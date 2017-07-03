Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio - Midyear 2017 Update

Overview

The Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP) was created in early February 2016. The objective of this portfolio is for long-term capital appreciation and will include both companies that pay dividends and those that do not. The projected dividend yield for 2017 is around one percent. Over the long-term, yield may become a higher priority.

There are currently 52 individual stock holdings under management. For some this may seem like too many, others may think it is too little. Management strategies utilize business and industry growth drivers from a variety of source information. The biggest challenge of managing around 50+ companies is maintaining enough cash to grow all holdings consistently over time. A firm structure is in place to allow for this, but the reality is that overweight positions will sporadically occur as different industry-related cycles ebb and flow.

As some of you may know, I focus intently on transports. The substantial majority of this focus is freight-related, so airlines, airports, and transit services are not strongly covered. I also focus intently on industries for holdings within the portfolio. Overall, 130 or so companies have detailed databases tracking quarterly information. Additionally, most industries also have other pricing and demand trends, which are monitored.

Currently only individual stocks are purchased. The primary objective is for long-term growth, but there are strategies in place to accumulate larger positions, which may be sold for short-term gains. Motif is used for both ROTH IRA and Traditional IRA accounts. The primary benefits of Motif over some other brokerage services include the ability to build one’s own portfolio as a motif which can be invested in by any amount for only $9.95, up to 30 companies; and to be able to purchase fractional shares with a trading commission of $4.95. The $4.95 trading fee is becoming more of a standard, but buying fractional shares still is not.

As of June 30, 2017, the fund held 52 companies including:

Adobe Systems Incorporated ( ADBE

Alaska Air Group ( ALK

Amazon.com ( AMZN

Arista Networks ( ANET

Bunge Limited ( BG

Cal-Maine Foods ( CALM

Calavo Growers ( CVGW

Canadian National ( CNI

CF Industries Holdings ( CF

Concho Resources ( CXO

Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST

Danone ( OTCQX:DANOY

Daseke, Inc. ( DSKE

Deutsche Post DHL Group ( OTCPK:DPSGY

DexCom ( DXCM

FedEx Corporation ( FDX

F5 Networks ( FFIV

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( FDP

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico ( PAC

Hanesbrands ( HBI

Hub Group ( HUBG

International Paper ( IP

JB Hunt Transport ( JBHT

JD.com ( JD

Kansas City Southern ( KSU

Lamb Weston Holdings ( LW

LINE Corporation ( LN

Lockheed Martin ( LMT

Matson, Inc. ( MATX

McCormick & Company ( MKC

Mercardolibre ( MELI

Old Dominion Freight Lines ( ODFL

Pioneer Natural Resource ( PXD

Prologis, Inc. ( PLD

Raytheon Company ( RTN

Rice Energy ( RICE

Rice Midstream Partners ( RMP

Republic Services ( RSG

Sanderson Farms ( SAFM

Schneider National ( SNDR

Sprouts Farmers Market ( SFM

The Boeing Company ( BA

The Dow Chemical Company ( DOW

The Greenbrier Companies ( GBX

The Home Depot ( HD

The J.M. Smucker Company ( SJM

ULTA Beauty, Inc. ( ULTA

Unilever ( UL

US Foods Holdings ( USFD

VF Corporation ( VFC

Visa, Inc. ( V

XPO Logistics ( XPO

Current Holdings Performance – Update

As of June 30, 2017, the table below provides the stock acquired and sell dates, average price, weighting, performance by current year and monthly change. All dividend payouts are included in the performance to illustrate total returns.

June was another busy month for both new additions and increases for existing positions. A core driver for late activity in the month was predicated on the confluence of The Kroger Co. (KR) earnings report and Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods Market (WFM). The psychological impact from Amazon’s deal sent ripple effects across many industries ranging from chicken producers to food and clothing retailers.

Aside from Amazon, holdings exposed to energy and certain commodities have also faced headwinds leading to sub-par and/or negative performance. Collectively, these factors were the primary obstacles to stronger growth.

That being said, a 10.1 percent return for the first six months of 2017 is not too shabby. I have been continuously promoting investment opportunities within transports. Transports have played an important role of overall positive performance. I expect further improvement to add to further gains during the second half of the year.

Twenty-eight of the 52 holdings were positive for the month of June, 54 percent of the total. New additions, and increasing transaction expenses have weighed on performance, but over the next few years, active management fees will decline. Leading overweight positions were as follows:

Calavo Growers 6.4 percent

Sprouts 4.8 percent

Hub Group 4.7 percent

Schneider National 4.5 percent

Unilever 4.2 percent

LINE 4.0 percent

Matson 3.7 percent

Of these positions, Hub Group and Matson remained the laggards. Depending upon performance over the next year, all positions may be considered for short-term partial liquidations, with the only exception being Unilever, as the position witnessed a partial liquidation earlier in the year.

