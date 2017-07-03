Precious Metals Second Quarter 2017 Review And The Outlook For Q3

Precious metals posted a loss during the second quarter of 2017 after being the best-performing commodities sector in Q1. A composite of the active month futures prices of the four exchange-traded precious metals moved lower by an average of 2.09% in Q2 after gaining 11.45% during the first three months of the year. The composite of the shiny metals dropped by 8.10% in 2014. The sector fell by 19.46% in 2015, but in 2016, precious metals gained 11.71%. Precious metals could not manage to hang on to a double-digit gain for the first six months of 2017 and are up 9.17% over the first six months of this year. The US dollar moved lower by 2% during the first three months of the year after a rally of 3.59% in 2016. In Q2, the dollar index fell 4.79% and is 6.71% lower in 2017. The U.S. Federal Reserve has hiked the Fed Funds rate twice so far in 2017, with the latest increase coming in June. However, the short-term rate in the U.S. is at 1.25%, which is still historically low.

Global interest rates continue to be at very low levels - in Europe and Japan rates are negative, and in China they continue to fall, and the currency, the yuan, has been the subject of a devaluation program by the government. Additionally, political instability in Asia as a result of North Korea's nuclear ambitions and in the Middle East continues to keep a bid underneath the prices of precious metals. Moreover, the spectacular rise in digital currencies over the past three months is a sign that alternative means of exchange, like precious metals, continue to attract investment demand as a safe harbor against the devaluation of fiat currencies around the world.

Gold Review

Gold fell 10.46% in 2015, but it rallied by 8.66% in 2016. In Q1, the yellow metal posted an 8.64% gain, but over the second three months of the year, the yellow metal fell by just 0.74%. Gold settled on June 30, 2017, at a $1242.30 per ounce basis the active month COMEX August futures contract. Gold traded in a range between $1146.50 and $1300.30 over the course of the first quarter of 2017, with the highs coming in April 17. The lows for the year came on the first trading day in 2016, and the same thing happened in 2017. The Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) fell by 3.2% over the second three months of this year, while the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) was down by 7.23% over the period. So far in 2017, the gold mining indices are up by 5.54% and 5.8% respectively. In 2016, GDX and GDXJ appreciated by 52.48% and 64.24% respectively. Open interest in COMEX gold futures contracts increased by 37,791 contracts to 452,684 contracts during the three-month period from the end of Q1 to the end of Q2. The metric rose steadily over the course of the second quarter.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of COMEX gold futures highlights, the yellow metal moved into bull territory in February 2016. In November, price action extinguished the uptrend. In November, gold traded at a higher price than the October highs and then proceeded to close the month below the previous month's lows, putting in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the monthly chart on massive volume on over 7.1 million contracts. However, in December, gold bottomed at just under $1124 per ounce, and it has never revisited that level. Price momentum in gold is in neutral territory, and the pattern of higher lows has caused the slow stochastic to cross to the upside in a neutral condition in April.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that gold has been making higher lows and higher highs throughout 2017, with the latest high coming in early June at $1295.20, just 40 cents higher than the April highs on the active month COMEX futures contract.

Outlook for Gold in Q3

Gold's performance in Q2 would lead many to believe that the yellow metal took a rest during the last three months. However, gold traded in around a $100 range with two rallies and two corrections to the downside. The trajectory of the U.S. dollar has provided support for the price of the most liquid precious metal.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the U.S. dollar index highlights that the greenback traded to 103.815, the highest level since 2002, at the very beginning of the year, when gold was trading at its lows. The dollar has been making lower highs and lower lows. At the end of June, the dollar index fell to the lowest level since October 2016, when it traded at 95.225 on the nearby September futures contract. Support for the dollar was at 95.80; the November 2016 lows and the greenback ended Q2 probing below that level. However, the bull market in the dollar index has been in place since the lows at 78.93 in May 2014, and critical support stands at 91.88 the May 2016 lows. During the month that the dollar hit its lows in 2014, gold was trading in a range from $1241.80 to $1315.80. At the end of the second quarter of 2017, gold was trading at the bottom end of that trading range, while the dollar had moved over 20% higher. Since 2014, gold held its value in an environment where the dollar has appreciated dramatically.

