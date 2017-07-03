Soft Commodities Second Quarter 2017 Review And The Outlook For Q3

The soft commodities sector was the worst performing commodities sector of the second quarter of 2017. The composite of five soft commodities sugar, coffee, cocoa, cotton and frozen concentrated orange juice futures fell by 11.52% in Q2 after a decline of 5.04% in Q1. This sector posted two straight years of gains in 2015 and 2016. At the end of the first half of 2017, soft commodities were down 15.41% on the year.

The dollar moved 4.79% lower in Q2 but despite the historical inverse relationship between raw material prices and the U.S. currency the sector moved lower over the three month period. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, including those of the soft or tropical variety. All of the five commodities in this sector posted losses in the second quarter. Sugar futures were the biggest loser in Q2, falling 17.60% while frozen concentrated orange juice declined 17.29%. Coffee lost 10.95% while cocoa posted a 9.16% loss in the quarter. Cotton fell 2.61%, but that was after an extraordinary rally that took the price to the highest level since 2014 on May 15. Let us look at the action in the softs in Q2 and the outlook for this sector as we head into Q3.

Sugar Review

Sugar was 28.02% higher in 2016 and gained 4.96% in 2015. In Q1, the price of sugar declined 14.1%, and it added to losses in Q2 falling another 17.60%. Sugar has lost 29.22% of its value over the first six months of 2017. Sugar traded in a range of 12.53 to 21.49 cents per pound during the first six months of 2017. Ample supplies of sugar had caused the commodity to make a series of lower highs and lower lows from 2011 through August 2015 when the sweet commodity traded down to 10.13 cents per pound. Sugar then proceeded to rally making a series of higher lows and higher highs culminating with the highs in late September 2016 at 24.10 cents per pound. Since then the sweet commodity has been correcting lower. Sugar closed on June 30, 2017, at 13.81 cents on the active month October ICE futures contract.

Sugar prices traded as high as 36 cents per pound in February 2011. In countries like the US and EU, the price of sugar is subsidized by the government. However, the major sugar cane producers, Brazil, Thailand, and India are not. In Brazil, the weakness of their currency, the real, throughout 2015 contributed to a lower sugar price. Brazilian producers were dumping sugar into a falling market in dollar terms, but as the real moved lower, the price of sugar in Brazilian currency had done much better. At the same time, lower energy prices decreased demand for biofuels, and in Brazil, ethanol production comes from sugar cane. The price of the real began to recover, and sugar caught a bid. At the same time, crude oil recovered from lows of $26.05 per barrel on February 11, 2016, and that raised the prospects for domestic demand for the sweet commodity regarding ethanol production in Brazil. Additionally, El Nino-related droughts in Asia have caused production to decline in China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia. After five straight years of surplus conditions, the sugar market went into a small deficit in 2015/2016, and that imbalance had increased in the 2016/2017 crop year. However, the higher price caused an increase in production, and the deficit turned into a surplus in the sugar market which has weighed on the price throughout the second quarter.

When prices fell to lows of just above 10 cents per pound because of a huge surplus of physical sugar, it made economic sense for producers to cut back. At higher prices, output was increasing. Sugar is, historically, a very volatile commodity, the amount planted and the weather each year in the major growing countries has a direct effect on price.

The sugar market had in a backwardation during the rally that ended in late 2016, but the lower price has led to a return to contango in the forward curve. The move in term structure reflected the deteriorating fundamentals in the sugar market over past months. Source: ICE

The forward curve in sugar futures highlights the contango out to March 2020 which is a sign of abundant supplies.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of ICE sugar futures displays a trend that ran out of steam at just over 24 cents per pound. The price target for sugar was 23.10 cents which was the 50% retracement level of the move from 36 cents in 2011 to just over 10 cents last August. The price had climbed above that level at the start of Q4 2016 but reversed, and a correction commenced. Brazil is the world’s leading producer of the sweet commodity, and production has been on the rise because of the higher price. As the end of Q2, the price of sugar had moved lower for five consecutive months. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the momentum indicator has fallen to an oversold condition and crossed to the upside at the end of Q2. On the final week of trading in the first half of 2017, sugar futures put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart. At the end of the second quarter, sugar displayed an oversold condition on the monthly and weekly charts.

