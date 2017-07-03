Major Seasonal Patterns: July 2017

Seasonality can be useful not just for traders but also for investors looking for entry points.

The first week of July is a short one, with July 3 being a short trading day and July 4 being off. But I argue that we have no better time to take positions than July 3 – exactly the practice of contrarian trading: be active when others are passive, passive when others are active. July 3 should be great for a number of reasons:

The first day of the month is usually the most active day of a month. The first month of the quarter is usually the most active month of a quarter. July’s sector seasonality gives us some of the best sector plays via ETFs with attractive risk/reward profiles.

Today, I’m going to introduce my favorite plays for July. I recommend you open these positions early, as in July 3, market open. I’ll be sending out my personal trade via Copy My Trades, my personal trade alert subscription.

Trade #1: Short Junior Gold Miners (JNUG)

JNUG has been drifting downward, falling 66% since February. Last week’s FOMC meeting, which was seen as bad news for those who wish to see interest rates raised aggressively, had no lasting effect on gold. Without extra fundamental events, the argument surrounding JNUG becomes one of momentum versus reversal.

When in doubt, momentum rules. But seasonality is even more important, as it gives us the historical tendencies for certain sectors. JNUG tends to be weak from July till the end of the year, supporting the “momentum” viewpoint:

Now, this is not a call to short all gold miners or gold in general. My recommendation of this seasonal play is backed by a more recent trend in the gold miner sectors: Investors have been repositioning their gold miner holdings, overweighting the big boys at the expense of the lil’ gold babies. Looking at the Chaikin Oscillator for the ratio of JNUG to the Gold Miners ETF (GDX), shows the inflection point of zero approaching:

So if you’re looking to add gold to your position via a miner, go with the larger cap miners so that you’re in line with the general flow of money. This is not the post to teach gold miner selection, but I’ll leave you with one tip: emphasize size-standardized efficiency ratio over all else. That is, divide the company’s profit by its number of employees as your go-to comparison metric.

Trade #2: Long Technology Select Sector (XLK) and/or Netflix (NFLX)

Technology’s “season” is often considered to begin in late summer, but my data shows it starting earlier. Perhaps this is a recent interruption to the trend or perhaps a self-fulfilling prophecy – investors increasingly recognizing the summer tech season and preparing earlier than before. Either way, I see July as a great entry point, considering the recent tech scare that has pressed some prices downward into dip-buying prices.

Many risk-averse traders have liquidated their prices, evincing the fear that the best investors use as a buying signal. Just look at the Chaikin Oscillator for XLK:

Rarely does money flow out of tech at this speed. Rarely does the outflow hold for more than a week or so. I don’t see the Chaikin numbers staying below 0 for much longer, meaning dip-buying is the correct action here. I have already bought the dip, using Netflix (NFLX) as my surrogate.

I’ve found my predictions in tech to be quite reliable with my recent rewiring of my algorithms and narrowing down seasonality to weekly and intra-weekly trends, as my subscribers have seen through my trade alerts (and I’ve seen through the ROI of my option trades, below). But ultimately, seasonality is a fractal. You can go as deep as needed, or you can stay at the monthly level, in which case July is bullish for tech.

I recommend going long XLK or NFLX, essentially “buying the dip.” You can see my NFLX position below:

Those that sold during the panic will likely be looking to buy back in. When they see a support, bullish public news, or a fairer valuation, we should see regret-driven buying. Ride the wave, baby.

Trade #3: Long US Financials (IYF) or Goldman Sachs (GS)

Banks have lagged behind the rest of the market when you set the starting line at 2008. Investors still have wet feet about playing with financial stocks, as I’ve found the vast majority of them to be priced below their excess returns valuations. But that is changing.

The changes are backed by reasons, and investors love reasons. First, interest rates are actually being increased – finally. This leads to a stronger bottom-line for banks.

Second, banks have cleared the first stress test, effectively removing one of the barriers investors have to bank stocks: risk. I’ve actually been arguing that bank stocks are low-risk all along, based on the possible downside. The brief version of my theory is that most banks are trading close to their lower limit, based on book value and other valuation variables. We also have a government that has shown its willingness to subsidize the losses of banks, but that might change with the new prez.

In any case, if you want in on the bottom floor of a rebuilding of the financial stock prices, read through my past banking stock articles that give the “excess returns model” of valuations, as that is a superior valuation method for financials. If you don’t want to go long on IYF, which is a solid July choice, seasonally, consider Goldman Sachs, which has lagged behind the other banking stocks, meaning it has both seasonality and mean reversion going for it:

IYR seasonality:

GS seasonality:

Conclusion

With a virtually unlimited selection of stocks in the market, a monthly ritual of seasonal evaluations behooves investors in selecting those stocks that merit your precious time. With the post-election euphoria dying down, rates actually rising (albeit slowly), and tech selling off, we must be more selective moving forward. The third fiscal quarter is upon us, and the first month – July – is historically volatile.

I’ve done the hard work for you in selecting the best sectors in which to open short or long trades. The next step is to narrow down your selection to an ETF or individual stock. I’ll be adding positions and sending out my alerts via Copy My Trades, but in the meantime I am already positioned with my first choice: a long position on NFLX.

Happy trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.