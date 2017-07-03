Scotts Miracle-Grow: Set To Benefit From Recreational Pot

Nevada, one of America's biggest tourist destinations, has joined Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Alaska in permitting the legal purchase of recreational Marijuana. Las Vegas' massive tourist industry can drive massive growth for Marijuana sales in that state, and his development should boost market sentiment after it has slumped significantly over the course of the summer.However, while this development is good for market sentiment, things probably won't change much in terms of operating improvements for most marijuana stocks.

Most of the best-known marijuana companies specialize in medical marijuana and/or cannabidiol and operate primarily outside of the United States. Very few of these companies target the home grower market that looks most likely to expand as a result of the loosening laws in Nevada and other American states. According to leafly.com, Any resident of Nevada who is 21 years of age and older is allowed to cultivate up to six marijuana plants in an enclosed, secure space, with up to 12 plants per household.

Now that recreational marijuana use is legal in Nevada, home-grower focused investments like the Scotts Miracle-Grow (SMG) look like the best way for investors to bet on this market.

Scotts Miracle-Grow

Scotts Miracle-Grow is not a "pure play" on marijuana, and this is a good thing because the industry is far from maturity. Many of the pure players are unprofitable, and it is a good idea for investors to mitigate some of the risks in the sector by betting on an established, well-managed business that will benefit indirectly by a possible surge in demand for high-quality gardening products. This is a good entry point for Scotts Miracle-Grow because the company's stock has recently dipped in response to softer than expected full-year guidance for 2017. Press Release: Scotts Miracle-Gro

"The Company now expects sales in its U.S. Consumer segment to be slightly down from last year, leading to expected company-wide sales growth of 3 to 4 percent, compared with the previous guidance of 6 to 7 percent sales growth. Management said it now expects adjusted earnings for the year to range from $4.00 to $4.20 per share compared to an original range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share."

Scott's Miracle-Grow has seen its revenue flatline for almost a decade, and as a result, the company trades at a low sales multiple of less than 2x. However if Marijuana-driven demand for gardening products begins to boost the company's top line, this low sales multiple may be undeserved. But aside from the marijuana-based investment thesis, Scotts Miracle-Grow is bringing value to shareholders through a healthy dividend and share repurchase activity.

The company also said it has increased its share repurchase activity in recent weeks and expects to repurchase $250 to $275 million of its shares on a full-year basis. Additionally, the completion in recent weeks of two small acquisitions – one in Hawthorne and another in the core business – is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings, adding $0.05 to $0.07 to earnings per share on an annualized basis. Scotts Miracle-Grow has a dividend yield of 2.24% and almost $4 in earnings per share. With only 59 million shares outstanding, the company is one of the least diluted stocks with exposure to the marijuana industry.

Conclusion

The legalization of recreational marijuana in Nevada can be expected to boost retail growing activity in that state, and this is something that will benefit American consumer-focused gardening companies like Scotts Miracle-Grow much more than it will benefit the larger, often Canadian-based, cannabidiol and medical marijuana stocks. Scotts Miracle-Grow gives investors a reasonable valuation and less diluted equity than many of the other options, and this stock should be considered a good long position for investors who are bullish on the marijuana industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.