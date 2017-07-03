Real Estate Investment News (Video)

We discuss Hong Kong Real Estate prices, Hollywood Celeb Purchases out in California, the Politics and Social Economics playing out in the Real Estate Market, and even Crowdfunding and Marijuana Real Estate Investment Funds in this Market video.

Your best Real Estate Investments have an economic catalyst behind them. Whether it be a large fortune 500 company relocating because of tax advantages, a new freeway development, sports stadium, or booming industry having an economic driver boosting demand after you already have invested in the Real Estate makes a world of difference in outsized profit opportunities. Try to think ahead or anticipate such economic drivers when evaluating Real Estate Investment opportunities.

