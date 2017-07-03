Payments Potential Square(d)

Square (NASDAQ: SQ) has now operated for over six years, having been founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey (CEO) and Jim McKelvey (Director), and has established itself as one of the more readily identifiable brands in the fintech world. A sector that has been expanding at a torrid pace as more and more payments are being processed digitally. Projections have 90% of smartphone users making a mobile payment by 2020.

Below is an abbreviated timeline of how quickly the digital payment space is evolving, courtesy of the same tech crunch article linked in the previous statistic:

Fintech is on pace to surpass $1 trillion Gross Payment Volume (GPV) in 2017 in the US alone with similar figures in China according to statista. A CAGR of 18% through 2021 is projected.

Cash remains the biggest (and most stubborn) hurdle to overcome; as of 2016 22% of consumers in the US still used it in half of their purchases versus 20% five years earlier. This is somewhat countered with cash only use having declined to 10% from 19% in that same timeframe.

Another informative graphic is a comparison of cash-in-circulation as a percentage of GDP in the U.S., U.K., Sweden, and the eurozone, 2010–2014:

Cash is still rising in circulation in the US although at a slower pace. As many may already be aware, Sweden (along with other Nordic nations) is trying to lead the way globally into becoming a cashless society, these figures support that trend; with the UK now exhibiting a flat projection, it too could join in the negative growth rates of cash availability.

The various figures and data above serve to demonstrate the ripe business sector Square finds itself in. We can now turn to what the company itself has on offer, starting off with the very people at the helm.

In every investment opportunity, I seek a strong and reliable management team. This is an unquantifiable metric of invaluable quality and one which is stressed in nearly all of my articles. Square has thus far successfully navigated a complex, increasingly evolving industry full of impressive and intimidating competitors. Members of the company’s leadership have held prior senior positions at names such as Salesforce (NASDAQ: CRM), Visa (NASDAQ: V), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). It’s a group that undeniably helps make possible the vision that Jack Dorsey has for the brand and one that is creating added value by the day.

Square is best known for its white square payment dongle that attaches to a smartphone or tablet via the audio jack. Yet, it has successfully diversified itself into many other payment related offerings (as well as a delivery service) while remaining a point of sale (POS) centric company ($1.5B of $1.7B total 2016 revenues was transaction based). Square processed nearly $50B in Gross Payment Volume (GPV) in 2016, up 39% from 2015’s total and 108% over 2014’s.

These alternative avenues of growth include the Square Capital service, which offers loans to sellers based on their payment processing history; Build with Square developer platform (APIs) which allows businesses to customize their business solutions while utilizing services provided in the Square ecosystem; Appointments and Square Inventory; and finally Caviar, the aforementioned delivery service which the company describes as “a food ordering service that helps restaurants reach new customers and increase sales without additional overhead.”

There has been much attention as of late on SQ (the ticker has broken out into all-time highs and with good reason) as evident in the nearly weekly Seeking Alpha articles. The coverage has been overall detailed but I have a belief that it has been greatly undervalued in its mid-term (6-12 month) potential. We’ll start from the top in laying out the case for a drastically higher valuation for this very much still nascent name.

What has really struck me is the ability for Square to continue capturing larger income driving businesses quarter over quarter. Below is a chart that displays this trend in GPV: through EOY 2016.

In the Q1 2017 earnings report, the company highlighted that this movement to larger grossing clients has not slowed, “Larger sellers, which are those that generate more than $125,000 in annualized GPV. In the first quarter of 2017, GPV from larger sellers grew 44% year over year and accounted for 43% [vs. the 42% in Q4 16 above] of total GPV, up from 39% of total GPV in the first quarter of 2016.”

This is a measure that offers more than just numbers and dollar figures. It indicates that business owners with larger responsibilities and risks trust the Square brand to deliver for them day in and day out. This shift will only further solidify revenue growth as it originates more and more from stable sellers who can be inferred to have more substantial customer bases. This dynamic can already be seen playing out in the figure below; customers that chose Square’s payments platform in 2015 grew rapidly in the following year, same for those in 2014.

These new clients growth has positively impacted Square’s bottom line. Net Income as of late has been basing just below the watermark, building up to breaking even in the pending quarters. It is worth noting that EBITDA has been just a penny shy of break-even for the last two quarters (management has preferred to concentrate on an adjusted EBITDA which removes its Starbucks losses and shows results in the black instead).

The company mutually split from its agreement with Starbucks. According to its S-1 filing, Square revealed that in 2012, it received $9.47 million in revenue from Starbucks, with the amount increasing to $114.45 million a year later and $123 million in 2014. But if you looked at the transaction costs, it’s was a very telling story: Square paid $12.54 million in fees in 2012, $139.8 million in 2013, and $150.96 million in 2014 (net losses for all three).

For Q1 2017, Square did $33 million in revenue generated through this Starbucks deal with a marginal profit of $4 million. This showed improvement from the prior year that featured $34 million in revenue and a loss of $7 million, but may have been too late. In the end, the relationship turned out to be more of a marketing gimmick for Square to get its name out nationally and attract the attention of business owners who may have frequented the coffee chain themselves (arguably successful in that regard).