Open interest was at the 810,020 contract level as of the end of Q1 and decreased marginally to the 809,969 level at the end of Q2, a decline of only 51 contracts over the three month period.

Sugar is one of the most volatile commodities that trade, in past years daily historical volatility had exceeded 100%. At the end of Q2, daily historical volatility stood at 45.61%, which is 19.71% higher than it was on the final day of trading in Q1. The spike in volatility came over the final trading days of the quarter as sugar bounced aggressively from lows.

Sugar Outlook for Q3

At the end of Q1 I wrote, “The deficit has shown signs of turning into a surplus, and now sugar is making lower highs and lower lows. Sugar broke support at the 17.84 cents per pound level, and it is possible the price will work its way down to 15 cents over coming weeks and months.” Sugar not only moved to 15 cents per pound but it went through that level like a hot knife through butter and fell to lows of 12.53 cents per pound. I believe that sugar has declined to a level where the downside is limited, and the upside has once again become interesting. The lower price will discourage production, and it is likely that inventories will begin to decline as demand increases. I believe that sugar is now at a level where scale down buying and purchases of sugar futures or ETN products during bouts of price weakness is the optimal way to approach the sugar market. The iPath Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) is my preferred ETN product for those who do not trade in the futures market, and the vehicle offers options contracts. Very often, the worst performing commodity during one three-month period becomes the best the next quarter. Sugar is almost 30% lower in 2017, and it is overdue for a recovery.

Coffee Review

Coffee was the number one, the best-performing commodity of 2014 registering gains of 43.19%. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that coffee had a rough time in 2015; it was the worst performing soft commodity. Coffee futures fell 23.95% in 2015 but recovered by 8.17% in 2016. Active month September ICE coffee futures closed on June 30, 2017, at $1.24050 per pound – coffee moved 10.95% lower in Q1 after a 1.64% gain in Q1. Coffee was 9.49% lower through the first six months of 2017. The price range over the first half of 2017 was $1.13 on the lows to $1.5930 on the highs. Coffee has been making lower highs and lower lows since November 2016 when the price of May ICE futures peaked at $1.8165 per pound. Source: CQG

The daily chart of September ICE, coffee futures illustrates a bearish trend as the market has been making lower highs and lower lows since November 2016. Open interest in coffee futures moved higher over the last three months. Open interest stood at 193,924 contracts at the end of Q1 and climbed to 223,161 at the end Q2 – an increase of 29,237 contracts. Falling price and the increase in open interest provides technical support for the current bearish trend in the price of coffee.

There tends to be an inverse correlation between the price of Starbucks (SBUX) stock and the price level of coffee futures. Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, when the price of coffee rose to the November 8 highs at almost $1.80 per pound SBUX fell to lows of $50.84 per share, but the correction lower in coffee caused the price of SBUX to rebound reaching a high of $59.54 on December 13. However, while SBUX rallied to highs of $64.87 on June 5 which made sense given lower coffee prices, it has come off hard from that level, and the stock closed on June 30, 2016, at around $58.31, $0.19 lower since the end of Q1. Support for September coffee futures is at the $1.1550 and $1.13 levels with resistance at $1.3145 and $13570 per pound. If you own or trade SBUX, it is important to follow the coffee price to avoid any unpleasant surprises when big moves occur suddenly in the coffee futures market.

Coffee Outlook for Q3

Demand for coffee around the world continues to grow with population and the growing number of coffee shops like Starbucks and imitators around the globe. In Asia, the traditional tea-drinking community has been adopting coffee as a preferred substitute which has increased global demand.

