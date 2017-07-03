Grains Second Quarter 2017 Review And The Outlook For Q3

Grain prices are going into the 2017 growing season with a skip in their steps as the sector was the second-best performer in the world of raw materials in Q2.

A composite of the grain sector was down by 2.89% in 2016. The overall sector dropped by 14.48% in 2015 after falling 12.18% in 2014. In Q1 the grain sector posted a gain of just 1.37%, but in Q2 grains were up by 13.34% and are now 14.99% higher over the first six months of 2017.

We are now at a time where uncertainty about the weather conditions during the growing season will cause increased volatility in the grain season as the crops are in the ground and the growing season is kicking into high gear over coming weeks.

The United States is the world’s leading producer of corn and soybeans and this year, because of price differentials, farmers planted more beans than corn compared to last year. Additionally, the dollar depreciated by 4.79% over the past three months and is down 6.71% so far in 2017 which supports the prices of grains as it makes U.S. exports more competitive on global markets.

Minneapolis spring wheat was the best performing grain in Q2 followed by oats, rice, CBOT soft red winter wheat and Kansas City bard red winter wheat. All posted double-digit gains in Q2 and are up significantly so far in 2017. Corn was up for the quarter. Soybean oil posted a small gain, but meal and soybeans were down for the three-month period that ended last Friday. Soybean meal was the big loser in the sector. Each crop year is a new adventure in the grain markets and as we move into the third quarter of 2017, the summer season marks the critical period when crops mature across the fertile Plains of the United States, Northern America and other grain producing nations in the Northern Hemisphere. In Q2 seeds go into the ground, and in Q3 they grow into the crops that will feed the world after the fall harvest. Each year it is the weather that is the primary determinate of the ultimate path of least resistance for the grains and the heart of the crop year is always a time of uncertainty as only Mother Nature knows if conditions will support bumper crops or if droughts or floods will create shortages in the agricultural markets.

When it comes to the price of grains, the fact that population increases each day mean that demand is constantly on an upward slope. In 1960, there were less than 3 billion people on planet earth, at the end of the first quarter of 2017 world population stands at around 7.401 billion up 20 million from the end of Q1. At the current rate of growth, the world adds around 80 million more mouths to feed each year. The number of individuals in the world has more than doubled over the past 57 years. Demand for food continues to rise in a world where arable land is a finite resource, and the world now relies on bumper crops. Think about the fact that over the past three months the world has 20 million more mouths to feed. Sufficient supplies over the previous four years have satisfied demand, but that is no guaranty for the future despite the current high levels of stocks. When weather or crop issues present us with shortfalls, prices are likely to react violently to the upside. Therefore, with all grain prices at low levels, many of these commodities offer exciting investment opportunities for the coming years. The downside risk in grain markets is limited as prices have declined over recent years and the upside potential is explosive if crop yields disappoint and shortages develop over the course of 2017 and beyond. Drought conditions in North and South Dakota over recent weeks has launched the price of wheat to the upside which should serve as a reminder of just how sensitive these agricultural commodities are to weather conditions and how feast can turn to famine in the blink of an eye.

Corn

The price of corn moved 1.72% higher in the second quarter of 2017. Corn gained 3.48% in Q1 and is now 5.26% higher in 2017. Corn dropped 9.63% in 2015 and 1.88% in 2016. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, new-corp December corn futures settled on June 30, at $3.92 per bushel. Corn rallied off lows late in the quarter on strength in the wheat market. Corn traded in a range of $3.5150 to $3.9375 on the nearby futures contract over the first six months of this year. Corn moved lower in June on weakness in ethanol, gasoline and oil prices. The trend in December corn futures had been lower but the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, declined into oversold territory and crossed to the upside on the daily chart during the final trading sessions of the quarter.

In 2013, the corn crop was big and in 2014 and 2015, the corn crop was enormous. 2016 brought more of the same. Open interest in CBOT corn futures was at the 1.330 million contract level on June 30, 2017, 111,000 contracts lower than it was at the end of Q1. The number of open long and short positions in CBOT corn futures decreased as the July futures contract rolled to the next active month. Lower gasoline prices and large corn supplies have weighed on the price of the grain.

The weather in the United States is the primary factor for the corn market as the U.S. is the world's number one producer and exporter of corn. Corn remains in a steady contango out to July 2019, which indicates ample available supplies of the grain. Corn remains well below levels seen in recent years when the grain moved to over $8 per bushel.

