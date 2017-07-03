EV Company News For The Month Of June 2017

EV market news - China ZEV draft stands firm with 8% (points) required by 2018. The country plans to boost EV sales "by 10-fold in the next decade."

Global EV sales - Global EV sales boomed in May 2017, up 59% from May 2016.

Welcome to the June 2017 edition of Electric Vehicle (EV) company news. May 2017 saw an acceleration in electric car sales, with the year to end May sales at 348,000, making it very likely electric car sales will eclipse 1 million in 2017.

Global electric car sales as of end May 2017

Global electric car sales finished May 2017 with over 89,000 sales for the month, up 59% on May 2016.

China electric car sales were just over 40,000 in May 2017, up 49% on May 2016. EV market share in China is currently at 1.4%.

Current subsidies in China are now being phased out. They were reduced by 20% in 2017 and will be reduced by 40% in 2019 and 100% by 2021. A Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) credit system in China is expected to be introduced very soon.

Europe performed well with over 21,000 electric cars sold in May 2017, 48% higher than in May 2016. Europe EV market share is currently at 1.4%.

US May 2017 electric car sales were over 16,000, 44% higher than May 2016. US EV market share is north of 1%.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes of EV Sales and EV-Volumes for his excellent work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above.

Global EV sales by manufacturer to end May 2017 and YTD

(Source: EVSales)

China EV sales comparison by Bloomberg - 2017 end estimates

(Source: Bloomberg)

EV market news for June 2017

Recently, Electric Vehicle News reported:

"MotoGP set for all-electric class in 2019. The world’s most popular motorcycle racing series is adding an all-electric class. Dorna CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta, told Motorsport.com that an electric support series featuring up to 18 bikes could start competing as early as 2019."

In May, Electric Car News reported:

"Renault & Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) demonstrate dynamic wireless electric vehicle charging, which allows vehicles to charge while driving. Renault has participated with Qualcomm Technologies and Vedecom in designing a DEVC system capable of charging an electric vehicle dynamically with a charge of up to 20 kilowatts at speeds up to, and in excess of, 100 kilometers per hour."

On May 24, Electric Vehicle News announced:

"New national body to drive uptake of electric vehicles in Australia. The Electric Vehicle Council’s Chair, Behyad Jafari, said the market for electric vehicles includes significant opportunities to deliver economic investment, innovation and environmental sustainability. While the global industry grows exponentially each year, Australia continues to miss out. In the next twelve months, almost one million electric vehicles are projected to be sold, with more than $50bn invested in the industry over the last 10 years."

UBS EV market share forecasts as of 2017

The charts below show UBS's latest EV market share forecasts of 2.1% by 2020 and 14% by 2025. Given we are close to 1.5% in 2017, their 2020 forecast seems extremely conservative. My model has 5-6% by 2020 and 20% by 2025.

(Source: UBS)

In June, Elon Musk said, "Tesla plans to build "eventually 10 or 12, maybe 20 (gigafactories)." Musk recently said he will announce locations for new Tesla gigafactories this year.



On June 9, Bloomberg reported: "Race is on to mine metal powering Electric Vehicles. The race is on to supply more of the cobalt needed for batteries in the fast-growing market for electric vehicles - and that means fresh competition for the big players Glencore Plc (OTCPK:GLCNF) and the Democratic Republic of Congo. A pipeline of projects is looming in places including Australia, the U.S. and Canada after cobalt prices more than doubled in the past year." The article says, "a battery boom sends demand for cobalt soaring more than 30-fold by 2030, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance."

On June 13, Bloomberg reported: "China revises EV credit points to reward longer-range models. Under the new formula, a multiplier is applied so that electric cars with longer range receive more credit points while shorter-range models receive less than the previous proposal, according to the latest draft of a credit trading system for new-energy vehicles by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Cars with a range of 350 km (217 miles) or more continue to get the maximum of 5 credit points. The regulators kept the proposed start date of 2018. Automakers will also be required to obtain a new-energy vehicle credit score of at least 8 percent (points) next year under the new draft, unchanged from the previous version." If this draft is passed very soon, it will shock the ICE manufacturers to super-charge their Chinese pure EV plans. For now, it is excellent news for the Chinese EV manufacturers.



