Understanding EDV (Part 1) - Introduction To Vanguard's Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Here are the results of simulating EDV as if its inception were 1988, instead of the actual 2008.

The lack of a long-term record (inception in 2008) hinders our ability to use EDV in a calculated manner.

EDV is potentially very useful for defending against the volatility of riskier assets in long-only portfolios.

EDV is negatively correlated with stocks, and its long duration also makes it more volatile than regular treasuries with the same maturities.

Why are long-duration Treasury STRIPs great in portfolios?

The Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) invests in 20 – 30 year Treasury STRIPS, also known as zero-coupon bonds (ZCB). For the uninitiated, a ZCB is a bond that only pays off its principal at maturity, without any coupons along the way.

EDV invests in Treasury STRIPS with extended durations, which have extreme sensitivity to interest rate changes. This is useful for dampening the volatility of riskier assets. Let’s do a tiny bit of math.

For instance, a $1000 STRIP maturing in 20 years that yields 4% per year would have this present value:

During a flight to quality, demand for low-risk assets increases, and their yields fall as a consequence. Let’s say that the 20-year STRIP yield falls to 3%. We can calculate its new value:

The price has risen by 21.5%. This is the sort of wild price swing that can cancel out volatility in stock allocations. I'll put in two graphics to illustrate this better.

The first one compares the total returns of EDV (green) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) ((blue)):

During this period, EDV and SPY had equal total returns, but with wildly different volatilities. You'll notice that EDV had wild upswings that corresponded to various panics and crises:

Middle of 2011: European sovereign debt crisis caused by PIIGS countries.

End of 2014: Russian debt crisis caused by falling oil prices

Middle of 2016: Fear of a slowdown in the U.S. economy

This underscores the fact that Treasuries are a flight-to-safety asset for international investors. This is first hint that the correct way to use flight-to-safety assets is as a counterbalance to an internationally diversified portfolio, and not with a U.S.-only stock portfolio. I'll discuss this in a later article.

The second graphic below shows the total return on a SPY/EDV portfolio with 60/40 allocation (green).

Adding the 40% allocation of EDV also reduced the volatility of the portfolio from over 20% to just 11.8%, without affecting the total return.

How EDV would have performed if it was created earlier?

This information is actually available – if you pay thousands of dollars a year to Bloomberg or S&P. But since I’m not rich enough to pay my way through a paywall, I’ll have to calculate it myself with historical data – Treasury STRIP yields taken from Quandl.

First, we need to know what’s in EDV’s portfolio.

Unfortunately, this picture is all that Vanguard reveals. We must estimate.

EDV’s average effective maturity and duration are almost equal to each other – this means that as a simplifying approximation, we will only need yield data for 25-year Treasury STRIPs, since the Macaulay duration of a zero coupon bond is equal to its maturity.

Time series yield data on Treasury STRIPs can be found on Quandl.

The SVENF25 data series corresponds to the 25-year treasury STRIP yields. We will use only the monthly data. The next section will directly show the results from my spreadsheet.

The appendix will describe the mathematical method for calculating this index.

Comparing our 25Yr STRIP Index with EDV's, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Index Fund's (VFINX), and Vanguard Long Term Treasury Fund's (VUSTX) total returns:

Several features are worth noting:

The 25Yr STRIP index had a higher rate of return than VFINX, Vanguard’s flagship U.S. stock mutual fund. This is because of steadily falling bond yields during the last 30 years. This will likely not be the case in the future – the Fed is currently seeking to gradually hike the Fed funds rate, which will pressure yields of long-maturity bonds to rise.

The 25Yr STRIP index had a higher rate of return than VUSTX, Vanguard’s flagship long term U.S. Treasury mutual fund. Even though both funds invest in bonds with the same maturity, VUSTX has a lower duration (sensitivity of price to bond yield), which means that VUSTX was slightly less affected by falling interest rates.

The 25Yr STRIP index did not appreciably respond to the collapse of the Dot Com bubble in 2000-2002. I believe that this is because the Dot-Com bubble was not an existential threat to any financial systems.

The more historically astute reader will ask, “What would these indices look like without the post-1980 regime of constantly falling interest rates?” We’ll explore this in the next article.

Click here (dropbox link) to download my spreadsheet and data.

Appendix: Constructing the 25Yr STRIP Index.

Let’s buy $1,000 of 25Yr STRIPs. Over the course of a month, they will mature a tiny bit and they incrementally appreciate. At the end of the month, we will rebalance our portfolio by buying 25yr + 1month maturity ZCBs and selling 25yr – 1month maturity ZCBs.

Let P(t) = portfolio value at time t (in years), and i(t) = continuously compounded ZCB yield at time t. We can write an expression that shows the value the portfolio next month, if ZCB yields remain constant:

If ZCB yields shift, then the value of the portfolio will then also change by the ratio of next month’s ZCB price divided by this month’s ZCB price:

By multiplying the P(t + 1/12) by the above ratio, we get a recursive formula that can calculate the value of our portfolio at any given time:

We can then simplify this to get a recursive formula to use on a spreadsheet:

By setting P(0) = 1,000, we can set the initial portfolio value equal to $1,000, and use the formula to calculate successive values for the index.

The SVENF25 data series on Quandl corresponds to the 25-year treasury STRIP yields, which provides values for i(t). This article only used the monthly data.

