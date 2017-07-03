Base Metals Second-Quarter 2017 Review And Outlook For Q3

Base metal prices fell by 23.43% in 2015, but in 2016 they appreciated by 26.77%. In the first quarter of 2017, the sector of nonferrous industrial metals rose by 6.65%, but in Q2 they fell by 1.75%.

The best performing commodity in the base metals sector in Q2 was copper, which rose by 1.66% on COMEX and 0.89% on the London Metals Exchange (LME). Nickel was the worst performer in the sector in Q2 posting a 6.23% loss for the three-month period. Aluminum fell 2.05% over the past three months. Zinc lost 1.71% while tin was down 0.25%. Lead fell 1.17% in Q2. Iron ore, a ferrous metal, tanked by 21.37% during Q2 and 22.54% in 2017 as of the close of business on June 30. Iron ore was 110.34% higher in 2016. The Baltic Dry Index dropped by 30.51% in Q2 and is down 4.74% through the first six months of this year.

Base metal prices decreased even though the U.S. dollar index moved 4.79% lower in Q2. Questions surrounding the economic health of China, the world’s leading consumer of industrial commodities weighed on prices. Moreover, the U.S. election had spurred buying in ferrous and nonferrous metals which are industrial commodities in late 2015 and early 2016. On the campaign trail, then-presidential candidate Trump pledged that he would support the biggest infrastructure rebuilding project in the United States since the Eisenhower Administration in the 1950s. However, now that the campaign is over and the governing has commenced, legislative initiatives have proved difficult to accomplish, and the prices of many commodities that are staples for the construction industry have pulled back.

The rebound in metal prices in 2016 and early 2017 had been welcome news for companies that are producers of metals like Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY), BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), Vale (NYSE:VALE) and others that saw the values of their shares plunge along with metal and mineral prices early in 2016. Many of these businesses found themselves buried in debt but throughout last year they cut expenses, sold assets and reduced debt and many are now enjoying better margins, and the prices of their shares have rebounded handsomely. The weak price action during Q2 sent shares of these companies lower from highs seen earlier in the year.

Copper

The red metal posted a gain of just over 18% on the COMEX and 17.4% on the LME in 2016. COMEX copper closed Q2 at the $2.6990 per pound and was up 1.66% in the second quarter of 2017. LME copper closed the second quarter at $5,917 per ton which translated to a 0.89% increase in Q2. In 2017, COMEX and LME copper have gained 7.59% and 7.19%, respectively.

Copper rose to the highest level since May 2015 when May COMEX futures traded $2.8360 per pound in mid-February. The lows of 2017 came in early January when copper traded to $2.48, and since then it has been making higher lows and higher highs. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, copper has not traded below $2.50 since early January and has spent the majority of time during Q1 between $2.60 and $2.70 per pound. COMEX copper futures posted gains over six consecutive trading sessions at the end of the second quarter. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, copper had moved to a new and higher trading range since breaking out to the upside in November when the red metal broke the $2.32 resistance level. From a technical perspective, the price of copper has appreciated alongside rising volume and open interest which provides technical validation for the bullish breakout. Additionally, the slow stochastic is a momentum indicator, and on the long-term chart, it continues to signal an uptrend for the red metal although it has risen to and remains in overbought territory.

One of the best indicators for the short-term price direction of the base metal over recent months has been the level of LME stocks. Before the initial rally that took copper above resistance, stocks fell from 350,000 metric tons to under 250,000 tons. Over the past months, each time stocks fall copper tends to appreciate and when inventories increase the metal tends to correct lower. As of March 31, 2017, LME stocks stood at 291,175 tons. On June 30, LME inventories were at 249,700 tons, 41,475 lower over the three-month period. The Chinese now own the London Metals Exchange, and stock numbers have traditionally been subject to manipulation by dominant players in the market to influence price by creating shortages and surplus conditions on a short-term basis. In the copper market, there is no player bigger than China. The inventory numbers coming out of the LME should be watched closely as they are influencing price, but they may not be gospel and an accurate depiction of market conditions.

China is the largest consumer of copper in the world. Global economic growth appears to be on the rebound in the first half of the year as interest rates have gone up in the United States and there have been some hawkish words out of the European Central Bank at the end of the second quarter.

The U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee raised interest rates by 25 basis points once again at their June meeting. However, U.S. rates remain historically low at 1.25% which is a positive fundamental factor for copper and all commodity prices. The Fed said that rates would likely rise by another quarter-of-one percent by the end of 2017 and up to three times in 2018. However, the dollar declined in the wake of the Fed meeting and statements as the prospects for tightening of credit in Europe have increased, and the dollar dropped against the euro.

