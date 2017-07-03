Oil's Game Of Chicken: Can OPEC Finally Bankrupt U.S. Production?

And at least one analyst says the end game for US production is "massive restructuring" and "many bankruptcies."

But there are caveats. Lots of them.

Well, it's worth noting that OPEC has lost its all-in competitive advantage relative to other operators.

Right, so oil (USO) had a good week and a (very) bad month.

After careening into a bear market, prices managed to recover after Wednesday's EIA data showed U.S. output falling 100k bbl to 9.25m b/d in the previous week. That would be the largest dip in nearly a year, and that's taken some pressure off prices.

And not a moment too soon. Because the shorts were piling on and so were the journalists. Here, from left, are WTI shorts, Brent shorts, and story count (key words: "bear market" and "oil"):

(Bloomberg)

Needless to say, the market has lost its patience with the idea that production cuts are going to eventually balance this market.

I've repeatedly said that this is a road to nowhere for US producers. They are, simply put, working as hard as they possibly can to drive down the price of the very commodity they're producing.

If you missed it, you should read FGE Chairman Fereidun Fesharaki's note on this dynamic because it's pretty amusing. Here are a couple of choice excerpts:

The rise in U.S. tight oil production is close to madness. It's effectively a path to self-destruction [and] it is apparent that the downward pressure tight oil producers are generating will not stop until they are seriously crippled by their own actions in a world of lower prices around $30-$35/bbl.

A whole lot of people have gotten it in their heads that US operators can win a game of chicken with OPEC. They can't.

I've been over this and over this. The Fed-inspired hunt for yield kept capital markets open for these producers and that effectively allowed them to hibernate during the price downturn (as opposed to going out of business entirely).

Once OPEC cut production, they woke up, started tapping capital markets again, and went right back to pumping. That's self-defeating. They're just going to drive themselves to the brink of insolvency again, only this time, they're going to run into trouble because they'll be trying to tap capital markets in a rising rates environment.

There are two important points I think you should consider. First of all, OPEC is still at the bottom of the cost curve. Have a look:

(Goldman)

But as Goldman wrote in a pretty good piece on Friday, they've lost their advantage in terms of budget breakevens.

(Goldman)

Basically, OPEC needs higher prices to balance their budgets than industry players need to fund capex and dividends. "In 2010-14, OPEC had both the lowest E&P and the lowest cash breakevens in the industry, with a US$10-40/bl advantage vs. the listed players in the industry," Goldman writes, adding that this advantage has now been "reversed."

But here's the thing: I'm inclined to think that a whole lot of people are underestimating the extent to which the Saudis can borrow to plug funding gaps while simultaneously overestimating how long markets will remain forgiving in terms of spreads on HY Energy debt.

We've already seen HY Energy spreads blowing out relative to HY spreads (HYG) as a whole over the past couple of weeks and what you have to understand is that HY Energy debt has a long - long - way to go before it catches down to energy equity. Have a look at this chart:

(Goldman)

See what I mean? Debt markets are still coddling US producers even as equity markets gave up months ago. In fact, on a volatility-adjusted basis, energy credit has outperformed energy equity by ~25% this year.

Needless to say, if energy credit begins to underperform like energy equity has, well then suddenly US operators won't look so resilient anymore.

Consider, as Goldman also points out, that "almost a quarter of US oil production depends on high yield funding":

(Goldman)

Note the caption below that chart. We're not anywhere near "shutoff" yield in HY credit.

(Goldman)

My contention is that we'll eventually get there, because OPEC can afford to ride this out if it means bankrupting US production.

Goldman doesn't necessarily agree, but in the end, I think the above-mentioned Fereidun Fesharaki is probably correct when he described the end game for US operators as follows:

Junk bond spreads are already beginning to widen, which is a sign money may soon start drying up; within a year, massive restructuring, many bankruptcies will follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.