Meanwhile, the world continues to be a dangerous place. In Asia, North Korea continues to test-fire ballistic missiles and has threatened the United States with nuclear attacks. In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia and its allies have imposed an air, land, and sea blockade on Qatar and ended diplomatic relations over the tiny nation's close relationship with Iran and their funding of terrorist organizations in the region. Russian relations with the United States are at a post-Cold War low as charges of meddling in the November 2016 Presidential election continue to dominate the media. In the United States, the new Trump administration has struggled with the legislative process in Washington. At the same time, President Trump has changed and modified relationships with traditional allies as well as enemies, causing growing uncertainty in the U.S. and around the world. While the Brexit vote in 2016 threatened the future of the European Union and euro currency, the French election in May put a pro-EU leader in office, and the upcoming German election is likely to give Chancellor Angela Merkel a fourth term, which will cement the future of the Union. At the same time, statements by the ECB in late June were surprisingly hawkish, which could mean that rates will rise and QE will come to an end. The euro currency has been moving higher, putting more pressure on the dollar. In the first quarter of 2017, commodity prices fell by a little over 2% on average (sans lumber and iron ore), while the dollar fell by almost 4.5%. Gold sat on the sidelines, closing only $1.50 lower than its March 31 final price.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has continued on its tightening course, and at its latest meeting in June, the central bank hiked rates by 25 basis points. The Fed indicated that there would be another 25 basis point hike before the end of this year and perhaps three more in 2018. Moreover, the Fed will begin unwinding their balance sheet at a rate of $50 billion per month, or $600 billion per year, removing the legacy of quantitative easing policies that followed the 2008 financial crisis. Higher rates tend to be bearish for the price of gold, but the yellow metal has hardly budged. Higher rates are also bullish for the U.S. dollar, as they increase interest rate differentials between the U.S. currency and euro and yen. However, the dollar has moved steadily to the downside, which tends to be supportive for the price of the yellow metal. Gold has been wrestling with higher rates and a lower dollar, and at the end of Q2, it remained 8.5% higher on the year but went nowhere fast compared to its closing price on March 31.

Perhaps the most bullish sign for gold in Q2 was the decline in the faith of fiat currency instruments. The rise of digital currencies is a signal that alternative means of exchange are growing in popularity and acceptance around the world. In Q1, Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency, rose to an all-time high and briefly traded at a premium to gold. In Q2, Bitcoin left the yellow metal in the dust. After briefly trading over $3000, Bitcoin closed on June 30 at the $2520 level, 132% higher during the past three months. Bitcoin rose from $1084.50 on March 31 to close at $2520 on June 30. The strength in Bitcoin is a signal that alternative means of exchange that are global in nature and determined by bids and offers in the market are increasing in popularity. Gold and Bitcoin have these characteristics in common. I view the growth of interest in digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum as a harbinger for the price of gold. Ethereum closed on March 31, 2017, at $48.17 and was trading at over $290 on June 30, an increase of over 500% in Q2 - an even more impressive performance than its cousin, Bitcoin.

I have a tough time defining assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. They are currency instruments as people around the world are using them as means of exchange. However, the Commodities Futures Trading Commission has designated these assets as commodities. While I do not necessarily agree with the designation, I understand their move from a regulatory perspective. The bottom line is that the ascent of assets that fly below the radar of governments and regulatory bodies around the world and transcend borders is likely to continue to support the price of gold, the oldest asset that people all over the globe covet and the time-tested store of wealth and value.

Monthly historical volatility in gold has decreased by 3.94% to 12.65% over the past 90 days as gold has traded in a $100, or 8%, range and closed within 0.75% of the price three months ago. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in COMEX gold futures, increased, which is a sign of accumulation and interest in the precious metal. Key support is at $1124 the December 2016 lows, with resistance at around $1300 per ounce. As we head into Q2, I am bullish on the price of gold. Meanwhile, it is possible that gold could see very choppy price action over the coming months, so buying during periods of price weakness is likely to lead to optimal results. I expect to see new highs in gold in 2017, with the yellow metal challenging the 2016 peak at $1377.50 per ounce.

Silver

Silver was the best-performing precious metal in 2016. It was up 15.63% in 2016, after moving 11.51% lower in 2015. In 2014, silver shed 22.82% of its value. During Q1 silver gained 14.51%, and in Q2 silver shed 9.34% of its value, making it the worst-performing precious metal for the three-month period. It settled on June 30 at $16.5680 per ounce on the active month September COMEX futures contract and is still 3.81% higher so far in 2017. Silver has traded in a range between $15.935 and $18.725 so far this year, with the high coming in Q2 in April 17.