While Brexit threatened the future of the European Union in 2016, the election in France during Q2 put a pro-EU candidate in office. It is likely that the Germans will follow France in September by re-electing Angela Merkel to a fourth term as Chancellor of Germany. A continuation of EU policy is likely to remove some political uncertainty from markets which could bolster the euro currency. The dollar index fell below support at 95.80 during late June, which is supportive for the price of copper and other commodities.

While many other base metals moved higher early in 2016, copper was a laggard throughout most of the year. However, as the leader of the pack in Q2, the red metal has done some catch-up over the past three months. There is an abundance of copper metal in financing arrangements in China due to interest rate differentials between the Chinese RMB and other currencies, and those inventories are flying below the market’s radar. The copper is collateral in these deals, and the idea is that when Chinese demand returns to the copper market, the metal will be readily available at sites in the nation. A higher copper price has taken the pressure off these financing arrangements, and lower domestic interest rates in China have also helped matters. Infrastructure building in the U.S. will likely create a new demand vertical for copper if the initiative ever sees the light of day.

Copper traded to lows of under $1.25 in 2008 in the wake of the world financial crisis. In 2000, the price of the red metal was 85 cents per pound. Before the mid-2000s, copper never traded above $1.60 per pound. Copper traded to a low of $1.9355 in January 2016 and never looked back. After the recent rally, the technical resistance for the red metal is at $2.8495 on the September COMEX futures contract, the April 2017 highs and then at $2.9610, the May 2015 highs. Critical support is at $2.32, the resistance level until November of last year which has now become support.

Copper was in a bear market from 2011 through the beginning of 2016. After a ten-month period of consolidation the metal broke out to the upside and the bear of recent years has turned into a bull. In my Q1 report, I wrote, “Copper is likely to face significant resistance between $2.80 and $3.00 and could spend most of 2017 consolidating in its current trading range if global economic growth continues at a moderate pace.” The red metal is now approaching that area of technical congestion. While copper faces a tough test at the $2.80-3.00 per pound level, an infrastructure rebuilding project in the U.S. and the return of Chinese demand could quickly put the priced well over the $3 per pound level once again. The best path of investment for bulls in copper is in the futures market or via the iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC), the copper ETN product.

Aluminum

The price of aluminum moved 12.43% higher in 2016 after falling 18.35% in 2015. Aluminum closed on June 30, 2017, at $1914 per ton on the LME, a decrease of 2.05% for the second quarter of 2017. Aluminum was 12.52% higher in 2017 as of the close of the second quarter last Friday.

The slowdown in Europe and China had not been positive for the metal as it weighed on demand. For the past nine years, there had been massive stockpiles of aluminum in LME warehouses, and at the end of 2016, those inventories stood at above 2.20 million tons. However, at the end of the first three months of 2017, total LME stocks fell to 1.8864 million, a decline of 313,600 tons. At the end of Q2, stocks continued to fall and were at the 1,411,675 level as of June 30, a decrease of 474,725 or over 25% over the past three months. China’s smelters continue to produce lots of aluminum. The production of aluminum requires tremendous amounts of electricity, and many of the smelters in China connect to the electrical grid and provide baseline demand for underserviced regions of the country. However, increasing international pressure on China in the form of trade policy and pollution initiatives could cause a decline in output in the months and years ahead. Trade policies to prevent and punish dumping, an environmental crackdown on burning coal for power generation, and increasing raw material costs are likely to put pressure on the Asian nation to reduce production. The Aluminum Association, the trade association for North American aluminum smelters, filed a petition against the Chinese in recent months seeking anti-dumping duties on aluminum foil sales. The Trump administration is taking a hard line against unfair trade practices, particularly when it comes to China.

Shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) exploded higher by 22.5% in Q1, but in Q2 AA moved from $34.40 on March 31, to close at $32.65 on June 30, the shares declined by around 5% along with other commodities equities in Q2. Additional pressure on China, the prospects for global economic growth, and the potential for infrastructure building in the U.S. should keep a bid under aluminum.

