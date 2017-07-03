Will The Rite Aid/Walgreens Saga Ever End? Time To Buy In Uncertainty

Yesterday, shareholders of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) got scalped again. After claiming the FTC was not going to approve the merger with Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), the market dumped the stock like a week-old fish. Now down nearly 2/3rds from its peak earlier this year, the question is whether investors should buy, sell or hold the stock. After all, the Walgreens deal is dead - so they entered a deal with Walgreens?!

Looking at the transaction, there are a number of things to both like and hate. For starters, the timing of the announcement raises the question of why didn't they just wait? After spending 20 months of the first deal (one that was cut in price heavily already), Walgreens and Rite Aid had certified compliance back on May 8th with the FTC. In just 8 days, the FTC was required by law to either sue to block the transaction or Walgreens could simply close the deal. Given the makeup of the FTC, there was a chance that Acting Chairwoman Maureen Ohlhausen would support the divestiture package and Walgreens could have closed. Without waiting, investors will never know. Why did the board of directors simply negotiate the back-up plan and wait until the FTC decided?

As far as the new deal is concerned, there are aspects that appear attractive for investors today. Walgreens is buying 2,186 stores (plus 3 distribution centers) for $5.175 billion. In addition, Rite Aid gets a $325 million termination fee associated with the original failed deal. Beyond the immediate monetary benefits, Rite Aid gets an option to access Walgreens's purchasing power for the next 10 years.

(Source: Rite Aid FY'18 First Quarter Presentation - June 29, 2017)

Without analyzing the new deal, the market began a panic-selling as merger arbitragers unwound positions. Rite Aid fell over 26%, giving investors a tremendous opportunity to build a position - if the company is attractive. So let's look at the company from an Opportunistic Value perspective:

(Source: YCharts)

First, the new Walgreens deal places a value of $2.37 million per store (I am ignoring the distribution centers). Given the profile of the remaining stores will have higher adjusted EBITDA metrics than the pool Walgreens is acquiring and a higher percentage will have already been converted to the new Wellness format, it is fair to say that the remaining stores are worth at least as much on a per store basis. So, new Rite Aid stores are worth $5.7 billion (2,414 stores x $2.37 million per store).

(Source: Rite Aid FY'18 First Quarter Presentation - June 29, 2017)

Second, Rite Aid will get a $325 million termination fee to add to its $214 million of cash on the balance sheet. The fee should be paid in the next few days. Since it is cash, there is no need to discount.

(Source: Rite Aid FY'18 First Quarter Presentation - June 29, 2017)

Third, you need to value the EnvisionRx PBM that Rite Aid acquired a few years ago. How much is it worth today? I don't know. I do know that Rite Aid paid $2 billion (actually, $1.8 billion in cash plus stock, so it now got a bit of a discount) when it acquired the company in 2015. The division is profitable, has higher margins and is growing. At the time of acquisition, EnvisionRx was slated to have $5 billion in revenue. Today, the Pharmacy Services segment is generating over $6 billion in revenue. To be conservative, I will hold EnvisionRx at cost. Though, I would not be surprised if there is some upside to that number.

Fourth, we need to take out the remaining debt. As reported in previously linked presentation, Rite Aid has $7.2 billion of total debt outstanding as of June 3rd. Company management has already announced they intend to utilize the proceeds from Walgeens to pay down the debt. After utilizing the NOLs, the new Walgreens deal should generate $4.5-4.7 billion in net proceeds. Using the more conservative number, Rite Aid would have $2.7 billion debt remaining. Less, actually, since it also intends to use the termination fee for additional paydown, but I have already included the fee in the calculation.

Valuation Calculation

Rite Aid stores (2,414 remaining) +$5.7 billion Add Termination Fee +$325 million Add Cash on Balance Sheet at 6/3/17 +$214 million Add EnvisionRx +$2 billion Less Remaining Debt (Debt - new Walgreens deal) - $2.7 billion Valuation $5.5 billion of equity value (approximately $5.5 per share)

Of course, I am ignoring any potential upside from the cost savings associated with Walgreens's generic drug purchasing agreement, as well as any higher valuation from EnvisionRx. I also am taking the worst-case tax consequences for the sale of the 2,186 stores to Walgreens, and I am not giving the remaining stores any premium to the package that Walgreens are still acquiring.

So, what are Rite Aid shareholders to do? I would suggest the stock is attractively priced at current levels. Rite Aid management and board needs to be replaced, but the core business has tremendous value. If you owned stock from before, vote out the current board on the proxy ballot - you can still change you vote if you have not done so already.

For the management, they need to show improvement immediately if they wish to keep their jobs - it may already be too late. A simple way to add value today would be refinance the 9.25% senior note due March 2020. The note has $902 million outstanding and is callable at 102.313. For just over $20 million, Rite Aid can save around $30 million a year in interest expense as well as push out the maturity wall. I am assuming the new debt would carry a 6% rate, but effective yields are actually 5.7% for companies of Rite Aid's credit quality. If it can secure an even lower rate, the savings will increase - less the cost of issuance.

(Source: St. Louis Fed - FRED Economic Data. June 30, 2017)

As I said before, Rite Aid should have approximately $2.7 billion in debt after the new transaction with Walgreens. Not surprisingly, the 9.25% note and 6.125% note due in 2023 have a combined $2.7 billion outstanding. I think we know which two will likely remain. Rite Aid might as well refinance now while rates are low.

What if the company plans to eventually pay off the debt with the proceeds from the Walgreens sale? It will take time before the FTC approves the new transaction. Even then, the sale of stores will occur in tranches, with payouts happening over time. There will be plenty of time for shareholders to be rewarded with the immediate interest expense savings associated with a refinancing. Without issuing a dividend, Rite Aid can use the savings and increased cash flow to accelerate the repayment of other debt or fund store remodels. It's a no-brainer; let's just hope the current management doesn't find a way to mess this up like the original Walgreens deal.

(Source: Rite Aid FY'18 First Quarter Presentation - June 29, 2017)

Longer term, I would not be surprised if Rite Aid enters into clean-up sales for the isolated pharmacies scattered in the south and out west. I can think of one company (Fred's (FRED)) that has already expressed interest in Rite Aid stores. Looking at Fred's footprint, the 114 stores south of Pennsylvania and Ohio fit nicely within their geographic footprint - see the maps shown below.

Of course, Fred's or any other company would not get those stores at as attractive of a price as Fred's was originally offered ($1.1 million per store) when Walgreens was buying the entire company. Even paying the same cost per store as Walgreens ($2.4 million per store), those stores as well as the 14 in Idaho, Nevada and Colorado would generate proceeds of over $300 million. Yes, Rite Aid would become a smaller shell of its former self, but a shell with low debt and three attractive divisions: Northeast Stores, West Coast Stores and EnvisionRx. Collectively or individually, the new structure would be very enticing to another strategic or private equity buyer.

(Source: Rite Aid FY'18 First Quarter Presentation - June 29, 2017)



(Source: Fred's website)

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.