Energy Second Quarter Review And The Outlook For Q3

The energy sector continued to come back down to earth after an explosive 2016. In Q2, energy was the second-worst performer in the commodities sector.

In 2014, the energy composite fell by 36.59% due to the swoon in crude oil, petroleum product, and natural gas prices. A composite of energy commodities fell 25.14% in 2015, making it the worst-performing sector of the year.

The energy sector finished 2016 an incredible 42.57% higher than it was on December 31, 2015. In Q1, the sector declined by 5.35% as the prices corrected to the downside. In Q2, the losses picked up steam and fell another 7.61%, making energy losses total 12.63% over the first six months of 2017. Energy markets continue to suffer under the weight of oversupplies, but as it is a highly political segment of the commodities market, geopolitical events always contribute to the path of least resistance for prices of the commodities that provide power for consumers all over planet earth.

Crude Oil Review

The OPEC production cut at the end of November 2016 and the election of an energy-friendly administration in the United States supported gains in crude oil last year. However, as prices moved above the $50 per barrel level, shale output in the United States increased, and hedging activity grew as producers locked in future prices above production cost levels. At their May 25 meeting, OPEC extended their quotas until the end of the first quarter of 2018. However, the market was disappointed that there were no further cuts and the price fell below $50 per barrel and to the lows of the year on June 21 at $42.05 on the active month NYMEX August futures contract. Crude oil then proceeded to rebound from the 2017 low.

NYMEX light sweet crude oil was down 30.47% in 2015, after falling by 43.31% in 2014. In 2016, oil gained 45.03% on the year. In Q1, the futures contract that represents West Texas Intermediate crude oil moved 5.81% lower, and in Q2 it dropped another 9.01%. At the end of Q2, NYMEX WTI light sweet crude was down 14.3% for 2017 and settled on June 30 at $46.04 per barrel.

Active month NYMEX crude oil fell to lows of $42.05 in June and rebounded by posting gains for seven consecutive trading sessions to end the second quarter. The range for the first six months of the year in NYMEX crude was from $42.05 on the lows to $55.45 on the highs.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates the $13.40 range of trading over the first six months of the year. WTI crude oil spent the majority of the time over the first two quarters of the year above the $50 per barrel level on nearby NYMEX futures, which was a sweet spot for the energy commodity. $50 is half the price oil was in June 2014, and it is almost double the level that traded when NYMEX futures hit the lowest price since 2003 at $26.05 in February 2016. Therefore, $50 is a price that satisfied consumers and producers.

Crude oil production in the United States rose quickly as the price moved to the $50 per barrel level. Technological improvements such as horizontal drilling and fracking have given producers the ability to turn production on and off quickly to respond to price changes in the market. Rig counts (as reported weekly by Baker Hughes) had been falling precipitously since last year, but the move above the $50 level caused the number of rigs in operation to rebound in dramatic fashion. Rig counts stand at 756 as of June 30, 2016, 94 higher than at the end of Q1 and 415 above last year's level at the end of Q2.

Fewer regulations under the Trump administration and a more favorable corporate tax policy are likely to improve the economics for U.S. producers, and the American oil industry will likely become a significant exporter of crude oil in the future. According to a recent report from the Energy Information Administration, U.S. production could rise to above the 10 million barrel per day level in 2018, making the U.S. a competitor with the Saudis and Russians for the world's leading oil producer.

OPEC extended their production cut on May 25. The Saudis will be selling at least 5% of Aramco (Private:ARMCO) via an IPO, and a stable oil price around the $50 per barrel level will enhance the valuation of the initial public offering of those shares. The Saudi royal family is anxious to diversify some the nation's risk away from petroleum revenues, and they will use the proceeds for the IPO to fund a sovereign wealth fund that will invest in other businesses around the world. The three dominant oil producers in the world are the Saudis, Russians, and the United States. It is in the best interest of all three nations for the oil price to remain around the $50 per barrel level. At that price, the Russians receive a stable revenue flow, U.S. production can flourish, and the Saudis can cash in on their crown jewel, Aramco.

In the aftermath of the OPEC meeting and following a ceremonial visit from U.S. President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia, the Saudis and their allies in the region imposed an air, sea, and land blockade on Qatar. Qatar is the richest per capita nation in the Middle East, given a population of around two million and significant oil and gas production. It is located in the Persian Gulf strategically across from Iran and shares a border with many of the countries that have severed diplomatic relations with the nation. Qatar had become too close with the Iranians, in the opinion of the Saudis and their allies. At the same time, Al Jazeera broadcasts from Doha, Qatar, and the network has been critical of the KSA. The Qataris have also funded some of the terrorist groups in the Middle East, leading to the blockade which continued at the end of Q2. To complicate matters, the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East is in Qatar, which is the central command post for the region.