Silver usually displays a higher degree of volatility than gold, and it tends to attract more speculative activity. As of the end of Q2, daily historical volatility in silver was 12.41%, up 1.31% from the end of Q1. Meanwhile, daily historical volatility in gold was 7.84%, down 0.98% from the end of Q1 2017. Open interest in silver futures traded on COMEX moved from 211,522 contracts at the end of Q1 to 200,885 contracts at the end of Q2 - a small decline of 10,637, or 5%. The decrease in open interest over a three-month period when the price of the precious metal was moving lower is not a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend in the silver futures market.

As we move into forward into the third quarter of 2017, I will continue to watch the silver-gold ratio, which closed 2016 at 72.18, moved to 68.48 at the end of Q1, and was at the 74.98:1 level on June 30. Silver underperformed gold on a historical basis, as the long-term pivot point for the ratio is around the 55:1 level. Over the three-month period that ended last Friday, the ratio moved 6.50 higher, which is a reflection of weakness in silver and the precious metals sector over the three-month period.

Outlook for Silver in Q3

Unlike gold, the long-term chart for silver continued to be in a downtrend.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart for COMEX silver futures shows that the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, continues to suggest price weakness. Support for silver is now at the recent low at $16.06 and at the December 2016 low of $15.70 per ounce. Resistance is at $18.725, the April 17 high, and then at just over $21.095, and the midpoint is at $18.40. At $16.568, silver is trading below the midpoint of both short- and medium-term support and resistance levels.

The long-term (40+ year) median for the silver-gold ratio is around 55:1. The divergence in the ratio continues to tell us that silver is too cheap at current levels or gold is too expensive. The Q2 ending price of gold would imply a silver price of $22.59 per ounce if the relationship were to return to its historical mean. That price is $6.022 per ounce above the current market price. Conversely, silver at $16.568 implies a gold price of $911.24, $331.06 below the current price of the yellow metal. Eventually, something has to give in these precious metals. While the ratio is only a benchmark for value, prices have tended to return to the mean over the past four decades.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the ratio illustrates, it has a penchant to revert to the average. The ratio traded to the highest level since 1995 in 2016 and then fell, but recently it has been rising, which tends to be a negative signal for the sector. We need to keep our eyes on this value relationship for clues about the trajectory of silver and gold in the months ahead.

Silver fundamentals are difficult to evaluate, as a significant percentage of silver comes as a by-product of copper, lead, zinc, and tin concentrate output. Silver tends to attract speculative interest because of its volatility; therefore, it could provide clues in coming months as to the price path of all commodities on a macro basis. I believe gold will eventually lift silver, which will take the baton and lead the sector higher. If silver begins to move higher and above the $18 per ounce level, we could see it challenge last year's high at just over $21 per ounce. I am positive for the prospects of silver for the coming quarter.

Platinum

Platinum was the worst-performing precious metal in Q1 and the second-worst performer in Q2 behind silver. Platinum has been a laggard in the sector for years. Nearby platinum futures closed on June 30, 2016, at $923.70 per ounce. Platinum lost 26.24% of its value in 2015, after being down 14.35% in 2014. In 2016, it only gained 1.58%. It moved 5.21% higher in Q1 and slumped 3.07% in Q2. Platinum has only managed to appreciate by 1.98% so far in 2017. It traded in a range between $894.50 and $1050.40 during first six months of 2017.

Platinum is a rare precious metal that is expensive and difficult to mine. The vast majority of platinum production - eighty percent - comes from South Africa. Most of the balance of output comes from Russia, the largest platinum producer, and the metal is a byproduct of their nickel production in the Norilsk region of Siberia. As an industrial precious metal, a large percentage of platinum demand comes from its use in automobile catalytic converters. Slower growth in China and Europe continues to weigh on the platinum market; industrial demand was weak for the rare precious metal, as palladium use in automobiles has grown at the expensive of platinum. Currency volatility in the South African rand could be contributing to platinum's weakness.

According to the World Platinum Investment Council, platinum is now in its sixth straight year of a fundamental deficit, where demand is higher than supply in 2017. However, the price action in the precious metal ignored the fundamentals throughout 2016 and the first two quarters of 2017, as platinum has lagged the rest of the precious metals sector.