EV battery manufacturers market share - 2016

(Source: UBS)

A June 20 Bloomberg report on Tesla reminded readers, "China has identified new-energy vehicles as a strategic emerging industry and aims to boost annual sales of plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars 10-fold in the next decade."

On June 27, Green Car Reports ran an interesting story titled, "Ubitricity street lamp socket provides electric-car charging."

Ubitricity street light chargers

(Image Source)

EV Company news for June 2017

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently equal number 1 electric car seller in the US with 21% EV market share, and also still number 1 globally with 10% global market share.

In early June, apart from the 10, 12, maybe 20 gigafactories, Elon Musk announced at the annual shareholder meeting that Tesla plans to have the Model Y (small SUV) in production in 2019.

On June 13, the company announced, "Tesla Model X the first SUV ever to achieve 5-Star crash rating in every category."

On June 20, Bloomberg reported, "Tesla said close to agreeing on plan for China production. The agreement with the city of Shanghai would allow Tesla to build facilities in its Lingang development zone. Tesla would need to set up a joint venture with at least one local partner under existing rules and it isn’t immediately clear who that would be."

Finally, as I write this we are waiting for the company to announce the exact release date for the Model 3.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY)

BMW is currently the number 2 global electric car manufacturer with 9% global market share.

On May 26, Drive reported, "BMW i5 electric car axed: reports. According to reports that have surfaced online, the planned BMW 3-Series-sized i5 electric car has been terminated. BMW Blog, referencing several unnamed sources, claims that the German car maker has cancelled its plans for the theoretical rival to the Tesla Model 3 and instead will develop an electric drivetrain for its mainstream 3-Series."

On June, Road And Track reported, "BMW will apparently introduce an electric 3-Series in September. BMW, in an effort to combat Tesla's affordable Model 3 electric car, will introduce an electric version of its flagship at the Frankfurt Auto Show this September. Handelsblatt reports the 3-Series EV will have 248 miles of range, and compete directly with the Model 3 in terms of price." You can also read more here.

BAIC (OTC:BCCMY, HK:1958), SAIC (CH:600104)

BAIC is currently the number one selling electric car manufacturer in China with 18% market share and the global number 3. SAIC is ranked number 4 in China with 9% market share.

On June 5, Bloomberg reported, "China said to halt new electric car permits on glut concern. A suspension of new licenses may help incumbent electric-car manufacturers including BYD Co. and BAIC Motor Corp. by limiting the number of competitors to the industry. Volkswagen’s joint venture with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp. received the 15th permit to produce EVs. Apart from Karma Automotive owner Wanxiang Group, other companies that received the permits to manufacture electric vehicles include auto-parts maker Minth Group, car designer Beijing CH-Auto Technology Co., Beijing Electric Vehicle Co., Hangzhou Changjiang Passenger Vehicle Co. and a unit of Chery Automobile Co."



Renault (OTC:RNSDF)-Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MMTOF)

Nissan is currently ranked number 4 for global EV sales, and Renault is ranked global number 8.

On May 25, Electric Car News announced, "Australia Post takes delivery of first Renault electric vans."

On June 12, Green Car Reports reported, "2018 Nissan Leaf: rumored timing, steps for U.S. rollout - a global announcement and detailed specs available on September 5th in the U.S. (the 6th in Japan)."

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY, OTCPK:BYDDF, HK:1211)

BYD is currently ranked number 2 in China with 17% market share and number 5 globally.

It is also set to benefit (see report above under BAIC) - "China said to halt new electric car permits on glut concern."

On June 13, the company announced: "BYD expands electric bus fleet to Brisbane airport. The fleet of eleven 12-meter BYD electric buses will be fully operational in February 2018 as a shuttle service between the airport’s domestic and international terminals."

On June 15, it announced: "BYD ADL scores another major London order – 36 Buses for RATP Dev London. Once concluded, the new order will bring the number of ADL BYD electric buses in London to over 100."

Toyota (NYSE:TM)

Toyota is currently ranked number 6 in the global electric car manufacturers sales ranking. In May, the best-selling global electric car was the Toyota Prius Prime/PHV with 7,579 units sold.