Technical resistance for December corn is now at the $4.09 per bushel level with support at just below the $3.75 on the December futures contract. Since the U.S. is the world’s largest producer of corn, the grain is the primary ingredient in U.S. ethanol, and the price of the biofuel can influence demand for corn. After posting a gain of 14.71% in 2016, ethanol moved 0.37% lower over the course of the first quarter and was down 5.69% in Q2. Ethanol is 6.04% lower so far over the first six months of 2017. Corn demand from ethanol production has taken up some of the oversupply in the market but with the ethanol price down over 6% and corn up over 5% the margin for processing the grain into the biofuel has deteriorated further over the past three months. Ethanol could be facing issues in the months ahead as the new Administration will have to decide whether the ethanol mandate for gasoline remains a policy initiative for the future. There will be lots of arguments on both sides of the issue from big agricultural and energy companies. Given that the President-elect won many of the states in the Corn Belt to triumph in the election, I believe that the ethanol mandate, which has helped farmers during times of low prices, will remain intact for political reasons. Given the uncertainty of the 2017 crop, it is likely that two-way volatility in the corn futures market during the coming weeks and months as the final supply situation becomes clear.

Soybeans

Soybeans moved higher by 14.54% in 2016 but were 14.64% lower in 2015. In 2014, soybeans fell 20.94%. In the first quarter of 2017, soybeans were one of the worst performing commodities in the grain sector as the price of the oilseed declined by 5.07%. In Q2, the beans shed another 0.40% of value and are now 5.44% lower on the year. Soybeans traded in a range of $10.9250 to $9.0025 per bushel over the course of the last six months and new-crop November beans closed on June 30, 2017, at $9.5475 per bushel. In 2017, farmers planted more beans than in 2016 and less corn. If the weather cooperates, we could be in for a big bean harvest in the fall which has weighed on the price of the oilseed. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, new-crop November soybean futures had been making lower highs and lower lows since November 2016. Soybeans had declined into oversold territory on the short-term chart. With the uncertainty of the planting, growing, and harvest seasons ahead the chances were that the oilseed would see a rebound, and with strength in wheat over the final trading sessions of Q2, that recovery began on the final day of the quarter.

Soybeans had been falling because the corn-soybean ratio was above the long-term average for the new crop contracts over the winter months. Each year, many farmers have a choice when it comes to the crop they plant on their acreage. Over almost one-half of a century, the corn-soybean ratio has averaged around 2.4 bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value. The ratio is a measure of value rather than price. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart dating back to 1968 highlights, the average ratio of the price of soybeans divided by the price of corn has reverted to a mean level of 2.4:1. When the ratio is below the average level, farmers tend to plant more than beans as the grain yields a more favorable economic result when compared with the oilseed. When the ratio rises above 2.4:1 the converse occurs and soybeans offer a better return than corn. To measure the ratio each year, farmers use the new crop contracts’ the November soybean and the December corn futures to determine the value of the agricultural products. Source: CQG

As the chart of new crop November beans divided by new crop December corn highlights, the ratio reached a high of over 2.7:1 last December, but it dropped to lows of 2.32:1 in early June. The drop in the ratio is likely because of hedging as farmers planted more soybeans causing them to sell November futures to lock in prices. Less corn planted meant less selling in December corn futures which resulted in a lower level for the ratio. The [rice relationship between beans and corn is one of the reasons that soybean prices have been weak compared to corn prices and why beans were down 5.44% in 2017 while corn gained 5.26% during the same period. Moreover, a bumper harvest from Brazil that recently ended put additional pressure on the price of the oilseed.

Open interest in soybean futures moved lower from around 710,908 contracts at the end of Q1, to 663,829 at the end of Q2, a decrease of 47,079 contracts over the last three months. The decline is likely the result of a combination of factors. The lower bean price could have encouraged some hedgers to cover their short positions, and July futures have rolled over recent weeks causing speculators to exit the market.

The U.S. is the world's largest producer and exporter of soybeans. Last year the size of the U.S. crop weighed on the price. There is a lot of soybean production from South America, particularly from Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. The abundant South American crop over recent months added to downside pressure but a weaker dollar likely provided some degree of support for soybeans and products as the lower dollar makes U.S. exports more competitive on global markets.

Crushing soybeans create two products, soybean meal, and soybean oil. The meal was 18.39% higher in 2016, moved 1.44% lower during the first three months of 2017 and shed another 1.3% of value during Q2. Soybean meal was 2.72% lower for the first half of 2017. Soybean oil was up 12.67% in 2016 but was the worst performer in the grain sector shedding 7.67% of its price over the course of Q1. In Q2, soybean oil recovered by 3.62% and is now 4.33% lower at the end of the second quarter. Nearby soybean meal closed at $304.40 on June 30, 2017, and soybean oil closed at 32.93 cents at the end of the quarter that ended last Friday.