Weather patterns, as well as crop disease (leaf rust) in the main growing regions, will determine price direction of this soft commodity. The price action in coffee over Q2 reflected ample supplies and the trend has been lower. Source: ICE

The futures curve in coffee remains in contango with deferred contracts all trading at a premium to nearby contracts. Last quarter I wrote, “While coffee futures moved marginally higher, the performance was disappointing, and if a commodity has trouble moving higher it tends to test the downside. Therefore, it is possible that lower prices are on the horizon for the coffee beans in the weeks ahead.” Coffee posted a double-digit loss in Q2, but the prospects for the future are looking brighter these days. From a fundamental perspective, demand for coffee on a global basis continues to increase. Technically, resistance points in the coffee futures markets have been moving lower with the price, and now a recovery could spark technical buying above the $1.32 and $1.36 levels in this volatile commodity. I am a buyer of coffee futures or ETN products on price weakness over the coming months. If you do not trade in the treacherous futures markets, consider the iPath Dow Jones-UBS Coffee ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) product. Coffee can be a wild ride so always expect massive price volatility in this percolating commodity.

Cocoa Review

Cocoa was the best performer in the soft commodity sector in 2015. In fact, cocoa was the only commodity that posted a double-digit gain in 2015 and won the gold medal for performance across all of the raw material markets that I cover. As is often the case, cocoa was the worst performing soft commodity and the worst performing commodity of all in 2016 posting a loss of 33.79%, and the losing continued into 2017. Cocoa closed on June 30, 2017, at $1903 per ton down 9.16% in Q2 after a loss of 1.46% in Q1. Cocoa futures have declined by 10.49% through the first half of 2017. Cocoa futures traded in a range of $1756-$2291 per ton during the first six months of the year and the primary ingredient in chocolate fell to the lowest price since March 2007 during Q2. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of ICE cocoa futures illustrates the huge moves we have seen during the second half of 2016 and first six months of 2017. Cocoa traded to highs of $3,241 per ton in early May 2016 and then fell to lows of $2,896 in only two weeks. The price the proceeded to rally to $3,190 on June 23, and the Brexit vote triggered a cascade of selling. Cocoa extended to the downside as the bearish technical trend caused many shorts to push the price to the lowest level in almost nine years. In April and early May, cocoa fell to the lowest price in over a decade when it traded to $1756 per ton. Supplies from West Africa have been bountiful. Open interest in ICE cocoa futures decreased from 281,671 at the end of Q1 to 262,755 contracts at the end of Q2.

The Chinese have developed quite a taste for chocolate, and as most people will attest, once you taste the delicious treat there is no turning back. The rally in cocoa started back in late 2013, and every price correction had been another buying opportunity. The world's major producers of cocoa beans are the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Between them, they are responsible for around 60% of the world's production. Cocoa production from West Africa has increased this year which has weighed on the price of the soft commodity.

Cocoa Outlook for Q3

Cocoa was a falling knife starting in the summer of 2016 and that continued to be the case through the second quarter of 2017 as the futures made new lows. Trading ranges in cocoa have increased which is a reflection of the dangerous conditions for speculators and hedgers in the cocoa futures market these days. Daily historical cocoa volatility was at the 45.77% level at the end of Q2, 14.36% higher than at the end of Q1. One must exercise caution in a market like cocoa, as the charts illustrate there are periods of boom and bust. Critical support stands at $1756 per ton, the recent lows with resistance at $2114 and $2190 on the September futures contract on ICE. Last quarter I wrote, “I believe that buying dips with tight stops and looking for higher prices, raising the stop on rallies will be the optimal approach for the cocoa market during Q2. If the price breaks below $1867, all bets are off for the commodity, but I am confident that we will not see those lows again over the coming months and prefer to trade from the long side.” Cocoa has been a bucking bronco, and it has been very difficult to trade in this market. I continue to believe that demand will eventually cause a bottom to form, but for now, I continue to buy on a scale-down basis on price weakness and to take profits on rallies using trailing stops to protect capital against downdrafts in price. If you do not trade in the cocoa futures market, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) is an appropriate vehicle for short to medium term trading positions.

