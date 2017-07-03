Realty Income: No Reason To Panic Over Interest Rates

I discuss why Realty Income is a solid REIT income choice over the long haul, particularly considering the results achieved during the last tightening cycle.

Realty Income Corp.’s (O) shares have slid lately as investors took profits in real estate investment trusts. Contributing to the drop in REIT valuations was the Federal Reserve which has increased short-term interest rates three times in the last six months, and rising rates are seen by many investors as a headwind for REITs. However, an increase in interest rates does not correlate with diminished earnings power for Realty Income.



Realty Income’s shares managed to climb to an all-time high of $72.30 on August 1, 2016 at which time I recommended income investors to not buy into the hype surrounding real estate investment trusts. However, since reaching this all-time high, Realty Income’s share price has steadily declined thanks to two primary factors: 1. Investors exhibited a desire to take profits in income vehicles that have done very well for shareholders in the last year, and 2. Concerns over the Federal Reserve’s more and more hawkish interest rate policy have turned income investors off.



Interest rate hikes are often seen as an obstacle to price appreciation in the stock market because higher interest rates mean that financing of capital projects/acquisitions gets more expensive, hurting companies’ bottom lines. That said, though, there is no reason to be concerned with the impact of higher interest rates on Realty Income’s prospects for earnings and dividend growth.



I think the biggest misconception about Realty Income and other high-quality real estate investment trusts is that investors have to time their buys/sells in a highly unpredictable market in order to earn decent returns. In fact, the best approach to (opportunistic) dividend investing in my opinion is to buy income vehicles when they are cheap and keep them for the very long term (while ideally adding to the position on stock market dips or stock-specific sell-offs).



In any case, Realty Income investors need not worry too much about the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle. For one thing, Realty Income has consistently produced earnings and dividend growth throughout different market periods with high and low interest rates and expanding/contracting economies. As a result, Realty Income has produced respectable operating results independent of underlying macroeconomic conditions (such as the level of U.S. interest rates).



For instance, in the last tightening cycle Realty Income’s FFO/share compound annual growth rate has widely exceeded the median REIT FFO/share CAGR, suggesting that Realty Income can deal with higher benchmark interest rates today just as well. In fact, Realty Income has not only grown FFO/share by a good clip over time, but outperformed other REITs in terms of FFO/share growth, making Realty Income a preferred REIT for the current tightening cycle.



Source: Realty Income



An Income Investor’s Dream: Excess Returns With Low Volatility



As we have just established, Realty Income has produced strong earnings growth (as measured by the company’s FFO) during a period of rising rates, but that is only half the story. Over very long periods of time (again, including low and high interest rate periods, economic booms and busts), Realty Income has consistently produced better total returns than most benchmark stock indices while achieving those returns with less risk.

Source: Realty Income

Therefore, income investors that seek a long term hedge against inflation and that want to grow their wealth really get the best of two worlds here: Realty Income’s shares have outperformed major stock market indices on a total return AND risk (i.e. standard deviation) basis.



All of this goes to show that income investors contemplating a purchase of Realty Income for an income-centered investment portfolio today don’t have to be concerned with interest rates and their supposedly negative effect on Realty Income’s earnings/FFO/dividend trajectory. As a matter of fact, quite the opposite is true: Realty Income is a best-in-class REIT choice for income investors seeking consistency of FFO results, a low degree of risk relative to benchmark indices, and potential to earn excess returns over the long haul.



Your Takeaway

Investors have taken profits in income vehicles that have produced strong returns, partly because they fear higher rates will negative affect Realty Income’s earnings and dividend potential. However, Realty Income has managed to deliver above-median FFO/share growth during the last tightening cycle and the REIT’s shares have produced excess returns (real alpha) compared to major U.S. stock indices with a lower amount of risk. Obviously, an income vehicle that has a low sensitivity to major macro variables (interest rates, GDP growth, inflation) has huge value for income investors that depend on reliable dividend income in good and bad economic times. As a result, Realty income investors need not fear the progression of the Fed’s tightening cycle at all.



