apron doesn’t sell IKEA furniture. Customers walk into an IKEA and see all the products they sell out in the open. The customer buys the product in a box which requires assembly. The majority of the time, if the customer can follow the instructions on how to assemble whatever they bought, it will look exactly like the exhibit they saw in the IKEA store. This isn’t quite the case when it comes to food. Blue Apron is asking customers to pay a premium (almost $10 per home-prepared meal isn’t exactly cheap) with the promise that if the customer follows the recipe instructions, they will produce a final product exactly as advertised. Ask yourself how often you have bought something in the frozen section of your supermarket, glanced at that delicious picture staring back at you on the box, followed the simple one line instruction on how to heat/cook the meal, and then wondered what you did wrong. Hopefully, you see the point I’m making and you will see it’s just not realistic to suddenly expect this same group of customers to now follow dozens of steps to prepare a meal instead. And, even if they did follow every step to perfection, the meal may still not come out right given the differences in everyone’s cooking appliances!

Conclusion

Blue Horseshoe wouldn’t like Blue Apron. Both the business model and the sector overall have too many flaws that even if Blue Apron ends up being the market leader, this is still not a company I would recommend for anyone to consider. That’s why I didn’t discuss any of their competitors because I feel like this company and others like it don’t work in today’s fast and instant gratification environment. I also am cautious when a company has all the news outlets in the world just months before their scheduled IPO date telling the market (and investors aka you) that they generated between $750 million and $1 billion in revenues last year when the official SEC filing revealed just $795 million. I wouldn’t be surprised if the stock sees a few jumps here and there, but I feel long-term, this stock is going down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.