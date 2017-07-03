Middleby - Serial Acquirer Strikes Again. Twice, Actually.

Middleby has gotten a bit cheaper as of late following a softer quarter, but it still trades at 22 times earnings thanks to its great (acquisition) track record.

The purchase price for these deals, which add 3-4% to overall sales has not been announced, but history shows that these are probably nice bolt-on acquisitions.

Middleby (MIDD) ended the final day of the second quarter with two acquisitions. While the financial details have not been announced, it seems a fair bet to assume that these deals have taken place at reasonably appealing valuation multiples, as Middleby has made great acquisitions in the past at attractive multiples, after which it has integrated the businesses well.

While the stock has come under a bit of pressure, which seems justifiable after a softer first quarter, shares still trade at a 20% premium to the overall market, a premium which is in line with historical premiums. If shares drop further and valuations approach market-equivalent valuation multiples at around $100 per share, count me in as a buyer of this great compounder.

The Latest Deals

Middleby announced two bolt-on deals at the end of the second quarter. The company is acquiring CVP Systems, a manufacturer of high-speed packaging systems for the meat industry, adding $20 million in annual revenues, as no purchase price has been announced.

The company furthermore acquired the Sveba Dahlen Group, a Swedish ovens and baking equipment provider. Operating three separate brands, Sveba will add $60 million in annual sales. Unfortunately, Middleby failed to release an acquisition price for this deal as well, as these two small add-ons are on track to boost sales by $80 million. The cash flow statement for the coming two quarters should tell us more information about the purchase price however.

Serial Acquires Strikes Again

Middleby is what you might call a serial acquirer, as its business is built on multiple acquisitions being made in the past, often through making small bolt-on deals.

Middleby is a $2.3 billion conglomerate, which shows that the two deals add 3-4% to overall sales. The company thrives on its commercial foodservice business which makes up 55% of sales and 65% of earnings. The residential kitchen market is responsible for 30% of sales but just 20% of earnings, and food processing makes up 15% of both sales and earnings. Each of these three platforms is highly profitable and synergistic between each other in terms of technology, innovation, and cooking & warming techniques.

The track record of the business is unparalleled. Over the past decade, Middleby has grown sales from $400 million in 2006 to $2.4 billion on a pro-forma basis. As margins were rather flattish, but remained at very high levels, earnings have risen from $0.85 per share to $5 per share over the same period of time. The company has been able to grow through very effective dealmaking, as the company made numerous bolt-on deals at appealing purchase prices, while the business requires extremely low capital expenditures, running at just 1% of sales. Rapid deleveraging and timing of deals made that leverage ratios have typically fluctuated between 1 and 3 times EBITDA over this period of time.

While the company operates numerous small brands, it does cater to large customers including all the industry leaders such as McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), KFC (NYSE:YUM), Burger King (BKW), Panera (NASDAQ:PNRA) and many others.

While a deal-driven acquisition strategy can be disruptive for the own business, Middleby has been quite successful to grow the business in an organic way, as organic growth for the core commercial foodservice growth reportedly exceeded 6% on average since 2010. The residential kitchen group has been entirely based on acquisitions, notably that of AGA Rangemaster in 2015 as well as Viking back in 2013. The food processing business has grown to its current form through a combination of organic and acquisition-driven growth.

Between 2009 and 2016, the company made over 35 acquisitions which combined added some $1.2 billion in sales. It is comforting to see that sales amounted to just $650 million in 2009 which combined with the added revenue translates into $1.85 billion revenues on a pro-forma basis. As total sales are now set to come in at $2.4 billion, this is a clear indication that organic growth has indeed been solid.

What About The Balance Sheet & Valuation?

In May Middleby reported the first quarter results for this year, and these were underwhelming, to say the least. While sales were up by 2.7% to $530 million, the quality of growth has been poor as underlying sales (excluding deals and FX moves) fell by 3.4%. This was drive by weakness across all of the three divisions. CEO Bassoul attributed this to timing decisions of restaurant chain customers, as that industry has been seeing challenging times as of recent. The discomfort was partially taken away by the recovery foreseen for the second of the year: growth was seen as recovering, with innovative products forecast to start making a difference.

The company remains incredibly profitable with operating margins hitting 19%. Those margins improved by more than 2 points thanks to strong integration efforts at the residential kitchen business. This and a lower tax rate allowed for a 29% increase in net earnings to $1.24 per share, on a share count of 57 million shares.

The company's financial state of the business has improved quite a bit and no large deals were pursued as of late. Middleby ended the quarter with $75 million in cash and $728 million in debt, for a net debt load of of some $650 million, although that number increases to $970 million if pension related liabilities are included. The company posted an operating profit number of $101 million and $14 million in D&A charges, for a $115 million EBITDA number. Taking into account the seasonality of the business (with Q1 being softer) EBITDA might easily approach $600 million, for a very modest leverage ratio of 1.1 times, or close to 1.6 times if pension related liabilities are included.

The 57 million shares have recently retreated a bit, to the $120 mark, for a $6.8 billion valuation for the equity, or close to $7.7 billion for the entire firm. That values the entire company at 3.3 times sales, although Middleby probably paid a much lower multiples for its most recent acquisitions. If we peg the sales multiple at 1-2 times sales, the recent two deals came at a cost of $80-$160 million, which can easily be financed given the current state of the finances.

Despite the challenged topline results in Q1, earnings power of $5.50 per share might be within reach this year, not accounting for the latest 3-4% additions being announced. At $120 per share, that translates into a 22 times multiple which is a bit rich compared to the market, but can be explained by the modest leverage taken on at the moment, and the great acquisition/growth track record, even if the current operating performance is underwhelming. The company is furthermore excellent at integrating businesses and runs its operations in a very efficient manner.

Final Thoughts

Middleby has never gotten cheap as result of the strong growth performance of the business, with shares rising from $20 a decade ago to current levels of $120. Shares have recently fallen out of favor a bit, having retraced from the high at $150 per share, trading with losses in the mid single digits.

I think that we are dealing with a high quality serial acquirer that just made a few nice bolt-on moves as well. The good news is that the company has a good tradition for organic and acquisition-driven growth, but the organic growth has been disappointing in the recent past. Using earnings power of $5.50 per share, the multiple of 22 marks a 20-25% premium to the overall market.

Given the great quality of the business in the long term, its M&A track record and solid balance sheet, I am surely a buyer at market multiples, or valuation multiples which slightly exceed that. With a fair earnings power of $5.50-$5.75 per share, market-equivalent multiples translate into a $100 valuation. While I do not believe that I will find the opportunity to buy these shares in the short term at these levels, shares of the company can be volatile. After peaking in the $120s in the summer of 2015, shares fell to levels in the low $80s in January of 2016. A similar, third retreat, would translate into a potential $100 entry target at which I will certainly be a buyer of this great long term value creator, taking notice that shares traded at just $1 in 2002.