Nickel

The price of three-month LME nickel, a highly volatile metal, plunged by an astonishing 42.57% in 2015 and then rallied by 15.98% in 2016. During the first quarter of 2017, nickel fell 1.39%, and in Q2 it was the worst performing nonferrous metal moving another 6.23% lower. Nickel was down by 7.53% for the first six months of 2017. Russia is a major producer of the metal. Nickel has been looking for direction in a market where bullish and bearish factors are at play. On the bullish side of the nickel coin, the Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to ban all nickel mining in the nation. However, Indonesia seems to have eased its mineral export ban come to terms with producers. At the same time, Russian production remains an enigma and nickel has been trading under the $10,000 per ton pivot price. It is possible that Russia has stepped up nickel output in the face of declining revenues from lower oil prices. I continue to suggest a cautious approach to nickel at current prices, although it looks a lot better to me as an opportunity from a risk perspective when the price dips under $9000 per ton as it did many times in Q2. When it comes to nickel, keep an eye on iron ore and steel demand over the months ahead. Any improvements in global economic conditions and infrastructure building in the U.S. could lift the price of the metal. Long positions continue to require tight stops. If the price begins to move higher, one should raise the level of the stop accordingly. I am cautiously bullish on the price of nickel as we move forward into Q2. The worst performing metal in the last few quarters could play catch-up in Q3 or Q4 of this year. Nickel closed Q2 at $9,330 per ton.

Lead

Lead was the worst performing nonferrous metal in 2014, falling by 17.65%, and then it was the best performing nonferrous metal in 2015, declining by only 3.36% in 2015. In 2016, lead gained 11.14%. Lead’s performance was weak compared with other base metals last year, and although it posted a double-digit gain, it was the worst performer in the sector. Perhaps that is why in Q1 lead posted a 16.14% increase in Q1 and was only down 1.17% in Q2. Through the first six months of 2017, lead has appreciated by 14.79%.

Lead is a thinly traded metal, and it is always a possibility that there is price and stockpile manipulation in the lead market. However, increasing economic growth and battery demand are supportive for the price of the toxic base metal. China is, by far, the world's largest producer of lead and the biggest player in the market that lends itself to price manipulation. Lead had suffered from lower oil prices as demand for electric automobile car batteries decreased, but the rally in oil to the $50 per barrel level has provided some support for the metal. I am neutral on the price of lead at just over $2300 per ton; it has come a long way since late 2015 and early 2016. However, if oil were to rally to over $60 per barrel, demand for lead batteries for electric-powered automobiles could rise. Lead closed Q2 at the $2290 level, and some analysts are calling for the price to climb as high as $2800 per ton on increasing battery demand and slowing production. However, I believe we will need to see a major rally in the price of oil or a massive price manipulation for lead demand to climb to that lofty level.

Zinc

The price of zinc dropped by 25.8% lower in 2015. Zinc was the best performing metal on the LME in 2016, gaining 59.53%. Zinc added to those gains as it rallied by 8.61% in Q1. In Q2, zinc moved marginally lower and posted a 1.71% loss for the quarter, which amounts to a rounding error given the performance since the start of 2016. Three-month zinc forwards on the LME closed at $2,752 per ton on June 30, 2017. As of the end of the first half of 2017, zinc is up by 6.75%.

All throughout 2016, I was writing, “The chance for a continuation of price appreciation in zinc remains high.” The depletion of several large zinc mines has been supportive for the metal, and the price has responded to the supply and demand equation for zinc. Zinc fundamentals continue to be the best in the world of nonferrous metals, considering mine depletion and falling inventories of the metal. Any pickup in the Chinese economy could launch the metal to the $3000 per ton level. Additionally, an infrastructure rebuilding project in the U.S. will add to global demand at a time when supplies remain low. In their annual report, Glencore, a major player in the global zinc market wrote,

[In 2016] the widely anticipated zinc mining output reduction materialized and resulted in significantly tighter physical market conditions, particularly for zinc concentrate. Confirmation of decreasing supply, in combination with better than anticipated demand conditions driven by the recovery of the Chinese real estate and global automotive market, has resulted in destocking of both zinc concentrates and metal during the year and a higher corresponding LME price.”

The zinc market continues to be in the best position when it comes to its supply and demand equation, and a price of $3000 per ton is not out of the question over coming months.

Tin

Tin is most volatile and illiquid metal traded on the LME. Tin declined 25.13% in 2015. In 2016, tin was the second best performing base metal, rising by 44.10%. China is the world's largest producer and consumer of tin. The global tin market should remain in a slight deficit condition until 2018 based on current production and consumption levels. Indonesian output is on the decline. Above $20,000 per ton, things could get dicey for tin, but economic growth in China and the infrastructure project in the U.S. could provide stability to the price and help add to gains. Stocks on the LME are very low at 1,690 tons. Tin stocks declined by 2,025 over the past three months. Three-month tin forwards on the LME closed at $19,925 per ton on June 30 and lost just 0.25% in Q2 after posting a 4.56% loss in Q1. Tin was 4.80% lower through the first six months of 2017. The low level of LME stocks is potentially explosive for the tin market.