Overall, performance has been very solid with 36 of the 52 holdings (69 percent) having positive total returns since a position was taken. Some of these companies have been held for less than one year, with the longest period being 17 months. For total return performance, leaders and laggards were as follows:

Leaders

XPO 78.1 percent

Boeing 58.9 percent

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacific 51.8 percent

JD.com 50.5 percent

Amazon.com 49.9 percent

Republic Services 34.9 percent

Rice Energy 29.4 percent

DHL Group 24.6 percent

Calavo Growers 24.2 percent

Unilever 23.6 percent

Kansas City Southern 23.5 percent

Canadian National 21.2 percent

Laggards

Pioneer Natural Resources -11.7 percent

Concho Resources -8.8 percent

Bunge -7.8 percent

Rice Midstream Partners -7.4 percent

The J.M. Smucker Company -6.7 percent

Matson -4.1 percent

LINE -3.3 percent

Mercadolibre -3.3 percent

Arista Networks -3.2 percent

Fresh Del Monte -1.9 percent

Freight holdings, as a percent of the total, increased by 1 percentage point to 34 percent. Over the past three months, the increase was 12 percentage points. As evidenced by the performance information above, transports have provided strong performance of late, while energy and commodities have weakened.

Most transports in the LLGP are categorized within the consumer discretionary sector. As a result of June’s moves, this sector increased by 4 percentage points from the previous month, and 9 percentage points over the previous two months.

Both consumer staples and industrials were lower, while technology and energy were stable and marginally higher. This resulted from the addition of Arista Network and the strong gains from the Rice Energy pending acquisition.

Large cap holdings remained flat at 43 percent of the LLGP’s total. The mid cap composition declined by 1 percentage point to 42 percent, offset by a one percentage point increase for small cap. Fifty-six percent of the LLGP’s portfolio capitalization remains either mid or small-cap.

The percentage of U.S.-based holdings increased by 1 percentage point during May to 85 percent. The addition of Mercadolibre leading to the new South America category also contributed to the one percentage point declines for Europe and Asia.

The combination of added companies, as well as the portfolios overall performance, led to a 1 percentage-point increase in equity growth only holdings. The weaker performance from Amazon’s acquisition announcement and poorer commodity performance were primary factors.

Benchmark Comparison and LLGP Historical Performance

Through June, the LLGP has returned 10.1 percent. A handful of companies have paid dividends, but the current yield is only at 0.4 percent. Through June, the NASDAQ, the Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) and NASDAQ Transportation index (^TRAN) have been performance leaders, up 14.1, 16 and 14.5 percent. The Dow Jones (^DJI), SPY and Vanguard indices all have performed close to 8 percent or lower. In the future, a closer assessment of alpha will be performed, with the inclusion of a greater number of benchmarks, comparable to the LLGP.

Hitting the double-digit mark halfway through 2017 has been a good accomplishment. The objective over the long-term is to get as close as possible to averaging a 10 percent return per year. Aim high to perform well.

There are a few holdings in the LLGP that may offer substantial appreciation potential as consolidation is expected to continue. The upcoming gross domestic product -- GDP -- results will be key. The correlation of transports to GDP will be a possible catalyst driving the portfolio’s performance higher during the second half of 2017. Other positions have become discounted due to various reasons; returning to fair value during the next few months will also serve as a potential catalyst.

The month of June witnessed a 2.1 percentage point improvement. While not as robust as the months of February and March, it was good to get back on track after poor performance in April and May. Transports have been a factor with these results as prospects have continued to improve from the first quarter through June.

All expense ratio information is computed by a weighted average basis ((WAB)). The WAB is simply the transaction fees incurred, divided by the average the LLGP’s closing-day value. The original objective was to maintain the expense ratio near 0.5 percent, this level has obviously been exceeded.

Through June, the expense ratio was at 1.1 percent. The month of June witnessed 11 transactions which continues to add up. I am not concerned about an expense ratio over the long-term., as I recognize that over time, this will decline due to the increasing growth of the WAB. For example, next year’s expense ratio based upon a maximum cash in-flow scenario will possibly be less than 0.5 percent.

The dividend YOC is another area that will simply take a little bit of time to pay dividends, pun intended. Originally, I was optimistic that the YOC would be closer to the 1 percent level, but as the portfolio has increased its total unit cost, the yield has been diminished. For 2018, the estimated 1.2 percent YOC remains.

Conclusion

The 10.1 percent performance to date remains an excellent start. Within June, the portfolio did peak towards 12 percent, but lost momentum due to the variety of factors mentioned in the performance section. The 8 to 12 percent range may be a reoccurring scenario if volatility continues.

Important trends to keep aware of include GDP, inflation, retail sales, interest rates, as well as all transport volume and pricing trends. I remain optimistic that transports are positioned to lead the way for the second half of 2017 and into 2018. The LLGP is positioned well to take advantage of these catalyst, which may lead to economic expansion over the next couple of years.