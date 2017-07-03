Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly

Areas where risk to reward is in our favor.

Equities

Despite a few brief moments of excitement last week, the S&P500 (SPY) has done nothing to change the view it is grinding higher to finish of this wave 3 in the 2480-90 region. In fact, the small pullback filled the 60 minute channel and set up a common wave 5 = wave 1 rally target to 2483.



Meanwhile Tech (QQQ) and the Russell (IWM) stayed weak, adding weight to the idea they have already started wave 4. Next week could bring a bounce while the S&P500 makes a new high, but they will likely remain corrective and range bound.

I should also repeat, even though I think the market could continue higher, swing longs in this area really are trying to squeeze blood from a stone. Buying the re-test of 2400-2404 was a good trade (if I can say so in hindsight) for a few days, even a week, but it's not an area to deploy all your capital and buy a dozen stocks. There will be better prices ahead.

Precious Metals

The price action in precious metals doesn't inspire a lot of confidence. Gold (GLD) failed to find a bid when stocks dropped, or when bonds (TLT) rallied, or when the dollar declined. So much for correlations...

But I remain bullish. In fact, when I checked a few old fractals I was reminded of this silver (SLV) comparison.

This suggests gold may break $1400 faster than I originally thought,

Whenever a market makes a choppy, sideways movement, it opens up a lot of possibilities for Elliott Wave counts. This is why I rely on higher timeframe views and fractals for a guide. These continue to suggest a move higher, even though shorter term patterns are less conclusive.

Oil (USO)

Oil broke the channel last week. There was a very nice spot to buy on the re-test (highlighted).

And before anyone says it, this is not hindsight; I've posted the exact same channel for two weeks now and even commented I would buy $42 or a break of the channel.

Longer term, the 2009-2010 fractal is still intact. It suggests a slightly sideways path over the summer, but the target in the $60s should be reached in the next 6-9 months.

Natural Gas (UNG)

Last week's gap above the channel is encouraging. Now a strong rally is required to confirm the cycle is in wave 3 higher and the move above $4 has started.

By the way, price does not need to decline to the channel again as shown by my little arrows; I'm merely showing what could be a good buy in the context of the trend. I'm already long and will stay long against the June lows.

The Dollar (UUP)

I've talked before about how the dollar decline in June looked a little short.

I still think the last leg of the decline (the blue wave v in the chart below) is a little short and out of proportion and price could grind lower. 95.5 is the preferred target.

Last week's decline made the cycle look a little more proportional and the blue wave v mentioned reached (and exceeded) the 95.5 target.

Perhaps it's safer to say a 95-97.5 range (as opposed to 95.5-97.5) should persist through summer, but the point is the decline should slow and consolidate in this area.

In the longer term, this dollar versus copper structural match is interesting now that copper has taken a lead.

Any eventual bounce in the dollar could be sold at a lower higher for a move near 90.

Bonds (TLT)

Bonds are pulling back from the measured move and gap window.

The count shown suggests bonds now crash to a new low, but perhaps this is a tad simplistic. Gold's complex retrace of the post election crash seems to be leading bonds and would mean TLT's May lows hold for another high.



Nevertheless. the short TLT v long gold pair trade is working fairly well so far.

software developed by Arbitrage Trader

TLT (shown in red in the middle left chart) is declining, while gold (in blue) is holding steady, narrowing the divergence shown in the middle right chart.

Conclusions

It is probably best to wait for the next good equity trade. There are of course short term opportunities, but it is best to stay nimble in this type of market.

Precious metals continue to trade an erratic range, but the bias is still up. In fact, a silver fractal suggests a rally will surprise the market just when correlated markets point to downside.

Oil and gas should have started a new leg of the uptrend.

The dollar decline should slow for a 95-97.5 range.

Bonds are pulling back from resistance. The trade looks a bit easy, and I suspect they will come back for the highs and trade sideways in a similar way to gold over the past few months.

Good luck next week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

Additional disclosure: I am long gold, oil and NG futures, and various stocks.