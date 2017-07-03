Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Gears Up For Model 3

Stocks

The Trump administration has told India that Westinghouse Electric will emerge from bankruptcy and be sold by the year end, raising the prospect of a Washington-supported sale or bailout. India, like other nuclear nations, has been closely watching the fate of the Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) subsidiary, which filed for Chapter 11 in March after an estimated $13B of cost overruns at two U.S. projects.

Toshiba is also preparing to raise money through a flotation of Landis+Gyr, one of the world's biggest makers of electric meters, as part of its scramble to avert financial collapse. The first formal steps towards a Swiss IPO is likely to be made in the next week, although Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) is still weighing whether to go ahead with a listing or instead pursue a sale.

Its flotation would be the largest since Snap's (NYSE:SNA) listing earlier this year. Cloud storage company Dropbox (Private:DROPB) is considering going public, according to Reuters, which said the tech company is talking to investment banks about underwriting a potential IPO. Dropbox was valued at nearly $10B in a private fundraising round in 2014.

Everyone was saying Target needed to make a move, and on Saturday the big-box retailer finally did. Target (NYSE:TGT) finally revealed where it's been investing quietly in reinventing itself - in two key categories: Apparel and home goods. Four new, private-label brands will be launched later this fall: A New Day, Goodfellow & Co., JoyLab and Project 62.

French dairy company Danone is selling Stonyfield, one of its U.S. dairy subsidiaries, to Lactalis for $875M. The sale is part of an agreement reached with the U.S. Justice Department in connection with Danone's (OTCQX:DANOY) recent acquisition of WhiteWave (NYSE:WWAV). Closing of the sale is expected in the third quarter of 2017.

"One rumor making the rounds last week was that Verizon (NYSE:VZ) may be eyeing a Disney (NYSE:DIS) purchase. While that sounds fantastical, a well-placed banker told 'On the Money' not to count Verizon out." Verizon already snapped up assets of AOL and Yahoo to keep up with AT&T (NYSE:T), which recently purchased Time Warner (NYSE:TWX).'On the Money' is a section of the New York Post.

Federal investigators believe Caterpillar failed to submit numerous required export filings with the government in recent years, adding to the regulatory questions facing the manufacturing giant, WSJ reports. The findings are preliminary, but offer an avenue for investigators to examine whether missing export submissions were part of a possible effort by Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to avoid paying taxes.

Four ex-Barclays executives will appear in a London court today facing charges linked to an emergency fundraising in Qatar. "It's the first time criminal charges have been brought against a global bank and its leadership team, with regards to action taken during the financial crisis," said CNBC's Gemma Acton. Barclays (NYSE:BCS) has also reportedly chosen Dublin as its post-Brexit EU hub and plans to add over 100 jobs in the city.

The engine of a United (NYSE:UAL) passenger jet caught fire moments after the aircraft landed at Denver International Airport on Sunday, but all 63 people aboard exited the plane safely. The twin-engine Bombardier CRJ700 (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) made a normal landing before emergency crews quickly reacted to extinguish the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

Following a recent merger between its parent company and planemaking arm, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) has formally kicked off a leaner corporate structure, with Fabrice Bregier as group-wide chief operating officer and president of commercial aircraft. The move will allow Airbus to "benefit from a simpler structure that enables faster decision-making, less bureaucracy, greater collaboration and increased efficiency."

It's Iran's first major energy contract with a European oil company in more than a decade. Total (NYSE:TOT) has signed a $4.8B gas development agreement, only weeks after the U.S. senate approved new sanctions against Tehran. The field, South Pars, located under the Persian Gulf, is one of the world's largest. TOT +1.3% premarket.

The WHO has declared an end to the most recent outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, marking the latest key milestone in the fight against the deadly disease. Four people died and four survived after being infected by the virus. It was the first reported Ebola outbreak since the 2014-2016 epidemic in West Africa that killed more than 11,000. Related stocks: MRK, JNJ, GSK, HEB, BCRX, NLNK, NNVC, INO, SRPT, CMRX, PLX, NSPH, LAKE, APT, VSR, SMED, MTP, EBS, REGN, CEMI

Nevada has officially joined Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska as the only states where people can buy marijuana for recreational use. Voters approved legalization in November, making Nevada's the fastest turnaround from the ballot box to retail sales in the U.S. The market is expected to outpace any other in the nation thanks to the millions of tourists who flock to Las Vegas.