Cotton Review

Cotton was the worst performing soft commodity in 2014; it moved 27.33% lower for the year. In 2015, the price of cotton appreciated by 4.99% and in 2016 cotton gained 11.65%. Cotton was the best performing soft commodity in Q4 of 2016, and it was again the leader of the pack in Q1 of 2017 posting a 9.46% gain. In Q2 cotton was once again the best performer in the sector as it lost only 2.61% for the three-month period that ended on June 30. Cotton is now 6.60% higher through the first half of 2017, but the results on a quarterly basis is only a small part of the story for the volatile fiber that had quite a journey in Q2. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, cotton exploded to highs of 87.18 cents per pound on May 16 on the July futures contract before profit-taking and selling took the price down to lows of 70.68 cents in the middle of June. On the now active month December futures contract, cotton fell to lows of 66.15 cents per pound on June 26 which was more than 20 cents below the May 15 highs. Support for the fiber is now at that level on December futures which closed on June 30 at 68.59 cents per pound given the backwardation in the futures market for the fiber. July cotton closed on June 30, 2017, at 75.31 cents per pound. In March 2011, cotton traded up to an all-time high of $2.27 per pound on supply shortages. Since then prices had moved progressively lower until finding a low at 55.66 cents in March 2016. In Q2, big volatility returned to the cotton futures arena. Source: ICE

As the forward curve demonstrates, term structure in cotton futures is in a backwardation from June 2017 through March 2018. Deferred prices are lower than nearby prices. The curve flattens after that. Cotton inventories have been declining from record highs in the United States and China over recent months adding some upside pressure to prices of nearby futures contracts. China is a major factor for the cotton market due to their demand for the fiber, and there have been signs that U.S. exports to China have been edging higher. However, it will be the weather over the coming months that will determine the path of least resistance for the price of the fiber after all of the volatility in Q2. Open interest in the fiber moved lower from 277,371 contracts at the end of Q1 to 201,953 at the end of Q2. Wild volatility chased many market participants from the cotton futures market causing a decrease of over 27% for the quarter in the metric. Decreasing open interest when a price is moving lower does not provide technical support for a bearish price trend, but longs and shorts exited positions because cotton volatility became scary after the move from the March 15 highs. Source: CQG

As the monthly cotton chart shows, cotton had made a higher low every month since April 2016 until April 2017 and June 2017. Source: CQG

Price action on the daily chart highlights that cotton got to a price level where it turned around and fell off the edge of a cliff.

Cotton Outlook for Q3

Cotton is a wild commodity, and in my Q1 report I was bullish about the prospects for the fiber going into Q2. In my Q1 report, I wrote, “Cotton has continued to make higher highs and higher lows, and I expect that we will see a test of the 80 cent level on May futures if 75.05 can hold over the weeks ahead.” Cotton not only tested the 80 cent level but it traded to highs of over 87 cents per pound on May 15. I have been trading commodities for almost four decades, and the one thing I have learned is to establish a trading plan and stick to that course of action. I sold my long position in cotton at just over 80 cents per pound and then kicked myself when it exploded to 87 cents. However, the price action that followed is a perfect example of how many market participants who remain in positions for too long wind up turning profits into massive losses.

You can trade cotton on the ICE futures and options market or for those who do not have futures accounts the iPath Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) product does a good job tracking the price of the fiber futures. Cotton is a wild market so if you decide to stick a toe or two into this market make sure you have a plan.

