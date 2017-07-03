YogaWorks Stretches For An IPO

Although not yet priced, an offering of $75 million on $55 million of revenue seems pricey given the risk.

With over 50 company-owned studios and internet digital media service, YogaWorks (YOGA) is one of the largest yoga instruction companies in the United States. They compete in a highly competitive and fragmented industry. Some of their competitors include local and regional yoga studios, CorePower Yoga, digital fitness programs such as YogaGlo, as well as a variety of business and recreational facilities that offer similar yoga and fitness services.

YogaWorks' current revenue sources are from their in-studio and online training programs for yoga teachers and students. Their recent growth is mostly attributed to their acquiring and building of new yoga studios. However, YogaWorks now wants to build out their digital platform and find new streams of revenue by capitalizing on their brand name.

Financials

For 2016, YogaWorks had total revenue of $55 million, which represents an increase of $13.6% compared to 2015. Although that is double-digit growth, $55 million is still not enough revenue to get too excited about considering the company is seeking to raise $75 million. In order to achieve just $100 million in revenue in the next 3 years, YogaWorks would need to have a CAGR of 22%, which is more than double their current CAGR from 2012 to 2016.

This is above their current growth rate and would indicate that it would take quite a while for investors to see their return on an equity investment in YogaWorks. Not only is the revenue small, but the company is still cash flow negative, and it would be difficult to predict when this company would be able to turn profitable.

Currently, YogaWorks has almost $5.5 million in cash, which represents a solid cash ratio of 0.55. However, they don't have much else in current assets, which means their current assets are below their current liabilities with a current ratio of 0.65. This would indicate that YogaWorks could use a cash cushion in order to meet working capital needs. A $75 million offering would provide more than enough relief to their liquidity situation and still leave plenty left over for smart capital expenditures.

Source: YogaWorks' S-1

Growth Strategy

Reading through their IPO filing, it seemed to me that YogaWorks is very ambitious in their growth strategy - maybe even a little too much. They want to build their brand through establishing corporate relationships with health insurers and institutions. They also want to increase their retail business of selling yoga merchandise and launching YogaWorks branded apparel.

The company also wants to capitalize on the brand by licensing their name into other healthy lifestyle categories that complement their yoga business. And they also plan to publish more digital content through MyYogaWorks.com to strengthen their brand and grow their ecommerce business.

While this may all seem like a lot of growth initiatives, it is simply complementary to their main growth objective, which is to grow their studio base. This is also the most costly corporate development initiative as it requires YogaWorks to both build new and acquire existing yoga studios. They believe they will increase their studio count to over 250 within the next several years. Currently, they are in 6 geographic locations: Los Angeles, Orange County, New York City, Northern California, Boston and Baltimore/Washington D.C.

Risk

While I believe their growth strategy is ambitious, I also believe that means more risk. If their growth strategy is as aggressive as I believe, then I would anticipate more losses in the upcoming years. If YogaWorks plans to grow from 50 studios to 250, then expect some large capital expenditures in the coming years. Whether or not the revenues from the investments will outgrow their expenses is something investors will be wondering for some time to come.

Since much of their growth strategy comes from acquiring existing yoga studios, I also have concerns of synergy and integration. This investment strategy could prove successful but can also be their downfall. Due to the fact that YogaWorks is dispersed in only 6 geographic locations, expanding into new markets can be expensive, time consuming, and have unknown impact on cash flows.

The final point is that everything seems to start and end with the YogaWorks brand. Whether it is their studio growth strategy, licensing, ecommerce, etc., it is all heavily dependent on the quality and integrity of their brand name. Whether the brand suffers an immediate crisis or if it erodes slowly, it will likely impact all streams of revenue.

Final Thoughts

Right now, I can't make a recommendation on this stock because it hasn't been priced yet. Once I get an idea of where this IPO is going to be priced then I can run some models and numbers and see what I think of the valuation. However, I am not optimistic that this company is going to be cheap. Right now, we are to assume they are looking to raise approximately $75 million in proceeds, which is a lot of money for a company that did only $55 million in sales for 2016.

Given the risk involved in this opportunity, I would look for something more reasonably priced; however, I will give them the benefit of the doubt until this one gets closer to their IPO. Once we get closer and they place a range on the IPO, I will report back with numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.