Bank Of America: Game Changer?

Bank of America (BAC) said last week that it was going to give shareholders a significant dividend raise after the bank passed the regulator’s annual stress test exercise. Further, Bank of America will buy back a boatload of its shares over the next twelve months. However, Bank of America already sells for about book value and NII tailwinds are already priced into Bank of America’s valuation.

Bank of America and other major U.S. banks were tested by the Federal Reserve again in this year’s round of stress tests. The stress tests are designed to show whether U.S. financial institutions have strong enough capital foundations to withstand a severe recession. The annual stress test exercise was a regulatory response to the Great Recession and the financial crisis that preceded it. Most big U.S. banks got financial lifelines from the U.S. government a decade ago in order to survive the subprime-mortgage meltdown that caused credit markets to shut down and that led to the bankruptcy of investment bank Lehman Brothers.

Since Bank of America passed the stress test exercise this year (and got approval from the Federal Reserve for its capital return plan), the bank announced last week that it would increase its quarterly cash dividend by 60 percent from $0.075/share to $0.12/share. Investors largely expected the Federal Reserve to approve Bank of America’s capital plans because U.S. banks are in much better financial shape today than they were just a couple of years ago.

Bank of America has steadily returned more and more capital to shareholders in the last several years, and the bank’s EPS volatility has decreased significantly. Lower EPS volatility is a strong indicator of a healthy asset base and favorable economic fundamentals. Lower EPS volatility also suggests stable or growing capital returns for the benefit of shareholders moving forward as earnings and dividend visibility improve.



Source: Bank of America

Besides the increase in the regular cash dividend Bank of America also said that the bank’s Board of Directors “authorized the repurchase of $12 billion in common stock from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018”. In addition to this quite significant stock buyback, Bank of America will repurchase shares to offset dilution related to its equity-based compensation plans. In total, investors are therefore looking at net stock buys of approximately $12.9 billion in the next twelve months.

Dividend Hike Is A Big Deal...But Bank Of America Seems Fairly Valued



The dividend hike is a big deal for shareholders because it signifies Bank of America’s return to normalcy. Both the passing of this year’s annual stress test, and the announcement of a significantly higher cash dividend/stock buyback demonstrate that the bank is in good financial shape. Higher capital returns could be supportive for Bank of America’s share price, too. Based on the new dividend rate (paid for the first time in the 3rd quarter) an investment in Bank of America yields 2.0 percent.

As much as I like Bank of America raising its dividend, the fact of the matter is that the bank's valuation has already expanded a lot. Investors don't exactly pay top dollar right now, but the bank is no longer a bargain based on its P/B multiple, that's for sure.

BAC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Bank of America is fairly valued in my opinion, largely because I think that higher expected Net Interest Income in an environment of higher interest rates is already baked into Bank of America’s valuation at this point. The dividend raise is good news, no doubt about that, but a 2 percent yield is not good enough a reason to buy Bank of America purely for income. The significant buyback, on the other hand, could be a catalyst for Bank of America’s share price, but may only be a positive catalyst over the short haul. Since Bank of America sells for approximately book value, the reward-to-risk ratio is more or less unappealing in my opinion.

I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.