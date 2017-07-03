Gold Trading: Hope, Hopium And You

We are cautionary for gold next week, although gold may have established a temporary bottom near $1,240 for gold and $118 in GLD.

Don't buy gold this week because you think the end of the monetary system will happen soon.

We have a confession to make. We click-baited our readers last week with a bullish-sounding title: “Can Gold Fly In the Week Ahead?” Sure, we were slightly optimistic based upon the signals that we were seeing, but we weren’t optimistic enough last week to be long the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD).

Unfortunately, much of the buying of paper gold is based upon hope and “hopium,” by which we mean short-term, unrealistic hope. If you think more deeply about the picture we used last week (shown again below), you will see that while the boy has hope that he can fly, his ability to fly is not based upon reality.

Most of the gold articles that we see are not only titled bullish, but outrageously bullish in content. Dollar collapse! COMEX default on the horizon! The end of the Ponzi scheme is near!

We do indeed believe that there will be a financial reset and that gold will eventually reclaim its throne at the center of the monetary system. Nevertheless, we also believe that it is foolish to trade gold in the short run thinking that it will happen next week. Many a gold bug has had their sentiment shipwrecked on the shoals of overly-bullish, end-of-the-world articles. Let’s be honest, it has been a long and brutal six years for dyed-in-the-wool gold bugs.

For the potential reset-of-the-monetary-system scenario, buy real physical silver (or gold) and put it in a vault somewhere. Maybe 5-10% of your investable assets. That becomes your insurance policy and real generational savings. In fact, if enough of us buy the physical metals, we might even hasten the reset.

Until that day, we see an opportunity to make money by swing trading paper gold and silver, the price which is undoubtedly managed by central banks and commercial banks. For more on this, please read our prior articles: Alchemists finally create gold, and Introduction to Gold Market Manipulation, both of which are primers from which you can continue your research.

Now, back to our regularly scheduled programming. The gold trading week began in earnest with a 4:01am EST Monday flash crash of paper gold on Monday. This happened to be the day before COMEX gold and silver options expired. This set a negative tone that continued throughout the rest of the week.

We enter next week cautionary for gold and GLD, although $1,240 in gold and $118 in GLD may have established solid support. We will enter next week with a long/short hedged position in GLD, which we will discuss in a follow-up article. Our position for next week amounts to being long gold volatility at a historically low 8% implied volatility in the options market.

Here is our summary matrix for gold and silver which we update each market day for our premium subscribers.

Technical Picture

On the weekly chart, you can see that GLD broke below a short-term support trend line, and is sitting right at $118, which provides decent horizontal support. If we fall below this level, $116 seems to provide a more solid footing with very solid horizontal support and the 100-week moving average.

To the upside, GLD longs will want to re-take the prior support line and the 50-week moving average at 119.30 by the end of next week to confirm a short-term bottom here.

Precious Metal COT Report

This week’s COT report was bullish on silver and favorable for gold. The commercial banks which print paper silver reduced their short positions by 9.2%. The hedge funds were enticed or frightened by possible momentum downside and reduced their net long position by 12.6%.

We focus primarily on the net short position of the commercial banks when evaluating the COT report. In our weekly reports, we will often show how peaks in commercial net short interest corresponds to sharp sell-offs in the value of GLD (left scale). At the moment, the gold commercial short position is near average for 2017, but much below the peaks in 2016.

Safe Havens and Alternatives

The rating we provide for “safe haven alternatives” in our GLD decision matrix is based upon the Viking Gold Indicator. This indicator measures the relative divergence between GLD and safe haven assets like the USD-JPY currency pair and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”).

During the course of this week, our gold indicator moved from neutral to near overvalued. We view this as cautionary.

Note all charts were created on the TradingView website, and the tables were created by Viking Analytics if not otherwise credited.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GLD.

Additional disclosure: We are long PHYS, hedged with GLD puts with a synthetic straddle