Diplomatic talks are underway to diffuse the situation, but it seems like the main goal of the blockade has been to punish Qatar for its relationship with the theocracy in Iran. Middle East politics are a complicated chess game. When the Saudis announced the blockade, the price of oil moved to the downside, as the market interpreted the problems as a reason OPEC might fall apart, along with the current production cuts. However, as diplomacy had taken over harsh rhetoric at the end of June, the price of oil edged higher in hopes of a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Open interest on NYMEX futures moved lower over the second quarter, after reaching a record high at 2.337 million contracts on May 16. The metric moved from 2.224 million contracts at the end of Q1 to 2.206 million at the end of Q2, a decrease of just 18,000 contracts. The rise and fall in open interest over the course of the last three months is likely due to an increase in hedging activity when the price was above $50 per barrel and closing out of some of those short positions along with other speculative positions as the price declined since May 25.

One of the most significant factors that investors need to remember about the developments in the crude oil sector over the past few years is that technological advances when it comes to U.S. shale production have blessed America with a call option on energy independence. The fact that producers can quickly turn on and off the wells in response to price increases and decreases means that the U.S. has become much less dependent on Middle Eastern oil during periods of high prices and political turmoil in the region that can affect production and logistics. The U.S. is now, in many ways, the swing producer of oil in the world.

Brent crude oil fell 34.97% in 2015, and in 2016 it rallied by 49.87%. In Q1, Brent moved 3.96% lower and it outperformed WTI NYMEX crude oil. In Q2, Brent crude was 9.11% lower, and it closed on June 30 at $48.77 on the September futures contract. Brent's premium over WTI fell slightly to $2.48 on a per barrel basis, the September contract down just 2 cents over the three-month period.

Brent crude oil had been trading at a higher premium than current levels to NYMEX crude since the Arab Spring in 2011. Even as violent flare-ups, disputes, and even war continue to plague the region, oil continues to flow. The long-term norm for the Brent-WTI NYMEX spread is a $2-4 per barrel premium for NYMEX crude. NYMEX crude is lighter and sweeter, meaning it has lower sulfur levels, making it easier and cheaper to refine into products like gasoline. However, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East had caused Brent to remain at a premium. The Brent premium moved higher after the November 30, 2016, OPEC accord as the higher price caused increased WTI production and the quotas caused Brent output to decline.

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and is the benchmark pricing mechanism for crude oil. The dollar index moved 4.79% lower in Q2, but it had little impact on the price of oil.

Term structure in both NYMEX and Brent crude has loosened as the price has moved lower. Nearby August 2017 NYMEX crude oil versus the August 2018 NYMEX futures (the nearby one-year spread) closed at a $1.99 contango at the end of Q2. The contango on one-year nearby NYMEX oil spreads has moved $0.75 higher over the past three months. The Brent September 2017 versus September 2018 spread closed Q2 at $2.47, or $2.08 higher than at the end of Q1 on the nearby one-year spread. During the second quarter, as oil traded at higher prices above $50 per barrel, deferred hedging by shale producers in the U.S. caused the forward curve to tighten. However, the drop in prices in June caused a decline in hedging activity and a loosening of the curve.

Crude Oil Outlook for Q3

I continue to believe that $50 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract is a sweet spot for crude oil. While producers would love to see it a lot higher, they felt the pain of a price below $30 per barrel in February 2016. Consumers would love the price to drop to those levels once again, but they have memories of prices north of $100 per barrel in 2014. The best compromise is always one that makes all parties unhappy to some degree. $50 is a pivot point that the world can comfortably live with for the foreseeable future. I expect $50 to continue to act as a pivot point for active month NYMEX futures, and I do not expect the price to fall much below $45 or rise much above $55 per barrel throughout the third quarter and the rest of 2017.

The Middle East remains a turbulent and unstable region of the world, so that potential for a shock in the oil market would more likely be on the upside. Daily historical volatility on NYMEX futures rose from 20.13% at the end of Q1 to 28.23% on June 30. The increase of 8.10% represents the recent price action in the energy commodity.

