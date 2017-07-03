3 Picks For Long-Term, Secular Growth

Typically dividend investing is my favored approach, but I readily admit that sometimes another way of looking at things is required. I'm a believer that the biggest gains often times come from companies which are part of 'megatrends,' that will shape the future of how we live. Often times, if not most of the time, these companies are fairly early in their lifecycle, are early movers, and are planting the seeds for future success. As a result, these companies typically need to put every cent they have into investing in the future, and so often times (but not always) dividends are off the table.

Today I'd like to highlight three companies which I believe are integral part of those future 'megatrends.' I want to look at two trends that have both been around for awhile, but are really starting to hit their stride and all estimates show there will be at least a decade more to come. Those two 'megatrends' are the growth of e-commerce, and the growth of mobile data demand. The three picks I list are all related to one of those trends.

American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) is an obvious choice for demand in mobile data. American Tower is now a real estate investment trust, or REIT. It owns and leases about 40,000 towers which telecommunications carriers need for spectrum. First, let me quantify the growth in demand for mobile data.

Between 2016 and 2021, mobile data traffic in North America is slated to grow by 35% compounded. Towers are ultimately the best source of spectrum, and mobile data traffic growth of this magnitude will lead to more new towers, and more competition for existing towers.

American Tower's earnings are chugging along. Over the last quarter total revenue increased 25.4% year-on-year. Property revenue increased 25.7%. Consolidated adjusted funds from operations increased 19.7%, so things are improving by the top line and the bottom line. The core US market saw 6.5% 'organic tenant billings growth.'

American Tower generates substantial excess cash flow, which it is primarily using to acquire more towers. During the first quarter alone, American Tower spent $521 million to acquire 2,500 sites, mostly through an acquisition of FPS Towers in France. I expect American Tower to continue acquiring and expending capital.

Considering the company's prospects, it is reasonably priced. Shares are at 23.8 times trailing FFO, and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

On the topic of mobile data, T-Mobile USA (TMUS) is the disruptor in the US telecommunications industry. T-Mobile added over a million postpaid smart phone customers last quarter, and was the first carrier in the industry to offer unlimited data plans. All content is going onto the internet, and the internet is going mobile. Mobile internet users, like all internet users, want unlimited use and don't really accept the per unit limitations of telecommunications companies (or cable providers, for that matter).

T-Mobile had the flexibility to invest heavily in building a network designed for unlimited use. Much of this is because AT&T and Verizon pay most of their cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. T-Mobile is therefore able to be a lot more nimble and forward-looking than the other two companies. T-Mobile's network used to be something of a laggard, but has now more-or-less caught up with its competitors.

Last quarter service revenue increased 11%, as did overall revenue. There's plenty of room for growth here as T-Mobile continues to take share from its more constrained competitors. Even better, shares of T-Mobile are down 10% year-to-date. In terms of raw earnings this one is not cheap at all, but those looking a decade or more ahead should see the reason to invest: T-Mobile is on course to become one of the major carriers, perhaps rivaling Verizon and AT&T, which are four or five times the market cap of T-Mobile right now. This is one stock I want to buy on weakness.

Finally, now that PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) is an independent, publicly-listed stock of its own, I can't think of too many other ways to benefit from the ascendancy of e-commerce. PayPal is the common platform of consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer e-commerce transactions. Even when Visa or MasterCard are used over the internet, they are often paid via PayPal's platform.

PayPal also has the jump on mobile e-commerce transaction when it acquired Braintree Inc, the creators of Venmo, an online payment app highly popular among college students and millennials. Venmo is a digital wallet app that allows one to pay friends with a Venmo account. It's quite a neat app. It allows users to split bills, cab fare and other things. Regarding the exponential increase of its use, Venmo is to mobile payments what PayPal was to desktop e-commerce. It's a good thing that Paypal Holdings acquired Venmo, because doing so widens the moat and brings the company into the future.

As time goes on PayPal Holdings is becoming more and more profitable as a business, which is a sign of excellence I like to see. For example, in 2016 every $1 of marginal revenue has brought only 10 cents in incremental expenses. A few years ago, according to management, that number was 50 cents. There's also no real debt to speak of on PayPal's balance sheet. This is a company that I want to buy on any weakness. Unfortunately for me, shares have gone steadily up for the last few months. I strongly believe that PayPal Holdings could match Visa or MasterCard as a payment platform some time in the future, even though the companies have differing business models.

Conclusion

Even a defensive investor should be forward looking. There is a place in every portfolio, even dividend-minded ones, for a little bit of secular growth. These three companies, American Tower, T-Mobile USA and PayPal Holdings Inc, are companies with strong competitive positions which will be increasingly hard to challenge in the future. Each of them are also riding some very strong secular growth trends. Look at this article as a sort of 'jumping off point' for greater research if you are interested in any of them.

If you're interested in either of these three, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I intend on following each of them closely going forward, and will provide update articles when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.