Seaspan Corporation: Heading Higher With A 7.2% Dividend Yield

Investment Considerations

Technically Seaspan Corporation (SSW) stock seems to have bottomed in what looks like a double bottom ($5 in June 2017 and $4.34 in November 2008).

SSW business model is relatively conservative compared to other shipping companies given its long-term leases structure with leading shipping lines.

The Hanjin bankruptcy seems to have benefited the remaining shipping lines with shipping rates increasing materially in Q1 2017.

The company’s valuation is cheap with the company trading at 5.6x LTM EBITDA and paying investors a 7% dividend yield which is covered 6x from LTM cash operations less preferred dividends.

Container leasing companies TGH and TRTN (which I am also following) have rallied significantly in 2016 and 2017 and indicating better times ahead for the container shipping industry.

Risks

SSW is highly leveraged with net senior debt to EBITDA of 5.5x and 7.0x including preferred shares. Not paying dividends to the preferred shares would not result in an event of default but preclude the company from paying dividends to common shareholders. The high leverage is mitigated by the fact that the company has long term contracts with its customers and the shipping industry seems to be close to a bottom. Higher rates and activity should benefit SSW’s profitability and decrease leverage.

The company is dependent on continued access to debt markets to refinance maturities coming due. This is mitigated by a maturity schedule that is relatively spread out and should pose no problems until 2019 when $445m is due, or $180m after estimated FCF before capex (see table below). This assumes no improvement in the company’s earnings in the future and does not include effect of newbuilding’s.

SSW is materially exposed to Chinese shippers with a total of 34 ships (both owned and managed) leased to Chinese shipping companies. Additionally, many of its ships have been and will be in the future constructed in China.

Because the judicial system in China is not fully developed and has inherent uncertainties this could limit the legal protections available to SSW in the event of a dispute with a Chinese customer or ship yard.

Summary Business Description

SSW is the largest independent container ship owner with a fleet of 87 container ships and an additional 15 ships under management for 3rd parties. The company was founded in 2005 and is controlled by Dennis Washington, a U.S. billionaire that is also active aviation, shipbuilding, rail heavy machinery and mining.

The company owns vessels ranging in size from 2,500 to 14,000 TEU ships with a total capacity of 620,000 TEUs with major customers including ANL, CMA CGM, COSCO, CSCL, Hapag-Lloyd, K-Line, Maersk, MOL, Yang Ming and ZIM.

The company headquartered in Hong Kong has a total of 4,500 employees.

Summary Financials and Valuation

The table below shows SSW’s summary financials including common dividend coverage and P/B. The current 12.5c quarterly dividend (7.2% yield at current prices) represents 16.6% of cash from operations less dividends to preferred stock which leaves a lot of headroom.

Capital expenditures have been ignored in this analysis as investments are primarily for new ships which can largely be financed once a long-term lease is in place - I am focused on dividend coverage in a scenario where SSW is not growing its fleet.

The price to book value is currently around 0.6x. Assuming a P/B of 1 the shares have 240% upside.

Recent Industry Commentary

Recent industry commentary from SSW and others seem to indicate that a recovery in container shipping freight rates may have already started.

SSW CEO Gerry Wang stated on the 03/31/2017 earnings call that “Q1 [2017] was a very promising quarter for the industry, and it will hopefully serve as a turning point in its recovery. Over the past few months, we have seen very encouraging signs of improving market conditions. Freight market [rates] have increased substantially on main trade routes, the Shanghai Container Shipping Freight Index, up over 75% -- sorry, 70% compared to last year. Our customers are seeing significantly higher than expected volumes on the Europe to Asia trade, bolstered by increased demand from Asia for consumer goods and their infrastructure spending”.

Soren Skou CEO of AP Moller Maersk the world’s largest container shipping line described the container shipping market in these words during the company’s 03/31/2017 earnings conference call: “First of all, we want to make sure that we are clear in saying that the container market, the container market is clearly improving. Rates are up in the quarter – throughout the quarter and freight rates have continued to increase in April. It’s driven by a significant improvement in demand-and-supply situation. Demand grew 4% to 5% in the quarter, and supply grew around 1%, which makes the first quarter of 2017 the second quarter in a row where we saw demand growth significantly outpacing supply growth. And that, of course, had a very positive impact on freight rates. And these freights rates are increasing not only East- West but also now North-South, which is important”

Technical Analysis

1 Month Chart

The SSW stock price made a flat correction with the first leg down to $4.34 in November of 2008, then a corrective recovery to $25 in October 2013 followed by the third and final leg to $5 in June 2017. This 3-wave correction has been labeled A-B-C.

Daily Chart

The daily chart exhibits a 5-wave decline from the $12 high in the form of an ending diagonal which is a pattern that denotes a change in trend.

Although I believe a long-term bottom has been made at $5 per share there is a chance that it’s just a temporary correction. However, given the extent of the decline even a temporary correction should be material and take the stock back to $12 over a few months’ time.

4 Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart shows a possible 5 wave advance in progress currently in an extended wave 3 which should move towards $7.50 per share. As discussed earlier, it could simply be a 3-wave correction but unlikely given the previous price action. A confirmation of a bottom will ensure after a 5 wave advance likely to $7-8 per share with a 3-wave correction.

Conclusion

I have been following SSW and buying SSW shares since the May 2017 rally up to $7 per share. My average entry price is $6.32 per share and given the recent rally I am confident a long term bottom is in.