Square Invoices has shown solid quarterly adoption, jumping 65% this Q1 to $699m ($423m Q1 2016) in revenues due to mobile integration (50% of invoices are now sent on a mobile device vs. 34% this past October). This gives great flexibility for clients to charge their customers either in person or online using whichever peripheral is most convenient for them. Square Capital is another revenue driver growing at very high double-digit percentage rates (64% in this case), facilitating $251m in business loans for Q1 2017 vs. $153m LY. Both Invoices and Capital far outpace the adjusted (excludes Starbucks) 36% revenue growth YoY for Q1 let alone the non-adjusted 22%.

Considering all of these positive tailwinds, there still lurks the very real chance for turbulence. The biggest future risk to Square is simply being bypassed or becoming obsolete as the payment processing sector is undergoing rapid tectonic (a scary oxymoron to conjure) shifts as both businesses and consumers try to find their way into a 21st century equilibrium. As outlined earlier, the methods and forms of payment at POS terminals are shifting. Although contactless, or NFC, transactions have not caught on, what has caught on is peer-to-peer app transactions. Venmo has become so ubiquitous that its very name is now casually used in the form of a verb when referencing a payment amongst individuals (it helps that it processed $6.8B in Q1, doubling LY).

For instance, in a 2016 survey conducted by Accenture it was found that 32% of millennials and 27% of mass affluents use their mobile phones for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, compared to an 18% average.

This same survey also provided a clue as to why NFC payments haven’t become mainstream: people are simply content with using a card to meet their needs, “Just 19 percent of consumers pay in store with their phones like last year. Those who have yet to (37 percent) point to a simple reason why. Cash and plastic cards meet their needs.”

Should this type of contactless transaction (already being pushed by the bigger financial giants in the form of Zelle) become a possibility for the consumer-to-business variety, and Square is NOT part of that picture, it could mean an eventual steady decline in revenues. Compounding this risk becoming a reality is the ever expanding use of cryptocurrencies. How would Square survive in a future where blockchain becomes the standard digital payment? This is a very possible (relatively near term) future but I have full confidence that this management team will do what is necessary to not be left in the dust; as it has demonstrated in its quick and seamless entry into EMV based payments (12% of card swipes in January 2015 vs. 53% in December 2015) along with astutely identifying the opportunity to seamlessly provide financing to burgeoning businesses.

The company is relatively healthy in terms of its cash situation and more notably improving. At the conclusion of the first quarter of 2017, it had $740M on hand vs. $391M in Q1 2016 and $488M at the end of Q4 2016. It was able to issue $428M in convertible notes and $57M in warrants in the previous quarter which puts it in a position to carry on operations without fear of insolvency for the foreseeable future. The only reason a sizeable increase in outstanding shares could be a reasonable possibility would be to fund a sizeable acquisition; as the path to profitability is all but secure from here forth. There were 145m shares as of March 31st, 2015, compared to 356m March 31st, 2017. That pace cannot go on in the interest of devoted investors and with recent annual net incomes of -$171m, the $740m stockpile should finally see the share count stabilize.

I am encouraged to see that the often small business associated brand is making continual gains with mid-sized businesses. This not only offers better revenue security in the coming years, but also provides a lucrative channel for sizeable growth with more efficient costs of entry. The other growth driver, which remarkably remains to this day all but untapped (less than 5% of total revenues), is the international market. At the moment Square operates in Canada, Japan, Australia, and as of the past quarter in the United Kingdom (the world’s 5th largest economy). The UK offers a sizeable market for a fintech company targeting small and medium sized business, 70% of shoppers in the country prefer to pay by credit card but more than half of these businesses do not offer this form of payment. International revenue increased 37.2% from $12.1M Q1 16 to $16.6M Q1 17.

‘What is Square worth?’ you might be asking at this point. From my perspective, there is no reason it cannot attain the levels of which PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has ascended.

SQ Q3 15 Q4 15 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 16 Q1 17 Revenue $332.2m $374.4m $379.3m $438.5m $439.m $451.9m $461.6m QoQ - 12.7% 1.3% 15.6% 0.1% 2.9% 2.1% YoY - - - - 32.2% 20.7% 21.7% EBITDA -$0.30 -$0.17 -$0.27 -$0.06 -$0.07 -$0.01 -$0.01 EPS -$0.16 -$0.34 -$0.29 -$0.08 -$0.09 -$0.04 -$0.04

PYPL Q3 15 Q4 15 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 16 Q1 17 Revenue $2258.m $2556.m $2544.m $2650.m $2667.m $2981.m $2975.m QoQ - 13.2% -0.5% 4.2% 0.6% 11.8% -0.2% YoY - - - - 18.1% 16.6% 16.9% EPS $0.24 $0.30 $0.30 $0.26 $0.27 $0.32 $0.32

Thanks to Venmo, among other factors, PayPal has been able to grow even at this more mature stage in its history at an average rate of 17% YoY for the last three quarters. Hauling in revenues of nearly $3 billion per quarter and sporting a market cap of $63B (vs. Square’s $8.45B). It may be several years before we see such a valuation for Square, but it is within its reach with the proper execution.

Although the payment landscape is shifting day by day, Square has found a way to remain relevant and has many more gains ahead of it. Confidence continues in the management’s ability to meet future challenges in the space. As society ever so steadily weans off of cash based transactions, Square stands to profit. The one issue, particularly as a potential investor today that needs to be better enforced going forward, is to see the dilution spigot turned off.

