Potential Impact Of EU Antitrust Rulings On Google's Valuation

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL/GOOG) on June 27th was hit with the biggest antitrust fine ever in the EU along with demands to change its Shopping and related search services. This ruling is highly detrimental to Google on two fronts: change in its search algorithms, and exposure to lawsuits by competitors who believe that they've been "harmed" by Google. Furthermore, Google is currently also engaged in two other antitrust related cases in the EU with regards to its Android operating system and AdSense.

From an investor's perspective, it is important to understand the potential impact of these regulatory risks on Google's valuation. First, let's analyze Google's valuation before the recent EU ruling:

Prior to the EU ruling, our target price for Google, or Alphabet Class A shares, was $1,145 (see this article on why Google's valuation = Alphabet's valuation). We assumed a 7.5% CAGR in its Advertising Revenues, driven primarily by YouTube; and a 20.0% CAGR in its Other Revenues, driven primarily by Google Cloud Platform. We assumed a constant operating margin, and net CAPEX margin which eventually declines to 2.0% (for other DCF model assumptions, see the appendix at end of the article).

Though it's impossible to accurately estimate the potential financial impact of current and future regulatory risks on Google, it's prudent to conduct a scenario analysis to model the possible impact. For the scenario analysis, let's assume a pessimistic case in which Google loses all of its current legal cases:

Google is forced to change its search algorithms in not only EU, but internationally, reducing its advertising revenue growth significantly. Google becomes exposed to constant litigation in the EU from competitors, resulting in significant annual litigation costs. Google loses its case on Android operating system, reducing both its advertising and other revenue growth. Google loses its AdSense case, which reduces its advertising revenue growth.

Let's assume that these events result in the following:

41% decline in total Advertising Revenues growth in the next 10 years (from 7.5% CAGR to 5.0% CAGR).

23% decline in total Other Revenues growth in the next 10 years (from 20.0% CAGR to 17.5% CAGR).

$500 million per year litigation costs (along with the $2.74 billion fine, which is deducted directly from cash).

The resulting valuation would be:

Based on the pessimistic assumptions, Google's target price is reduced from $1,145 per share to $941 per share, or a 18% decline in valuation. Though a near 20% decline is significant, it is not significant enough to change the Google story, as Google is still the #1 search engine in the world and possesses some of the most valuable assets in the world (YouTube, Android, Maps, etc). Furthermore, the assumptions used in this scenario analysis are highly pessimistic, so it's likely the resulting decline in valuation will not be as significant.

However, In the near term, concerns regarding Google's regulatory risks will likely overhang the stock. High volatility is expected in the following 90 days as investors await for Google's response to EU's demanded changes.

We believe that Google is still a highly attractive investment, and recommend adding positions should the Class A shares fall below $900.

Appendix: DCF Model Assumptions

Historical financial data are based the segment results of Google plus reconciling items (corporate administrative and miscellaneous costs).

Share-based compensation is assumed to be a cash expense and is not added back to free cash flow due to the dilutive effects of future share-based compensation on equity value.

Deferred tax is not added back to free cash flow as it represents mandatory future cash outflows.

The highest marginal tax rate of 35% is applied in all years. This rate is also assumed for past fiscal years as the segment tax expense for Google is not reported.

Terminal growth rate is assumed to be the current 10-year US treasury rate.

Discount rate is calculated as 10-year US treasury rate + equity risk premium; discount rate is not adjusted for beta or leverage.

Equity risk premium is assumed to be the trailing 12-months implied equity risk premium with adjusted payouts.