Toyota 3- and 4-wheel concept compact EVs

(Source: Toyota)

Toyota has introduced some mini-sized EV concept cars. The company says, "the ultra-compact size, just 870 mm in width, makes it easy to maneuver even in tight spaces. On congested city streets, the vehicle doesn't take up the whole traffic lane, while parking is possible in one half to one quarter of the space of a regular vehicle. The three wheeler has the convenience of a motorbike and the comfort of a car all in one."

I think this will be the future city car in big cities for singles (perhaps couples), especially in China and India. I also think compact EVs will sell for under USD 10,000 before not too long. Toyota's iQ EV shown below can fit 4 adults.

Toyota 4-wheel iQ EV

(Source: Toyota)

You can read more here on the company's EV technology research.

General Motors/Chevrolet (NYSE:GM)

GM/Chevrolet are currently equal number 1 electric car sellers in the US with 21% EV market share. They are currently the number 7 global electric car manufacturers.

In May, the Chevy Bolt surpassed the 2,000 units/month cap for the first time with 2,085 units.

Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)

Volkswagen is currently the number 10 top-selling global electric car manufacturer.

On June 21, Auto Vista Group reported, "VW to launch electric minivan as part of its planned EV range. Volkswagen is to send its microbus-styled minivan, previewed at the Detroit Auto Show early in 2017 as a concept named the I.D Buzz, into production as an electric vehicle. The Buzz concept features an electric motor at each axle, which produced around 369bhp total, with a claimed range of 372 miles and an 80% recharge time of 30 minutes. The model is expected to arrive in showrooms by 2022."

VW electric van

(Image Source)

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY)

On June 2, Electric Car Reports reported, "Daimler and BAIC to make electric cars in China." The companies have "agreed to upgrade the Mercedes-Benz factory in Beijing to make electric cars."

On June 5, Bloomberg Technology reported, "Mercedes Plans to recapture its early lead in robo-cars. The new approach appears to be helping, with the automaker moving up the roll-out of 10 electric cars by three years to 2022."

On June 30, Autovista Group reported, "Revolt over move to EV production as Daimler looks to build future. According to reports, there are growing tensions between workers who build combustion engines and managers seeking to position the company for a battery-powered future."

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

No significant news for the month. I did come across an interesting article titled "Geely: The astonishing rise of a small Chinese car company."

Honda (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF)

On June 13, Electric Car News reported: "Honda's all-electric NSX 4-Motor EV is more advanced than any Tesla. Honda's head of research and development, Sekino Yosuke, has revealed the next-generation Honda NSX could be based on the firm’s 1,000 hp Pikes Peak race car, the NSX-inspired 4-Motor Acura EV Concept. The 4-Motor Acura EV finished third overall at the Pikes Peak hill climb in 2016. That was thanks to its all-electric all-wheel-drive powertrain, comprising four electric motors that developed around 740 kW and 800 Nm of torque with a 70 kwh lithium-ion battery pack and a kerb weight of only 1,500 kg. Honda claims the electric NSX is capable of 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 6.2 seconds. With the current all wheel drive hybrid NSX having only been on sale since last year, an all-new NSX is unlikely to be launched before 2023, when battery technology is expected to have progressed significantly."

Autonomous Driving/Car Play and IT connectivity

Currently Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) and Tesla are leaders in autonomous vehicles. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is doing well with on-board entertainment Apple Play, as is Google with Android Auto. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a leader in supplying GPU chips for modern cars at various levels of autonomy and safety. All the above should benefit from the switch to EVs and higher-tech vehicles.

Other EV companies I am following include Chery Automobile Co Ltd (private), Faraday Future (OTC:FDYTF, TW:3035), Fisker (private), Ford (NYSE:F), Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF), Kia (OTC:KIMTF), Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) (private), Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHDY), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), NextEV (recently changed to Nio), and Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY).

Conclusion

May 2017 electric car sales posted a very strong performance, growing 59% from May 2016. EV sales market share now exceeds 1% in all major regions US (~1%), China (1.4%), and Europe (1.4%).

My highlight for June was the confirmation that China has held firm on its ZEV scheme draft at 8% by 2018, soon to be officially announced.

Overall June was a quite month, perhaps the calm before the Tesla Model 3 storm, soon to arrive.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal advice.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.