Soybean oil outperformed raw soybeans during the second quarter while soybean meal underperformed the beans, which is a reversal from the price action during Q1. Crush spreads are the economics of crushing raw soybeans into soy meal and oil. This processing spread has been moving higher since the end of 2016. Seasonality tends to influence crush spreads, and they often reach lows during the winter and early spring seasons. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the synthetic soybean crush spread on the CBOT highlights that it closed at the end of Q1 at around 89, and moved to 96.75 at the end if Q2 which was a gain of 7.75 or 8.7% for the quarter. The crush has been rallying since early March as raw soybeans fell through support and any further gains could cause raw beans to move higher. Strength in product prices often translates to demand for the commodity that is the input in the crushing or refining process. We often see this influence when it comes to the prices of oil products like gasoline and heating oil compared to raw crude oil. Crush spreads are often a real-time indicator of profitability for companies that process soybeans into bean products.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and Bunge (BG) process beans into products at crushing plants. Shares in both companies (ADM and BG) tend to reflect the price action in the soybean processing. Both companies are also involved in ethanol production. In Q2 the shares of these companies moved lower after some huge gains in 2016. Source: Barchart

ADM shares were up 24.5% in 2016. ADM moved from $46.04 per share at the end of Q1 to close on June 30 at $41.38, a decrease of 10.12%. Gains in soybean processing margins were small compared to losses in ethanol refining. The other major processor, Bunge also moved lower over the period. Source: Barchart

Shares in BG climbed 5.8% in 2016 and lagged ADM, but in Q1 they rose from $72.24 at the end of last year to $79.26 on March 31, an increase of 9.72% for the quarter. At the end of Q2, BG shares closed at $74.60 per share posting a loss of 5.87% for the quarter. In May, BG rallied briefly to highs of $83.75 per share on news that Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) will try to buy the company to enhance their business in the agricultural sector. However, BG has pledged to fight the takeover attempt. Bunge does a lot of business in Brazil and is involved in processing sugar into ethanol. As the price of sugar moved lower by over 17.5% in Q3 and ethanol prices were down by a lesser amount at 5.69%, the margin for producing sugar-based ethanol likely supported the price of BG shares along with their margins from crushing soybeans into bean products. However, the price of the shares declined, but they outperformed ADM.

Term structure in the soybean market moved to a contango out to July 2018 during Q2. Source: CBOT/CME

The forward curve in beans is in contango out to July 2018, but it flips back and forth between premium and discounts beyond next summer based mostly on seasonal factors.

Support for November soybean futures is at the June 23 lows at $9.07 and at the continuous contract nadir at $8.4425 per bushel. Technical resistance is at $9.5825 and $9.80 on the November futures contract. As we move into the heart of the growing season, all eyes will be on the USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Reports (WASDE) on July 12 for indications on crop progress, stockpiles, and demand.

Wheat

The wheat complex exploded higher at the end of the second quarter of 2017. In 2015 CBOT (soft red winter) wheat declined by 20.31% in 2015. It was 13.19% lower in 2016. CBOT wheat moved 4.53% higher during Q1 and added 19.81% in Q2. CBOT wheat was 25.25% higher for the year as of the close of business on June 30, 2017. CBOT wheat had traded in a range of $3.985 to $5.2575 during the first six months of the year. This past winter, farmers planted the smallest winter wheat crop in over a century, since 1909 because of record high inventories and low prices. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the CBOT new-crop September wheat futures contract highlights, the price broke out to the upside on June 16 and has continued to add to gains. A drought in North and South Dakota and low protein levels on a variety of wheat ranging from soft to hard red winter wheat and spring wheat has caused all of the wheat contracts that trade on the U.S. exchanges to post impressive gains over at the end of Q2.

Open interest in the most liquid wheat futures contracts moved lower from 508,877 contracts at the end of Q1 to 400,085 at the end of Q2– a decline of 21.4%.While the metric dropped as the price increased, which tends not to provide technical support for the rally, it is possible that less planting led to fewer hedges and speculative interest in the wheat market has declined after years of lethargic price action. September CBOT wheat closed on June 30, 2017, at $5.11 per bushel, the highest price since June 2016. Technical resistance was at $5.02 and $5.24 per bushel with support at the $4.75 level on September futures. Wheat traded above both resistance levels on Friday, June 30.

