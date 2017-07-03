Aussie, Kiwi Move Lower Amid Profit-Taking

The Australian and New Zealand dollars moved lower against their U.S. counterpart on Monday, as traders locked in profits, but losses were expected to remain limited after upbeat Chinese data and as sentiment on the greenback remained fragile.

AUD/USD slid 0.27% to 0.7669, just off Friday’s three-month peak of 0.7716.

Earlier Monday, data showed that the China Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.4 in June from 49.6 the previous month. Analysts had expected the index to tick down to 49.5 last month.

A separate report on Friday had showed that China’s official manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7 in June from 51.2 the previous month. Analysts had expected the index to slip to 51.0 this month.

China is Australia’s biggest export partner.

NZD/USD declined 0.37% to trade at 0.7304, after climbing to a four-month high of 0.7348 on Friday.

Meanwhile, sentiment on the greenback remained vulnerable amid expectations for tighter monetary policies from major central banks around the world.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, was up 0.18% at 95.56, still close to Friday’s eight-month trough of 95.22.

