3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 4, 2017

Roche and Seattle Genetics are primed for success in relapsed aggressive lymphoma

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) remains a disease area of significant importance, as patients often continue to relapse even with the new drugs emerging from clinical trials. It is with this in mind that Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF), licensed from Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), is developing polatuzumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate that targets cells that make CD79b.

Polatuzumab has shown some encouraging early-phase findings in both DLBCL and follicular lymphoma, the latter representing a less aggressive (indolent) form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Combining polatuzumab with anti-CD20 therapy resulted in an overall response rate of 52%.

Recently, RHHBF announced that the EMA granted priority medicines (PRIME) designation to polatuzumab in combination with rituximab and bendamustine, a common treatment combo currently in use for relapsed DLBCL. This demonstrates that the EMA recognizes the encouraging findings of this combo for patients, and PRIME designation could mean an accelerated regulatory pathway, in a similar manner to the FDA's Fast Track designation.

Looking forward: Hematologic malignancies have been one of a few areas where antibody-drug conjugates have realized their promise, and polatuzumab vedotin appears poised to join the fray. We're going to need to watch ongoing studies carefully to see how this agent plays out, but certainly we have not seen a drug targeting CD79b make it to market yet. Whether this B cell marker will prove to be a viable drug target remains to be seen. So stay tuned! This could mean another notch in Roche's dominant market position, as well as a significant boon for Seattle Genetics.

Daiichi Sankyo takes a huge miss in fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a rather poorly understood condition where patients report diffuse pain with no apparent initiating event. Thus, it is difficult to diagnose definitively. Moreover, there are very few treatment options. And considering that as much as 10% of the general population suffers from fibromyalgia of some form, it represents a major unmet market opportunity.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) has been developing a voltage-gated ion channel inhibitor called mirogabalin, which has a similar mechanism to Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Lyrica. In the phase 3 ALDAY study, DSKYF compared its drug with the PFE drug in randomized fashion.

Unfortunately, mirogabalin failed to improve over Lyrica on the primary endpoint of change in weekly average of worst daily pain score from baseline to week 13. The company does plan to initiate an additional study in fibromyalgia secondary to renal impairment.

Looking forward: These findings are discouraging for patients suffering from fibromyalgia, as it continues to represent an important unmet need. In the same press release, however, DSKYF announced that mirogabalin was able to help patients with post-herpetic pain from baseline to week 14, so all is not lost for this agent. And the renal failure-associated fibromyalgia trial may yet bear fruit, so this is not a program worth writing off just yet.

AEterna Zentaris tried another time in adult growth hormone deficiency

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) is a developmental-stage biotech with one drug in the pipeline: Macrilen. This agent targets the ghrelin receptor, and its action in this way stimulates production of growth hormone to help diagnose growth hormone deficiency. Currently, the standard diagnostic test is the insulin tolerance test, which is burdensome and time consuming.

Recent findings for Macrilen from the Endocrine Society 2017 Meeting showed that Macrilen is well tolerated and effective diagnostic test for growth hormone deficiency, with similar accuracy to the insulin tolerance test.

So it's with this in mind that the company recently announced it has completed a response letter to the FDA in effect resubmitting its new drug application for Macrilen.

Looking forward: In this disease area, a replacement for the insulin tolerance test would be very welcome. Not only does this test place a significant burden of time (requiring multiple blood draws over the course of the test), but it can also be very dangerous, since you risk putting patients into a diabetic coma. Macrilen appears to be an easier way of stimulating growth hormone production and testing pituitary gland function, with the potential hypoglycemic risk. As such, this resubmission to the FDA has the potential to move this diagnostic test quickly to market.