Hard red winter wheat, traded on the Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT) closed at $5.1125 per bushel on June 30 and was 21.58% higher in Q2. KCBT wheat fell 25.22% in 2015 and was down 10.67% in 2016, but it is 22.16% higher so far in 2017. At the end of Q1 KCBT wheat traded at a discount of 6 cents to CBOT wheat futures. The long-term norm for this relationship is a 20-30 cent premium for the Kansas City wheat. However, ample supplies caused the KCBT wheat to drop. At the end of Q2, KCBT September wheat was trading at a 0.25 cent premium to CBOT wheat as the spread moved 6.25 cents towards the historical norm.

Hard red spring wheat, traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGE), closed at $7.6775 per bushel on the July futures contract on June 30 and posted a gain 43.71% during Q2. MGE wheat was 9.07% higher in 2016 but declined by 20.7% in 2015. So far in 2017, MGE wheat is 42.70% higher and is the top performer in the grain sector. MGE wheat wins the gold medal for all of the commodities that trade on the futures exchanges in the U.S. and London as it was the biggest gainer on a percentage basis in Q2.

The action in wheat prices in 2016 and 2015 indicated that there was plenty of wheat available for the market. The big gains in Q2 could mean that there supply problems could face the market over coming months. The US is the world's largest producer and exporter of corn and soybeans. While the U.S. is the biggest exporter of wheat at times, it is only one of many producing countries. Therefore, the wheat market can be particularly volatile as production comes from all over the world. Russia and Ukraine are both large producers of the grain as are Australia, India, China, the EU, Turkey, Pakistan, and Canada. Support for wheat production from the Putin government has been a major initiative for Russia. The nation has brought in companies to update farming and logistical equipment for the years to come, and it paid off in 2016 as the Russia crop was bigger than Europe’s. Wheat volatility will continue to be a function of weather and geopolitical events in 2017. Wheat, like all grains, is sensitive to moves in the dollar. The dollar index declined by 4.79% in Q1. The lower dollar provided some support for the price of wheat. As always, the weather around the globe over coming months will determine the path of least resistance for wheat prices. In France, farmers planted sugar beets instead of wheat this year which could eventually compound supply problems if drought conditions continue and worsen in the Dakotas and other growing areas in the U.S. and around the world.

CBOT wheat was trading at the lowest level in years. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, wheat fell to the lowest price since June 2006 in August 2016, but the price action since has been constructive. Wheat is the critical ingredient in the production of bread which is a major food source for people all over the planet. Wheat had been in consolidation mode for the first three months of 2017 and momentum has crossed to the upside on the long-term chart which indicates that the grain may have found a significant bottom last year. The path of least resistance for wheat will depend on the weather and output during the 2017 crop year. The $5.24 per bushel level stood as critical resistance for the price of CBOT wheat futures as we head into the third quarter of 2017 which will end as the harvest commences. The weather will determine the next move in the wheat market and if the drought worsens, watch out on the upside.

Action in other grain markets was quite bullish over the course of Q2. Rice futures moved 16.27% higher in Q2 adding to Q1 gains and are now 22.98% higher than the 2016 closing price after falling by over 19% last year. Nearby rough rice futures closed at $11.5050 on June 30. Oats posted a loss of 1.86% in Q1, but reversed at rallied by 29.32% in Q2, are up 26.91% over the first six months and closed the second quarter at $2.90 per bushel.

The bottom line: Outlook for Q3

Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets as Mother Nature is the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for prices. The summer season is the time of the year that crops grow and the potential for problematic droughts can face the agricultural markets in the Northern Hemisphere. After four straight years of bumper crops and prices that moved progressively lower, there are signs of life in the grain sector. The rise in the price of wheat, oat, and rice in the second quarter is a reminder of just how explosive these markets can be when they get going on the upside for weather-related reasons. While corn posted a marginal gain and soybeans moved lower in Q2, the jury is still out on 2017 and it will be the conditions across the fertile Plains of the United States that will dictate the prices over the coming weeks and months. The move in wheat is significant and if the crop has serious problems and the price keeps moving higher, corn and bean could follow in a sympathetic rally, and there could be fireworks ahead in Q3. If you are in the grain markets on the long or short side these days, make sure to watch the weather on a daily basis. I continue to believe that the agricultural sector of the commodities market offers some of the best opportunities for capital appreciation because the demand side of the fundamental equation continues to grow as there are 20 million more mouths to feed on our planet each quarter. If you think about grains and population growth, it is very hard to be bearish on prices. However, I would only buy on price weakness and use rallies to take profits in the grain sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.