Investment demand has been absent in platinum, and it has remained weak compared with gold. Over recent months, palladium has been gaining on platinum, which could change the fundamentals over coming months. Platinum, like many other industrial commodities, posted a new multi-year low in early 2016 before the price corrected. However, platinum is also a precious metal with a history of attracting investor interest. It may only be a matter of time until fundamentals kick in for the metal.

However, there are few signs that speculative or investor interest are returning to the platinum market anytime soon. I believe price action dating back to 2008 may have soured many investors on the platinum market. In March 2008, it traded to its all-time high at $2308.80 per ounce, and by October of the same year, it fell to 761.80. Over a seven-month period, the precious metal fell $1547, or 67%. The price action in 2008 may have scared investors and traders away from long-term structural positions in the platinum market because of its penchant for volatility and lack of liquidity during that period. However, compared with gold and palladium, platinum has a higher production cost, it is rarer, denser, and has a higher boiling and melting point. These characteristics could ignite the price of the metal that has been in a funk since 2014 compared with the other precious metals.

Open interest in NYMEX platinum futures was at 62,748 contracts at the end of Q1 and ended Q2 at 71,989, an increase of 9,241 contracts, or 14.7%. The move in open interest could be a sign that some degree of interest is coming back to the platinum market.

The platinum-gold spread closed 2015 at a $168.50 discount; platinum was cheaper than gold. The long-term median level for this relationship over the past four decades had been around a $200 premium for platinum over the price of gold. The premium reflects the rarity of platinum; there is more than ten times the amount of gold produced each year than platinum, and on a per ounce basis, industrial applications for platinum are much more than for gold. During Q2-2016, the discount increased to just under $360 - a new, modern-day, all-time low. This relationship closed at a $246.20 discount at the end of 2016 and moved to a discount of $298.50 on March 31, 2016. As of June 30, platinum was once again flirting with the all-time lows and trading at a $318.60 discount to the yellow metal. Its discount under gold increased by $20.10 from the end of Q1 as the price relationship moved further away from its historical norm.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of gold minus the price of platinum reveals, before 2015 platinum had never traded to a discount of over $200 to the price of gold. In 2008, it sold at over a $1200 premium. The nickname for platinum is "rich man's gold" - in recent years, it has been anything but that. Platinum has not traded at a premium to gold since 2014. In 2015, 2016, and through the second quarter of 2017, it has been the cheaper alternative when compared to the yellow metal.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the price relationship highlights the one-way move in the spread throughout Q2, as platinum has been depreciating against gold. Since late January, it has steadily lost ground again the yellow metal.

The discount tells us that platinum is either too cheap at its current price, or gold is too expensive on a relative basis. The current price of platinum implies a price of $723.70 for gold, given a reversion to the mean on the long-term price relationship. On the other hand, it also could suggest a platinum price of $1442.30. The divergence is significant, and based on the closing level of $923.70 per ounce, platinum would need to rally by $518.60, or 56.1%, to revert to the long-term median level for the price relationship. Divergence often creates the most profitable trading opportunities.

Outlook for Platinum in Q3

Platinum is rarer than gold. While gold production amounts to approximately 2,800 tons per year, there is only about 250 tons of platinum output each year. Moreover, due to its properties, the industrial applications for platinum are numerous. It is also far less liquid than gold. Therefore, I believe that over the long haul, platinum will eventually outperform gold once again, but I am going old and bald waiting for that day. For the long-term, purchasing physical platinum may be a better option than buying physical gold or silver in the precious metal markets today. Premiums on platinum coins and small bars are high, which indicates a shortage of these products available to the general market.

I favor buying NYMEX platinum contracts and standing for delivery as opposed to buying retail platinum bars or coins at very high premiums in this market. Each NYMEX contract contains 50 ounces of the metal, which means that at a price of $923.70 per ounce, it costs $46,185 to purchase a platinum contract. There are some additional fees for taking delivery and removing the metal from warehouse receipt, but those costs are far below the premiums today for coins and small bars, making the NYMEX route to physical far more attractive for physical purchases.