Oil Products Review

Oil products often reflect periods of seasonal demand, but they also provide significant clues about the price direction of crude oil, which is the critical input when it comes to refining. RBOB gasoline tends to rally in the spring and summer, and heating oil tends to do best during late fall and winter. Over the course of the second three months of 2017, oil products followed crude oil lower. Gasoline posted a significant loss, and heating oil also continues to correct to the downside. Gasoline was down by 13.66% in 2015 but rallied by 31.70% in 2016. In Q1, gasoline posted a 1.79% gain, in Q2 it dropped by 11.16%, and it was 9.57% lower for the first six months of 2017.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, gasoline has traded in a range of $1.3902-1.9065 per gallon on active month NYMEX gasoline futures during the first six months of the year. Nearby futures closed on June 30, 2017, at $1.5137 per gallon wholesale. The price pattern on the weekly chart since early 2016 has been positive as gasoline has made higher lows.

Heating oil was down by 38.71% in 2015 but rallied 53.88% higher in 2016. In Q1 heating oil futures fell by 8.89% and added another 5.88% on the downside in Q2. The oil product was 14.25% lower over the first six months of 2017. Heating oil futures are also a proxy for diesel and jet fuel, as the oil products are distillates and have similar characteristics. Heating oil futures have some seasonal features but less than gasoline.

Source: CQG

Like gasoline, the weekly heating oil chart shows a constructive and positive trend since early 2016. February heating oil futures closed on June 30 at $1.4831 per gallon wholesale. Heating oil traded in a range of $1.3540-1.7930 per gallon over the first half of 2017.

Oil Products Outlook for Q3

Oil product prices tend to be a lot more volatile than crude oil prices. Movements in oil products often signal directional changes in the price of the raw energy commodity. The Trump administration promised the biggest infrastructure building project in the U.S. since the Eisenhower administration in the 1950s. Rebuilding the nation's roads, bridges, airports, railroads, tunnels and the construction of a security wall along the southern border of the U.S. will increase the demand for energy. Additionally, the project amounts to fiscal stimulus, which will enhance economic growth. As GDP rises in the richest nation in the world, the demand for oil products is likely to go along for the ride. However, the reality of gridlock in Washington, D.C., has stood in the way of many legislative initiatives, and disappointment about the lack of progress on healthcare and tax reform bills before the House and Senate have cast some doubts on the Administration's ability to fulfill their promises when it comes to infrastructure rebuilding.

Additionally, the world remains a dangerous place, and demand for jet fuel could decline because of fears of terrorism around the world. The terrorist attacks in Europe are a reminder of those perils.

Crack Spreads Review

Crack spreads moved in opposite directions in Q2. In Q1, the gasoline crack moved 27.37% higher. In 2016, the processing spread was down only 0.06%. In Q2, increasing supplies led to a loss of 16.59% in the gasoline crack spread, which was up only 6.25% for the first six months of 2017.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the nearby NYMEX gasoline processing spread closed on June 30 at $17.35 per barrel. Meanwhile, the heating oil crack appreciated by 5% in Q2 after declining by 17.47% in the first quarter, and it was down 13.34% for the first half of 2017 after rallying by 83.66% in 2016.

Source: CQG

The weekly pictorial of the heating oil refining spread illustrates that it closed Q2 at $16.17 per barrel and has been moving steadily higher since early 2016. However, from a longer-term perspective, the heating oil crack spread had been under pressure since 2013. Crack spreads are real-time indicators for the profitability of those companies that turn raw crude into oil products. Volatility in gasoline and heating oil crack spreads directly impacts earnings of those companies involved in refining oil.

Source: Barchart.com

As the chart of Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) highlights, the stock has moved from $66.29 per share at the end of Q1 to $67.46 at the end of Q2. The increase of 1.76% is likely because of strength in the equity markets, as VLO's earnings are more closely related to gasoline refining, where margins declined over the three-month period. At the close of Q2, the company's price-to-earnings ratio was at 14.75, still way below the market's average, making VLO cheap. Moreover, it continues to pay a 4.19% dividend. I continue to believe that Valero's best days are ahead given its low multiple and attractive dividend yield.

Crack Spreads Outlook for Q3

I expect more volatility in crack spreads over the coming three months. Over the course of the second quarter of the year, price moves and reversals in both gasoline and heating oil crack spreads tended to precede trend changes in the crude oil market. Therefore, anyone who trades crude oil or oil equities will benefit from watching the refining spreads closely and adjusting their positions accordingly. When it comes to these spreads, which are a harbinger of demand for oil products, they are likely to move higher and lower with economic growth and the rising and falling prospects for fiscal stimulus during the coming quarter. Both the gasoline and heating oil cracks have displayed a positive trend since late 2015 and early 2016, and I expect that to continue in the third quarter of 2017.

