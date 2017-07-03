Air Liquide: More Benefits To Come Due To Airgas Merger

We believe Air Liquide did a very good job incorporating Airgas, and will continue to benefit from the merger in the years to come.

Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF) reported strong results after their merger with Airgas. The merger has benefited the company with some decent synergy growth. Combined, we believe that the companies will be able to expand and grow significantly.

In May this year, Air Liquide completed the acquisition of Airgas. The group paid well over $13.4 billion. The strategic rationale behind the merger was the opportunity to expand operations in the U.S., the largest global market for industrial gases. This would potentially grow the company’s customer base with over a million customers. Furthermore , the transaction is expected to generate significant synergies and would strengthen Air Liquide’s global leadership in the industrial gas market. Up until now, the effects of the merger were still unknown. Air Liquide’s first quarter results shed some light in the darkness.

And indeed, the synergies expectation turned out to be true. Revenue increased well over 38%. This growth was carried especially by the Gas & Services business division (in which Airgas was incorporated), which grew 42.2% after the merger. On comparable basis the unit realized a growth of 2.8% QoQ. The other business units had much more disagreeing results: Engineering & Construction revenue fell 58.4% while Global Markets & Technologies revenue was up 19.2%. Gas & Services still remains the most important business unit though, as it is responsible for 97.5% of sales. In total, the group revenue increased 1.5% on comparable basis, most importantly as a result of the Gas & Service (and Airgas) unit improvement.

There is a case to be made that the merger has been improving the overall situation on a comparable basis. And indeed it is clear that Gas & Services sales were significantly boosted. The business unit was able to improve sales in every geographic area, and especially in the U.S. (+160% overall, +3.7% comparable). This was one of Air Liquide’s most important reasons for buying Airgas: expanding in the U.S. markets. There have been some currency effects and price fluctuations though. Currency impact on Q1 revenue was +2.4%, natural gas price fluctuation impact was +2.2% and electricity price impact was +0.5% for the group. This implies an organic growth of 2.66% for the Gas & Services division, and 1.42% for the total group after just one quarter. To us, this is a clear indication that together, Air Liquide and Airgas are more than just the sum of parts.

In Q1 2017 there was also a sharp cash flow increase, up to €920 million cash from operating activities (before changes in working capital requirements). This is about 17.8% of group revenue. One could argue that this growth in cash position might signify a larger debt position, but the fact is that the company is actually improving its debt situation right after the merger. Of course, it will take time to get rid of the long-term debt that came along with the merger, but the spike in cash flow did lead to a continuation of the decrease in net debt–to–equity ratio the group has been pursuing since the end of 2016.

AIQUY Debt to Equity Ratio (Quarterly) data by YCharts

It is clear that Air Liquide took successful first steps in the Airgas integration. The best has yet to come if we may believe Air Liquide, who expects well over $300 million in total synergies. The majority of these synergies will be realized within the first two to three years after the takeover.

The synergies that were realized in Q1 2017 amounted to only $45 million and came in the form of bulk sourcing, implementation of shared services and improvement of back-office processes. The fact that only $45 million was realized would imply further benefits raking up to minimum $250 million in the years to come.

Takeaway

We believe that Air Liquide did a very good job in merging with Airgas. In Q1 of 2017 the group already reported about €45 million in synergy advantages, of a total of €300 million expected. The merger with Airgas led to a decent organic growth and brings the company on the right track to fulfill 2016-2020 company program. Furthermore, the company could improve its debt-postition right after a heavy-endebting merger. We believe that Air Liquide is a good buy for 2017 as the group will only get more advantages out of the merger with Airgas.