While platinum remains in a long-term fundamental deficit, the price action has been very weak. I continue to believe that platinum offers the best potential for appreciation in the precious metals sector, but I prefer to hedge my purchases of platinum by selling gold against it, putting on the platinum-gold spread during periods of extension such as we are currently seeing. Since each NYMEX platinum contract represents 50 ounces of the metal and a COMEX gold contract represents 100 ounces, each spread requires the purchase of two NYMEX platinum contracts and a sale of only one COMEX gold contract. One must have tremendous patience when it comes to platinum, as the precious metal has not traded at a premium to gold since 2014. I would only suggest a platinum investment to a physical buyer with a 5-10 year horizon for investment in the precious metals sector as a hedge against other assets.

While the platinum-gold spread has moved away from the historical norm and continues to display weakness for the rare metal, it could be platinum's current price relationship with palladium that finally gets the metal going.

Source: CQG

As of the end of Q2, platinum was only trading at an $87.05 premium to the price of palladium, which is close to the lowest level since 2001. It spent years trading at a $1000 premium to palladium, and the current level of the spread could induce industrial users to turn from palladium to platinum for automobile catalytic converters, fiberglass manufacturing, oil refinery catalyst, and other industrial uses. Platinum is a denser metal than palladium, and it has a higher boiling and melting point, meaning it has a higher resistance to heat. Platinum also has a long history as a more valuable metal. Therefore, I expect that many industrial users will turn to platinum rather than palladium in the months ahead if the current price differential remains or if palladium continues to gain on the price of platinum.

Palladium

Palladium was the best-performing precious metal in 2016, posting a gain of 20.96% for the year. Palladium fell 29.61% in 2015, making it the worst-performing precious metal of that year. In Q1 2017, palladium continued to dominate the precious metals sector, as it gained 17.46%. In Q1, it was the best-performing commodity of all that trade on the futures exchanges. In Q2, palladium continued its winning streak and was the best-performing precious metals for the quarter, posting a 4.78% gain. It traded in a range between $678.15 and $903.30 during the first six months of 2017 and closed on June 30 at the $836.65 per ounce level. Palladium rallied to the highest price since September 2014 in late June before correcting lower.

Palladium, a platinum group metal, is a rare precious metal. Russia, more precisely the Norilsk Nickel mines in Siberia, produces the majority of the world's palladium. Like platinum in Russia, palladium is a byproduct of nickel production. The all-time high for palladium in January 2001 was at $1090 per ounce, and during Q2, the metal came within $187 of that high. As with platinum, a large percentage of palladium demand comes from its use in automobile catalytic converters. Palladium is moving to a level where it may soon become as expensive as, if not more expensive than, platinum, and at that point, we could see an increase in the volatility of both metals as they compete for industrial applications. Palladium has been on fire, and the trend has been the friend of traders and investors who have been brave enough to buy the metal on any price corrections, as each dip in the palladium market has been a buying opportunity since the beginning of 2016.

Outlook for Palladium in Q3

Palladium has been the star performer in the precious metals sector in 2016 and the first half of 2017, but the price is at a level where caution continues to be necessary on long positions. Open interest in NYMEX palladium futures increased from 32,866 contracts at the end of Q1 to 35,070 contracts at the end of Q2 - an increase of 2,204 contracts, or 6.7%, over the three-month period. The increase in open interest is likely reflective of the rally, but the market is very small and illiquid. The total value of the open interest, or the market cap, of the palladium market, is under $2.94 billion. The trend is higher in palladium, and it could move towards the $1000 per ounce level, but the higher it moves, the risk of an ugly correction increases because limited liquidity increases dramatically. The most significant legacy of the current strength in palladium is that it could be the market that finally lifts platinum out of the funk that has surrounded the precious metal since 2014.

The bottom line

Precious metals had a mixed quarter, as silver and platinum moved lower, palladium continued its journey higher, and gold battled its demons with higher U.S. interest rates and a lower dollar keeping the metal close to the unchanged level for the second three months of 2017. So far in 2017, all four of the metals in the sector have posted gains.

Political and economic uncertainty in the U.S. and around the world are likely to keep a bid under this sector of the commodities market, and I am positive on the prospects for Q3 and the balance of 2017 for all four metals. Bitcoin and Ethereum's startling price appreciation over the past 90 days could be a harbinger for gold and silver as well as all precious metals demand in the months ahead. The growing market for alternative means of exchange could eventually lead investors and traders back to precious metals, which have a long history as the ultimate form of money. I am bullish on the sector for the coming three months. Remember that these markets tend to take the stairs up and the elevator down. The most bullish thing about gold and silver at the end of Q2 is that they are not getting lots of press these days.