Keep in mind that we are now in the heart of the peak driving season in the United States during the summer months, and the demand for gasoline will move lower once fall begins and the fourth quarter of 2017 approaches. The converse is the case for heating oil processing spreads, as demand will increase and refineries will switch their attention to distillates in the fall season. The most valuable attribute of these processing spreads over the first six months of 2017 has been their ability to predict changes in the trend of crude oil. I expect that to continue over the coming months.

Natural Gas Review

The price of natural gas dropped 32.88% in 2014 and was down 19.11% in 2015. In March 2016, the price of the volatile energy commodity fell to the lowest level since 1998 at $1.611 per MMBtu. However, in a reversal of fortune, natural gas exploded higher and posted a 60.21% gain in 2016. In Q1, the nearby NYMEX natural gas futures dropped 14.85%, but the loss was the result of the lofty level the energy commodity closed at on December 31, 2017. In Q2, natural gas shed another 4.8% and lost 18.94% of its value over the first six months of 2017. Natural gas traded in a range of $2.522-3.568 over the course of the first half of the year and closed on June 30 at $3.035 per MMBtu on the nearby futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price path of natural gas had been bullish since the March 2016 lows. However, there have been periods of extreme volatility over the course of the past year and even within the first and second quarters of 2017.

Inventories rose to all-time highs in 2015 when they surpassed 4 trillion cubic feet before the withdrawal season. In November 2015, stockpiles rose to a higher high and a new record at 4.047 trillion cubic feet (tcf). As of June 23, stocks of natural gas stood at 2.816 tcf, 10.2% below last year's level at this time but 6.9% above the five-year average. There are approximately twenty weeks left in the injection season for 2017, and an average increase of 61.55 bcf would push stocks to a new record high. However, the last injection of Q2 was only 46 bcf, and the jury is still out as to whether there will be a new high in stockpiles before the withdrawal season commences this coming winter.

Technical resistance in natural gas is at the $3.994 per MMBtu level, the December 2016 highs, and support is at $2.522, the February 21, 2017 lows on the continuous futures contract, but anything is possible now that we are in the hurricane season in the United States. In 2005 and 2008, storms caused damage to natural gas infrastructure along the Louisiana Coast and the price of the energy commodity moved above the $10 per MMBtu level. Earth Louisiana is the delivery point for NYMEX natural gas and LNG processing, and exports come from that area. Therefore, any CAT 4 or CAT 5 hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico could cause fireworks in the natural gas futures market over the coming weeks and months.

Open interest in NYMEX natural gas futures contracts has decreased from 1,374,366 contracts at the end of Q1 to 1,328,034 at the end of Q2. The decline of 46,332, or 3.37%, comes alongside a decline in the price of the energy commodity. Falling open interest and decreasing price does not provide a degree of technical support for the direction. During Q2, open interest in the energy commodity rose to 1,573,795 contracts, which was a new record level. The highs came on May 12, when the price was trading $3.53 per MMBtu on the August futures contract. By the end of the quarter, the price was 15.5% lower, while open interest declined by 15.6%. Again, falling price and open interest is not a technical validation for an emerging bearish trend in a futures market.

LNG is a new demand vertical for the energy commodity that will offset some of the vast reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the U.S. and encourage production and exports. In the immediate future, the path of least resistance for natural gas prices seems to be lower, as the energy commodity has broken through downside support. The next level of support is at the February 2017 lows at $2.522 per MMBtu.

Natural Gas Outlook for Q3

At the end of Q1, daily historical volatility was at 25.82%, and at the end of Q2, the metric stood at 34.41%, an increase of 8.59%. The higher level of volatility is the result of the energy commodity's move lower from the May 12 highs.

The VelocityShares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) and VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) triple-leveraged ETN products are only advisable for intraday positions. They have a high degree of correlation when it comes to short-term market moves, but do not do a good job at holding value over the medium or long term. I am friendly to the natural gas market and believe that buying on price dips and during periods of weakness will likely to lead to optimal results.

My advice when it comes to natural gas market is never forget to trade with stops on the long and the short side, as natural gas takes no prisoners when it moves. This commodity tends to hand out lots of pain to the largest addressable market possible. Both longs and shorts who overstay their welcome tend to lose their shirts. Right now it is the longs that are in danger, as the price has fallen through support and the trend is lower. However, LNG creates a new demand vertical for the energy commodity, as exports may cause inventories to rise at a slower pace than in past years. Additionally, the summer season could bring its fair share of storms, and a hurricane that hits the Gulf of Mexico could ignite the price of natural gas futures over coming weeks and months. If I had to pick a side, I would reluctantly opt for the long side, but I would only buy on dips using tight stops and look for profits that are a function of the risk I take on each position.

