Municipal Bond Market Weekly - June 27, 2017
Includes: AFB, BAF, BBF, BBK, BFK, BKN, BLE, BSD, BYM, CXH, DMB, DMF, DSM, DTF, EIM, EIV, EOT, EVN, EXD, FMB, FMN, IIM, IQI, KSM, KTF, LEO, MEN, MFL, MFM, MFT, MHD, MMU, MNP, MQT, MQY, MUA, MUB, MUE, MUH, MUS, MVF, MVT, MYD, MYF, MYI, MZF, NAD, NEA, NEV, NIM, NMI, NUV, NUW, NVG, NXP, NXQ, NXR, NZF, OIA, PMF, PML, PMM, PMO, PMX, PRB, PVI, PZA, RVNU, TFI, VFL, VGM, VKI, VKQ, VMO, VTEB, XMPT
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
Treasury market yields mostly fell and the curve flattened once again with no influence from economic data or Fed speakers but probably more so by falling oil prices and apparent skepticism about longer-term growth.
Municipal yields were little changed to lower and the 10yr AAA GO Ratio was also little changed.
Municipal bond fund flows turned negative.