Frozen concentrated Orange Juice Review

Trading FCOJ futures is a frantic business; I would not recommend it to anyone. FCOJ was virtually unchanged in 2015 falling by only 0.04%. In 2016, FCOJ gained 41.50% making it the best performing soft commodity. In Q1, FCOJ was the worst performing soft commodity posting a loss of 20.75%, and in Q2, the OJ market continued to cascade lower moving another 17.29% to the downside. Orange juice traded in a range of $1.2770 to a high of $1.94 per pound during the first six months of 2017 and closed the Q2 near the lows at $1.2985 per pound. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, a record high peak at $2.35 per pound came at the beginning of November 2016, but it has corrected lower since. FCOJ rallied because of crop disease, citrus greening in Floridian groves and poor weather conditions in Brazil, the world’s leading orange producing nation. Over the past 40-plus years, FCOJ futures had traded as low as 37.4 cents and as high as $2.2695 per pound. In Q4 of 2016, OJ rose to the highest level in history at $2.35 per pound. July FCOJ futures closed on June 30, 2017, at $1.29850 per pound.

Frozen concentrated Orange Juice Outlook for Q3

FCOJ is both illiquid and suffers from small volumes on the futures exchange. There are many sessions when FCOJ trades fewer than 1,000 futures contracts in a day. Open interest closed Q2 at only 10,652 contracts, a decrease of 9 since the end of Q1. As we head into Q3, OJ is approaching support at the $1.20 and $1.10 per pound levels. The weather in Brazil, Florida, California and other regions of the world could cause price volatility in this thinly traded commodity, and citrus greening remains an issue. However, demand for OJ continues to be weak and is the main reason why the price has dropped more than $1.05 from the November highs. At the end of Q1 I wrote, “Demand destruction at such high historical prices could cause the commodity to fall to the $1.20-$1.30 per pound in a heartbeat.” This commodity is not for the faint of heart; there are no ETF or ETN products that correlate with FCOJ futures. Be careful if you decide to wade into the shark-infested waters of the FCOJ futures market. Given the low open interest and volume and the high degree of volatility, it is possible that the Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) could eventually decide to delist this commodity.

The bottom line and a quick look at lumber

Five out of five soft commodity prices were losers during Q2. The weaker dollar likely provided no support for soft commodity sector in the second quarter of the year. Many if these commodities have declined to prices where the downside is now limited, and the upside is becoming interesting once again.

Coffee is a highly volatile commodity, and it currently closer to the lows than the highs. Keep an eye on coffee futures when trading SBUX shares.

Sugar has now fallen to a price where production is likely to decline along with inventories which could set the stage of another deficit in the months ahead.

Cocoa and cotton are wild bucking broncos and positions in these commodities or their ETN products require a plan and discipline.

When it comes to soft commodities, it is ultimately the weather or logistical events that cause these markets to move. When trading and investing in this sector always expect the unexpected. Periods of massive volatility are the norm rather than the exception.

I believe that by the end of Q3 we will see rebounds in most of the commodities in the soft sector. When approaching these markets, buy on dips and take profits when they are on the table. As we witnessed in cotton back in May, profits can turn to losses in the blink of an eye.

I would like to make quick mention of lumber which fell by 4.31% in Q2 but is still 11.08% over the first six months of 2017. Source: CQG

Lumber has been moving higher since September 2015. The wood market gained 28.72% in 2016 and added to gains during the first six months of 2017. Lumber is rallying because of demand for new homes, the prospects for infrastructure building in the U.S., and the potential for different trade agreements with Canada. July lumber futures closed on June 30, 2017, at $365.90 after trading to highs of $414.60 on April 10 during Q2. The all-time high in the wood market dates back to the first quarter of 1993 when it traded at $493.50 per 1,000 board feet. Total open interest in the lumber market is only 4,141 contracts, which is 1,457 or 26% lower over the course of the past three months. Lumber futures tend to trade less than 1,000 each day. Lumber is not a liquid market, and I would discourage anyone from trading in this market. However, lumber is an important benchmark commodity, and it behooves all investors to monitor the price action as it provides clues about economic conditions and demand for industrial raw materials.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page. Additionally, check out my website for more information about commodities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.