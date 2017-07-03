Weekly Natural Gas Recap - 2017 Mid-Year Score Card: Fundamental Trends

Power burn average for the first half of 2017 was lower year-over-year, but higher natural gas exports offset the decrease.

Lower 48 production is trending higher, but came in below our estimate for the first half of 2017.

Welcome to the mid-year score card fundamental trend edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices finished the week up 3.62%.

Natural gas prices gapped higher at the start of the week on the back of bullish weather revisions for the start of July. Following the bullish weather, August contracts rallied at one point past $3.10/MMBtu before finishing the week lower settling at $3.04/MMBtu.

This week’s weekly recap will give readers a look at how the first half of 2017 fundamental trends developed thus far.

Supply

Lower 48 production – 70.9 Bcf/d.

Lower 48 production average for the first half of 2017 was ~70.9 Bcf/d compared to 2016 first half average of 72.3 Bcf/d.

However, as you can see from the graph above, Lower 48 production trend is sloping up, or in contrast to the trend we observe in 2016.

At the end of May, we started seeing Lower 48 production move into positive year-over-year growth territory, and this trend is expected to continue.

Total gas supplies – 76.6 Bcf/d.

Total gas supplies average for the first half of 2017 was 76.6 Bcf/d compared to 2016 first half average of 78.3 Bcf/d.

As you can see above, total gas supplies in 2017 are catching up to 2016 levels and are expected to keep moving higher over the coming months.

Demand

Power burn – 23.6 Bcf/d.

Power burn average for the first half of 2017 was 23.6 Bcf/d compared to 2016 first half average of 26.2 Bcf/d.

Natural gas exports (LNG + Mexico) – 6 Bcf/d.

Natural gas exports average for the first half of 2017 was 6 Bcf/d compared to 2016 first half average of 3.9 Bcf/d.

Residential/commercial – 22.1 Bcf/d.

Residential/commercial demand average for the first half of 2017 was 22.1 Bcf/d compared to 2016 first half average of 24.4 Bcf/d.

Total gas demand – 78.8 Bcf/d.

Total gas demand average for the first half of 2017 was 78.8 Bcf/d compared to 2016 first half average of 82.4 Bcf/d.

As readers will note from the four statistics we illustrated, the year-over-year first half demand average decrease came mostly from lower residential/commercial demand. The lower demand came from the warm winter we experienced.

Readers will also note that first half 2017 power burn average was lower year-over-year by 2.6 Bcf/d, while natural gas exports increased 2.1 Bcf/d and offsetting some of the demand decrease from power burn. Result is net reduction in demand of 0.5 Bcf/d.

First Half Scorecard

For the first half of 2017, Lower 48 production was lower year-over-year, but the trend shows that production is growing versus the declining production growth trend in 2016. Weak power burn YTD has been offset by higher year-over-year natural gas exports, but the bearish winter reduced total gas demand relative to 2016 as residential/commercial was impacted by warm weather. Going forward, we will be updating all natural gas fundamentals to HFI Research subscribers first.

