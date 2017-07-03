When I Hear That Cell Phone Ring, This REIT Says Ka-Ching, Ka-Ching

CCI has been my 5th best REIT performer (year to date) in my Durable Income Portfolio.

My BUY thesis has played out nicely; over the last 20 months, CCI shares have climbed by almost 30%.

I initiated coverage on Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) on October 21, 2015, and in an article, I explained,

By managing CCI's tower assets, the company should be able to extrapolate value, allowing multiple carriers to locate on each structure without competition. CCI's collection of cell tower assets offers unique solutions for the carriers to fill in the gaps and add coverage in high-traffic areas.

The overall cell tower business model is sound and the secular tailwinds of an increasing demand for wireless connectivity has positioned both CCI and American Tower (AMT) to capitalize on positive industry trends.

The carriers are driven to increase this investment because as has been true since the early days of wireless, network quality continues to be the market differentiator for carriers' success. Based on this long-term need to invest by the U.S. carriers, CCI has focused its investments over the last several years in the U.S. market.

I am maintaining a BUY on this REIT as I believe that smartphones will continue to serve as the primary catalyst for growth. The chart below shows the number of smartphone users in the US from 2010 to 2021. For 2017, the number of smartphone users in the US is estimated to reach 222.9 million, and the number of worldwide smartphone users is forecasted to exceed 2 billion.

Source for Data

I see no reason for the "communications" REITs to slow down, and I am considering increasing my exposure. As referenced above, these REITs "boast stronger organic growth rates" and I see no reason to believe that the macroeconomic news will disrupt the steady flow of dividend income. As long as my kids use a smartphone, there will be demand for smartphone REITs (aka Cell Tower REITs). Note: In a few days, I will be launching my new service, REIT Maven, powered by state-of-the art smartphone technology:

Crown Castle History

Crown Castle is a wireless infrastructure landlord and the company commenced operations in 1994. On January 12, 2007, it completed the acquisition of Global Signal Inc., a rival U.S. tower operator based in Sarasota. Then, in 2011, CCI purchased NextG Networks for around $1 billion. In September 2012, the company entered into a lease agreement with T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) and another deal with AT&T (NYSE: T) in 2013.

CCI completed the $1.6 billion sale of its Australian assets in May 28, 2015, and at the time of the sale, the Australian portfolio was 77.6% owned by CCI, and the REIT generated net proceeds of around $1.3 billion.

Yesterday, CCI announced it had completed its previously announced acquisition of FPL FiberNet Holdings, LLC and certain other subsidiaries of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). CCI had come to a $1.5B all-cash arrangement at the beginning of November, with the deal set to extend its fiber network by 11,500 route miles in South Florida and Texas, about 6,000 of those in metro areas.

Last week, CCI closed on the acquisition of Wilcon Holdings for $600 million. Wilcon brings complementary fiber coverage to the Los Angeles and San Diego MSAs, with over 17 million persons and 1,000 on-net locations. As Donovan Jones explains,

"It will be several years before we know if Crown's big bet on next generation small cell connectivity will pay off… this complementary acquisition is a play by Crown to position itself for 5G environment, where the benefit of small cells may exceed that of cell towers."

CCI now owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including: (1) towers and other structures, such as rooftop towers, and (2) small cell networks supported by fibers. The cell towers have a significant presence in each of the top 100 US markets, and as of Q1-17 owns approximately 40,000 towers and 27,500 route miles of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks.

CCI is the only Cell Tower REIT that focuses exclusively on U.S. assets and the other largest Cell Tower REIT is American Tower - I will reference valuation at the end of this article.

CCI's core business is providing access, including space or capacity, to wireless infrastructure via long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease and lease agreements. The company seeks to increase site rental revenues by adding more tenants onto wireless infrastructure, which is expected to result in significant incremental cash flows due to relatively fixed operating costs. Here's a snapshot of its top customers:

Last week, cell tower stocks were up premarket after the WSJ reported on a potential Sprint (NYSE:S), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), and Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) partnership. As you can see, AT&T and T-Mobile, Verizon (NYSE:VZ), and Sprint are CCI's top customers representing approximately 86% of revenue.

During the first quarter of 2016, CCI changed its operating segments to consist of (1) towers and (2) small cells. The growth opportunity from small cells, combined with the growth from CCI's towers, uniquely positions the company to capitalize on the evolution of wireless networks through the extension of the shared infrastructure model that continues to efficiently and cost effectively serve carrier needs.

The expansion beyond the central business district into the suburbs is an example of why CCI believes the total addressable market for small cells will be so significant. Chicago and LA is representative of what CCI is seeing throughout major U.S. metro markets.

The Balance Sheet

During Q1-17, CCI took additional steps to proactively manage the balance sheet by extending its debt maturity profile and increasing financial flexibility all while maintaining the company's weighted average borrowing costs.