The bottom line: Outlook for Q3

The U.S. dollar moved lower in Q2 and base metals, sans copper, ignored the lower greenback and moved to the downside. The sector was down only 1.75% for the three months that ended last Friday after a 6.65% gain in Q1. The dollar has declined by 6.7% through the first six months of 2017 and base metal prices are only up 4.82% over the period. Base metals are waiting for Chinese growth and buying or more of a global economic rebound before they commit to higher prices.

Each non-ferrous metal traded on the London Metal Exchange has different supply and demand fundamentals. Some of the metals are in deficit, and some have surplus inventories. They all have several things in common. High-cost production had become uneconomic as prices fell to multiyear lows in late 2015 and early 2016 and output in some declined, leading to price rebounds. Many producers of nonferrous metals found themselves with high levels of debt at the beginning of 2016 as prices made lows and over the course of last year they cut costs, sold assets and slowed output of higher cost production. The improved efficiency has resulted in less production of some metals which has contributed to higher prices. Additionally, uncertainty over global trade policy under the Trump Administration may cause a rush to stockpiling of these strategic metals, which could result in some price spikes and volatile trading conditions in the months ahead.

On a macroeconomic basis, these strategic metals are all essential building blocks of infrastructure, and as such, China is the number one consumer across the board. However, the prospects of infrastructure building in the United States, if the administration can garner support, adds a new perspective demand vertical to the sector which will add to price strength in 2017.

Copper is in a bullish trend along with many other nonferrous metals as we move forward into the third quarter of the year. Resistance is at just below $3 per pound on the May COMEX futures contract. Given the price consolidation action in Q2, the trajectory of the bull market in copper and other base metals is likely to continue into Q3 and price corrections will be buying opportunities, like they were in Q2. The zinc and tin markets continue to have deficit fundamentals, but prices have moved appreciably higher over the past year and the higher they move, the more risk on long positions.

Nickel at just over $9,000 per ton will need more positive economic news or problems on the supply side from Russia or other producing nations to post any significant gains in 2017 in coming months. However, nickel is a highly volatile metal, and the price is always subject to short-term up and down drafts in price. Under the right circumstances, the price of nickel could potentially double to the 20,000 level, but that would mean supply-side issues are driving the price.

The aluminum price should remain stable given production cutbacks, but the Russians and Chinese remain the key variable for the price. Changes in trade policy and environmental policies around the world could support the price of aluminum, especially if the Trump administration takes a hard line against China and steps up anti-dumping tariffs and punitive trade sanctions.

When it comes to an overall macro view, the current path of least resistance lower for the dollar and higher for U.S. interest rates does not provide a great deal of clarity for the sector. The high level of valuations for many companies that trade on the U.S. equity markets could also present a challenge for base metals prices. If there is a sudden correction in the U.S. and global stock markets, or if economic and political conditions worsen in Europe as a result of weak Southern economies or terrorist attacks, a risk-off environment could cause temporary but violent sell-offs in the base metals sector.

While low interest rates and stimulus programs in China and Europe are not bearish for base metal prices, the economic landscape that has caused these programs is highly problematic. Q2 was a period of consolidation for the base metals sector, and we could get some clues about the path of least resistance for prices over the second half of 2017. I believe that it was significant that there were no double-digit losers in the sector on a percentage basis during Q2 which looks to me like a period when nonferrous metals took a vacation from volatility. Always be on the lookout for risk-off situations in the markets that could cause sudden downdrafts. Base metals tend to take the stairs up and the elevator down. I expect that base metal prices will reflect the health of the global economy in Q3 and throughout the balance of 2017 and that those markets in deficit will continue to perform best when it comes to price. There could be lots of volatility ahead in the base metals market, but a bullish trend emerged in 2016 has undergone a period of consolidation and remains intact. Any inflationary pressures could cause the prices of these metals to react violently on the upside. The bottom line for Q3 is to monitor these prices for clues about global economic conditions. Given the thin nature of trading in the base metals sector at times, they often move in advance of other asset classes and those who identify an emerging trend have an advantage when it comes to adjusting their portfolios accordingly.

