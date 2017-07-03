Dream Industrial REIT: High Leverage Will Limit Its Future Growth

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DREUF, TSX:DIR.UN), a Canada-based REIT focuses on industrial properties, is expected to have steady growth as its occupancy rate continues to improve. Over the past year, the Trust sold a few properties to reduce its leverage and ready itself for future accretive acquisition. With reduced revenue, its payout ratio rises. Despite Canada's strengthening economy, Dream Industrial's growth is likely to be limited due to its higher leverage compared to other industrial REITs.

Formerly called Dundee Industrial REIT, Dream Industrial spun off from the Dream family of REITs in 2012. Other REITS in the family include Dream Office REIT (OTC:DRETF, TSX:D.UN), and Dream Global REIT (OTC:DUNDF, TSX:DRG.UN). In the first two years after Dream Industrial went to IPO, the Trust experienced grew its portfolio aggressively. Its gross leasable area was expanded from 6 million square feet to 15.7 million square feet. However, the Trust appeared to overextend itself with high leverage. By the end of 2015, it slightly expanded its GLA to nearly 17 million square feet. This number went back down to 16.2 million square feet at the end of 2016.

Higher exposure in Alberta

As of March 31, 2017, Dream Industrial has around 16 million square feet of GLA distributed in 5 provinces in Canada. The two western provinces, Alberta and Saskatchewan, account for 39% of Dream Industrial's total GLA. This higher exposure caused many investors to be concerned, as Alberta and Saskatchewan's economies are the hardest hit during an energy commodity slide, as many would know. However, Dream Industrial has done a great job of maintaining its occupancy rate in these two provinces. Its occupancy rate improved from 96.1% in Q4 2016 to 97.1% in Q1 2017. With strong economic growth forecast for these two provinces (Alberta is expected to lead the nation with 3.8% GDP growth in 2017 and Saskatchewan 1.7%. Source: June 2017 TD Economic Forecast), Dream Industrial appears to be fine.

What the REIT lacks is a higher exposure in Canada's largest province, Ontario. With a population that accounts for over 1/3rd of the nation's population, Dream Industrial's exposure to Ontario is only 27%. With the rise of E-commerce and the demand for distribution centers closer to population-dense areas, the demand for industrial properties near the major urban centers is skyrocketing. Dream Industrial appears not well positioned to take advantage of this new trend.

Occupancy and Tenancy

Dream Industrial's occupancy ratio has improved from 94.7% in March 31, 2016, to 95.2% at the end of 2016. At the end of the REIT's latest quarter, the total occupancy ratio improved to 96%. As Canada's economy continues to strengthen, and the demand of warehouse distribution centers due to the rise of E-Commerce, it is expected that Dream Industrial's occupancy rate will likely to continue to improve in the subsequent quarters. Had Dream Industrial had more exposure in Canada's major urban centers, it will be able to benefit even more from this trend. Compared to the occupancy ratio of 99.7% of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTC:SMMCF, TSX:SMU.UN), which has a much higher exposure in Canadian major urban centers, Dream Industrial's occupancy ratio appears less impressive.

Dream Industrial's tenant base is diversified, as no single tenant represents over 5% of its annualized base rent (see table below). In total, the top 10 tenants only represent about 18.5% of its total revenue base. This is unlike Pure Industrial REIT (OTC:PDTRF, TSX:AAR.UN), whose top tenant FedEx (NYSE:FDX) comprises almost one-quarter of the REIT's revenue base (although one might argue that FedEx is an anchored tenant that is set to continue to grow due to the rise of E-commerce). The average remaining lease term of Dream Industrial's top tenants stands strong at 5.9 years.

High Leverage

As of March 31, 2017, Dream Industrial REIT's assets were at C$1.63 billion. Its total debt-to-total assets ratio is 52.3%. Over the past five years, the company has gradually improved this leverage, down from nearly 56% to 52.3% at the end of Q1 2017. In the past 12 months, it sold a few properties and used the proceedings to reduce its debt. This is an important step to take, as an interest rate hike appears to be imminent. However, the reduction was only of a few percent.

By using another leverage ratio - the sum of mortgages payable, convertible debentures, preferred units payable, unsecured debentures and bank loans payable divided by the book value of total assets - Dream Industrial's leverage ratio is nearly 64%. This is only 1% below the maximum permitted debt leverage ratio of 65% under the Declaration of Trust. Compare this to Summit II REIT (in mid-50%'s range) and Pure Industrial REIT (in the low-40%'s range), and Dream Industrial's leverage is almost at the maximum allowed. In situations where there is a need to reduce the leverage, the REIT will have no other choice but to either cut its dividends or sell more properties. Investors needs to keep an eye on Dream Industrial's leverage ratio.

Although the company's leverage is high, there is no immediate concern yet, as its interest coverage ratio is 3.2 times at the end of this past quarter. Its debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is 8.3. Both numbers appeared to be healthy. The overall Canadian economy is also providing a tailwind. If Dream Industrial can continue to improve its occupancy rate and increase the rent per year, it will have no problem in managing this high leverage ratio. However, future revenue growth will be limited, as the company may have to sell some properties to keep its leverage ratio below 65%.

Q1 2017 Financial Highlights

In this past quarter, Dream Industrial's revenue was C$42.9 million, a drop of 2.7% from last year, as some properties were sold in exchange for cash to reduce its debt. As a result, its payout ratio slightly increased from 86.6% in Q1 2016 to 88.8% in Q1 2017 using AFFO as the metric. If there is a need to reduce its debt leverage further, the payout ratio will have a high chance of exceeding 100%. This will make its dividend payment unsustainable. Presently, there is a high DRIP (Dividend Reinvestment Plan) participation rate of 34.3%, as the company gives out 3% bonus distributions as an incentive. This should help the Trust preserve some cash but further dilute the FFO/AFFO per unit.

Dividend Growth Prospect

Presently, the company pays a monthly distribution of C$0.05833 per unit. At the present unit market price, this translates to an 8.15% yield annually. While the distribution yield may look attractive, investors must keep in mind that the Trust's monthly distribution has stayed the same since April 2013. Taking inflation into consideration, its dividend depreciates. Given the Trust's high leverage that limits its future growth, a future dividend hike does not appear to be imminent. Investors who currently hold units of Dream Industrial REIT should instead monitor the Trust's dividend payout ratio.

Valuation Analysis

Dream Industrial's share price has appreciated more than 22% since October 2016, thanks to investors' bullish attitude towards industrial REITs. At its present stock level, the price-to-book ratio is 1.17. This appears to be slightly higher than Summit II REIT's price-to-book ratio of 1.14 but less than Pure Industrial's 1.27. The valuation of Dream Industrial appears to be fair, given the positive market sentiment towards industrial REITs. However, its debt level and dividend sustainability are the two areas that investors need to continue to monitor.

Investor Takeaway

Dream Industrial may experience slow or negative revenue growth in the next few quarters while the Trust tries to keep its leverage below 65%. If the demand for industrial properties remains strong and the anticipated future interest hikes are gradual, the Trust's distribution will likely to be sustainable. However, given its financial situation, future dividend hikes are likely to be minimal or nil. Investors who wants a stable dividend income and a large yield should exercise caution and perhaps look elsewhere. Those who currently holds the shares should continue to monitor the Trust's leverage and dividend sustainability.