Specifically, CCI raised $500 million of additional term loans in Q1-17 with proceeds to be used to repay outstanding borrowings under the revolver. The company extended the maturity of its credit facilities by one year with maturities now in 2022 and also accessed the investment green bond market, raising $500 million in 10-year notes with a 4% coupon (used these proceeds to prepay outstanding borrowings under the revolver).

Following these financing activities, the balance sheet remains in good shape, with no meaningful maturities prior to 2020, a weighted average maturity of approximately 6 years, a 4% average borrowing rate and approximately $2.2 billion of undrawn availability under the revolver.

CCI is focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet to continue to invest in its core business while providing the flexibility to pursue attractive acquisitions, like the $600 million Wilcon Holdings deal.

Fitch affirmed CCI's long-term issuer default and senior unsecured debt ratings at BBB- and maintained the company's stable ratings outlook.

Among other things, Fitch credited the affirmation to CCI's strong recurring cash flows from its tower portfolio, leasing business and robust EBITDA margins; its deleveraging progress thanks to EBITDA growth; and its recent $461 million acquisition of Tower Development Corp., which the rating agency believes is relatively leverage-neutral and is likely to inject up to $27 million into CCI's site-rental gross margin.

This credit profile underscores the stability and quality of CCI's long-term cash flows, and it lowers the company's overall cost of capital, which is an advantage in CCI's business of providing shared wireless infrastructure.

CCI's goal is to match the quality of the business with a strong balance sheet, and because of the investment grade balance sheet, the company has access to deep, stable and low cost of capital.

The Latest Earnings

As viewed below, CCI's Q1-17 site rental revenues grew approximately 7% or $58 million as compared to the same period in 2016, inclusive of approximately 4% growth derived from organic contribution of site rental revenues.

The $34 million or 4% growth from organic contribution to site rental revenues consist of approximately 8% growth from new leasing activity and contracted tenant escalations net of approximately 4% from tenant non-renewals.

In Q1-16, CCI closed on the $1.5 billion acquisition of FiberNet and invested an additional $262 million in capital expenditures, including $225 million of revenue generating capital expenditures across towers and small cells that should generate compelling returns and deliver long-term growth in dividends per share.

CCI increased its full-year 2017 outlook at the midpoint for site rental revenues, adjusted EBITDA and AFFO by $5 million, $14 million and $4 million, respectively. The improved outlook for 2017 reflects an increase in tower leasing activity from $90 million at the midpoint of the prior guidance to $95 million currently, an increase in expected network services gross margin.

CCI is seeing a return to the level of market share it experienced in 2016, and the company's expectations for continued healthy leasing activity across the portfolio of towers and small cells.

Most importantly, CCI believes it "will generate yields of approximately 10% on the build-out of this pipeline. This 10% is a blend of approximately 70% anchor build that expand (the) footprint and generate yields of 6% to 7% and 30% co-location opportunities that generate yields in the high-teens by leveraging (the) existing fiber infrastructure."

Ultimately, CCI believes "these investments will position (the company) to generate attractive incremental cash flows and returns in the future."

Keep Growing That Dividend!

CCI is my top pick in the Cell Tower sector, based upon the company's reliable and predictable dividend history. In Q1-17, the company returned significant capital to its shareholders with the quarterly common stock dividend totaling $348 million or $0.95 per share, representing growth of 7% on a per-share basis (as compared to the same period a year ago). Here's a snapshot of CCI's FFO and Dividend (per share) growth:

CCI's business is characterized by high-quality, long-term recurring cash flows, and while the dividend has been growing at a robust rate, let's compare the payout ratio:

One thing to keep in mind, CCI's dividend yield is almost double that of AMT (CCI yields 3.8% and AMT yields 1.9%), but AMT's payout ratio is almost 50% less than CCI. Let's compare the P/FFO multiple below:

So CCI is a tad cheaper, based on P/FFO multiples, but one catalyst that is apparent as it relates to CCI is that the all-in returns for small cells are higher than investing in towers and building towers. Jay Brown explained on the recent earnings call:

We believe that as that small cell activity that we've been talking about materializes over the next 18 months to 24 months, we would expect our AFFO per share growth rate to exceed our 6% to 7% target. That has been the revenue assumption there, is obviously a key assumption in our growth rate. This kind of scaling of that activity would result in us being above our targeted range.

Excuse me, when I hear that cell phone ring, my shares in CCI say ka-ching, ka-ching…

The Bottom Line: I am maintaining a BUY, but I would encourage new investors in CCI to wait for a pullback. Shares are expensive based on the metrics described above (yield and P/FFO). Given the outsized growth forecasted, I believe that CCI will continue to outperform; hence, the reason that I am maintaining a BUY on the shares.