Ethanol

In the US, ethanol is a biofuel - a product of corn. Corn moved higher in Q2 by 1.72%. While gasoline posted a loss of 11.16% in Q2, ethanol moved 5.69% lower over the three-month period. Ethanol outperformed the price of gasoline but underperformed corn in Q2. The price of nearby ethanol futures closed on June 30 at $1.5090 per gallon, with the price of nearby gasoline futures closing at $1.5137; the divergence between the two fuels at the end of Q1 disappeared by the end of Q2. Ethanol traded in a range of $1.4250-1.6230 per gallon over the course of the first six months of 2017 and closed near the middle of the range.

Margins for ethanol producers moved lower over the second quarter as the price of the output - ethanol - moved lower and the price of the input - corn - moved higher, which weighed on profits for companies involved in producing the biofuel.

Ethanol Outlook for Q3

2016 was the fourth straight year of a bumper crop of corn. As we move into the growing season in 2017 during Q3, ethanol should follow gasoline prices, but there could be political events that will shift the economics for refining corn into ethanol in the United States given the new administration in Washington, D.C. The ethanol mandate may become an issue of contention with the administration in the months ahead. I believe the Trump administration will leave the mandate unchanged. However, the issue could cause more volatility than usual in the ethanol futures market in the weeks and months ahead.

The bottom line on energy

Oil and gas markets are a geopolitical chess game with very high stakes. When it comes to oil, the old status quo where OPEC influenced the price of the energy commodity has changed dramatically since 2016. With U.S. output approaching 10 million bpd, it is now the U.S., Russia, and Saudi Arabia that will call the shots when it comes to supplies, and the cartel has become a toothless tiger.

Moreover, technological advances will mean other, cleaner fuels are likely to compete with oil for market share in the years ahead. The Saudis' desire to divest from petroleum dependence via their IPO in 2018 is proof that oil's days as the primary source of fuel for the world are numbered. When it comes to natural gas, the technological advances in fracking and LNG will make the commodity suitable for exportation, which will globalize the market. The U.S. and Russia lead the world in production and will compete to supply the energy commodity around the globe via pipelines and the transport of LNG by ocean vessels.

The political nature of crude oil will likely keep a bid under the market until the Saudi IPO in 2018, at which point we could see increased production. However, as the price falls, U.S. production will likely decline until production costs move lower as technology improves. Therefore, the United States, which remains the richest nation on earth, is now a swing producer and consumer of oil. At prices above $50 per barrel, the U.S. could become oil independent. At prices below, the nation will import cheaper crude to meet requirements. The change in the international oil market does not present a bullish scenario for the long term. However, the technological changes in the natural gas market are positive for the price over coming years.

Another energy commodity to keep an eye on is the coal market. The Obama administration attempted to put the coal market to sleep, but during last year's campaign, President Trump told many audiences that he intends to support clean coal production in the U.S. Over recent months, the price of coal, like that of many other energy and industrial commodities, had exploded higher.

Source: Barchart.com

As the chart of the Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) shows, this vehicle that replicates price action in the coal market closed Q1 at $13.83 per share and moved lower to $13.24 at the end of Q2, a decline of 4.27% over the past three months. This coal ETF outperformed other energy commodities over the past three months.

There are a couple of issues to think about as we move forward into the third quarter of 2017. When it comes to the oil market, the $50 per barrel level is a price that was a good pivot point for producers and consumers around the world. Oil product demand is likely to be a function of economic conditions in the U.S. and around the world. Refining spreads should continue to trade in a volatile fashion. Political events in the Middle East surrounding Qatar could play an important role in the path of least resistance for the price of oil over the coming months.

In natural gas, huge reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales weigh on price prospects. LNG is a new demand vertical for the energy commodity. The price enters Q3 in a downtrend, but the volatile commodity is likely to follow weekly storage numbers and the weather over the coming three months.

Ethanol will take clues from corn and gasoline prices, and companies like Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) and others involved in processing the grain into biofuel will benefit from widening refining margins if the price of ethanol outperforms that of corn over the months ahead. Additionally, the ethanol mandate is likely to be a political hot potato and could cause volatility in all three markets, including ethanol, corn, and gasoline. Finally, watch legislative initiatives for the direction of coal prices, which have already rallied significantly from the 2016 lows.

The energy sector always offers some of the most exciting and profitable opportunities. It may be that politics, rather than economics, will determine the price direction for oil over the coming months as the situation in Qatar continues to threaten stability in the region and the already diminished role of OPEC. Finally, always trade with discipline by employing stops on positions, and make sure that the risk is commensurate with the amount of reward you seek on each position, long or short. Traders and investors need to approach markets with a plan to limit losses and enhance those positions that become profitable.

