How To Play Teekay

Options allow for even better entry points and thus might be a good idea for some investors.

Teekay Corp. has high upside potential due to the foreseeable cash flow rise from TGP, of which it is the general partner.

Thesis

A very convincing bull thesis for Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) can be made, and there are a couple of ways to benefit from the company's share price rise over the next years, which I will lay out in this article.

TK's huge potential got to my attention thanks to a great article by J Mintzmyer, in which he lays out a very convincing argument for a substantial share price rise for Teekay, which I will summarize shortly here.

Teekay Corporation is the general partner for Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP), Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) and Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE:TNK). As the general partner, Teekay owns a portion of each equity, and has additional incentive distribution rights (IDRs) - if the partnerships pay certain amounts of money to their unit holders, Teekay Corp. receives additional cash. Those IDRs guarantee increasing cash flows towards Teekay as the payouts of TGP, TOO and TNK rise.

TGP will very likely be the main growth driver for cash flows towards Teekay, as the company is in a position where it can raise its dividends substantially in the foreseeable future - which, in turn, means that both the units Teekay Corp. holds directly, but especially the IDRs, will generate vastly improving cash flows for Teekay Corp.

TGP's current dividend is low since it is financing growth projects organically (TGP has cut its distributions for that purpose in 2015). Once these growth projects are completed, TGP can raise its dividend substantially, which means Teekay Corp.'s cash flows will grow by an even higher amount (due to the leverage effect based on the IDRs Teekay Corp. owns).

J Mintzmyer's well laid out calculations call for upside by triple digits, with a one-year price target range of $13 to $16.

With Teekay trading at $6.70 right now, a rise towards $14 would mean a 110% total return over one year, which sounds like an awesome play. The thinking behind using TK's leverage towards TGP's performance (in order to increase the potential return) made me think about other ways to play the scenario.

The first such idea was to play the upside in Teekay's shares by buying call options for the company's shares, but unfortunately there are no call options available beyond January 2018, thus entering a long position via long-dated options is not viable here. Buying call options expiring in January of 2018 or before, such as those expiring in October of the current year, has the risk of the thesis not having played out yet - maybe the market still underprices Teekay's shares by then, which would make the company's shares worthless.

Another idea is to enter the position via selling put options, which has some unique up and downsides:

When we look at Teekay's option chain for those options expiring next October, we see that the option contracts with strike prices $7.50 and $10 could net us into a position at a price that is lower than the current market price for Teekay's shares.

That would play out like this: An investor could sell a put option contract for Teekay (covering 100 shares) with a strike price of $7.50 for $140 ($1.40 * 100 shares). If Teekay's shares trade below $7.50 by the time the option expires, the holder of the option will exercise it and pass the 100 shares to the investor at a price of $7.50 each, thus $750 in total.

The investor has thus ultimately paid $750 - $140 = $610 for the 100 shares, which nets him into the position about ten percent lower than the current share price (100 shares would cost $670). It is, however, also possible that Teekay trades above $750 by October, in which case the investor would not get the shares - he still would have come out with a very nice profit though, getting $140 for keeping $750 on the sideline for three and a half months - a return of 19% on an absolute basis, or an annualized return of a whopping 80%.

In principle, the same is true for other put options, such as the $10 ones expiring in October (which would net us into a position at $6.50), the January options with a strike price of $7.50 (which would net us into a position for $5.80) or the January options with a strike price of $10, which would net us into Teekay's shares at $6.30.

All these plays lower our entry price (if the options get exercised), but in all cases it is possible that the options do not get exercised and the investor ends up without any Teekay shares (but hefty returns due to the option premiums nevertheless).

Investors who believe that the thesis will play out but maybe not in the next 12 months can also choose to play Teekay via a buy-write strategy: Buying Teekay's shares now and selling a call option for immediate cash proceeds (which ultimately lowers their entry price).

If, for example, an investor believes that shares will still trade below $10 by January, buying 100 shares of Teekay at the market right now ($6.70 each) and selling a call option contract for $0.40 per share would mean a net entry cost of $6.30. If Teekay still trades below $10 by January, the investor keeps his shares and has successfully lowered his entry cost, but if shares trade above $10 each, the shares would get called away - the investor would lose out on all additional upside, still booking a huge 59% return though (which would mean an annualized return of 135%).

The same strategy can be played with other options, such as the January options with a strike price of $12.50, which would net us into a position at $6.50 - 3% below the current market price.

Takeaway

Buying Teekay's shares and waiting has the potential for a very nice total return, and that sounds like a great idea for many investors. Those seeking lower entry prices can get into the position cheaper via option plays, such as selling put option contracts or via a buy-write strategy, which has the potential for better total returns (although it is not guaranteed that the investor can fully participate in Teekay's share price appreciation). These option plays nevertheless might be a good decision for some investors.

