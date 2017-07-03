What Lies Ahead For Lion Biotechnogolies?

“Chains of gold are still chains.” ― Robert Thier

Lion Biotechnogies (LBIO) formally changed its name this week to Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA). I have gotten a few questions on this concern this week as a result. We did a deep dive on this name three weeks ago exclusively on the Biotech Forum and I am republishing it below for those who are interested in small evolving oncology plays.

June 8th Article:

Company Overview:

With its market capitalization approaching $400 million, shares of Lion Biotechnologies (LBIO) have lost over a quarter of their value in the past year. Shares previously showed strength in the middle of 2016 when the company announced an agreement with investors who provided $100 million of funding in an equity raise comprised of common and preferred stock, as well as the addition of Dr. Maria Fardis as President and CEO (previously worked at Acerta Pharma which saw a majority stake acquired by AstraZeneca in 2016).

The California-based firm was founded in 2007 and is focused on developing unique cancer immunotherapies based on tumor infiltrating lymphocytes {TIL}. Their approach is known as adoptive T-cell therapy, while their lead candidate has shown promise in the treatment of metastatic melanoma. The way it works is that TIL are isolated from the patient's tumor following resection (away from cancer's immune-suppressing effects) and their numbers greatly expanded ex-vivo. Patients are then lymphodepleted to eliminate suppressive influences and maximize potency of TIL therapy, followed by reinfusion with expanded TILs and up to 6 doses of IL-2. Other cancer types that their technology could be applied to include ovarian, breast, colorectal, and bladder. Benefits of their approach include the ability to leverage and enhance the body's natural defense against cancer, as well as the goal of achieving durable responses with a one-time treatment. Management believes manufacturing and logistical efficiencies achieved could lead to decreasing production times and optimized distribution processes, allowing them to overcome hurdles in positioning TIL therapy as an accessible mainstay therapy in the oncology arena.

Manufacturing Process and Logistics

Pipeline:

The company's pipeline appears fairly deep, with several ongoing trials in melanoma, cervical, and head and neck cancers, not to mention planned studies in several other settings.

Management has entered into several strategic partnerships with leading academic and government institutions, including the National Cancer Institute, MD Anderson, Moffitt Cancer Center, and Karolinska Institute in Europe. They view these partnerships as advantageous to the firm, because they allow them to pursue a much broader clinical program than would be possible on their own, not to mention the valuable input received from key opinion leaders in addressing diverse tumor indications. For example, their recently announced partnership with MD Anderson will allow them to run several multi-arm clinical studies to evaluate TIL therapy in several sarcomas, ovarian and pancreatic cancer.

Data from a randomized phase 2 trial involving 101 patients with metastatic melanoma resulted in high, durable objective response rates. Complete responses were observed in 24% of patients, with all but one showing durability in the range of 30 to 47 months. Overall responses rate was 56%, while overall survival at 12 months was around 80%. Especially noteworthy was that these responses were also observed in patients that were refractory to checkpoint inhibitors (complete response rate of 29% in 34 patients that had failed either anti-CTLA-4 or Anti-PD1 treatment).

Management projects a relatively large market opportunity that could be addressed by TIL therapy, with annual new cases for the three lead indications amounting to over 130,000 patients alone. Important differentiating factors for TIL therapy include it being a one-time treatment, as well as the fact that genetic modification is not required and there is minimal possibility of unpredicted on-target, off-tissue effects as has been observed with TCR and CAR therapies.

Recent news includes the dosing of the first patient in their phase 2 trial of LN-145 in patients with head and neck cancer June 1st, as well as the dosing of the first patient in the second cohort of LN-144 phase 2 study in metastatic melanoma. At the American Society of Clinical Oncology {ASCO} Annual Meeting the company presented additional data from 16 patients enrolled in the first cohort of its phase 2 study of LN-144 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma as well, with 77 percent of patients experiencing a reduction in target tumor size. Also noteworthy was that responses were observed in patients with tumors carrying wild type or BRAF mutations.

While there appears to be an absence of material near term catalysts on the horizons, keep in mind phase 1 trials in pancreatic and glioblastoma are scheduled to be initiated later this year. Additionally, upside could be realized as the regulatory pathway for LN-144 is defined or also in the event of new partnerships, as management has commented they are opportunistically evaluating such possibilities.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of March 31st the company reported $147.2 million in cash, a decrease of $19.3 million from their year end 2016 balance. GAAP net loss for the quarter amounted to $20.7 million, while GAAP research and development expenses totaled $16.6 million (an increase of $4.2 million versus the same quarter last year).

Analysts appear upbeat with the average price target coming in at $15.50, representing over 130% upside from present levels. Chardan Capital Markets raised their price target to $20 in May, citing increased visibility for TIL technology in 2017 and the company extending their Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Rosenberg group at the National Cancer Institute until 2021. In April Cowen reiterated their Buy rating, noting management has opened phase two trials in cervical cancer and SCCHN with initial data expected this year. Jefferies and Roth have both recently reiterated their Buy ratings as well, with $11 and $14 price targets set, respectively.

Outlook:

Lion continues to be an intriguing oncology play albeit one that is years away from any commercialized success. It has multiple shots on goal, some solid clinical partnerships, good analyst support and potential lucrative focus areas. That being said, Lion is a ways away and probably at least one more capital raise from having any products cross the finish line to approval. As it was about 10 weeks ago in a smaller spotlight piece, the concern continues to merit a place on a 'watch list' and perhaps a few shares for the real aggressive investors in the Forum.

“What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as freedom should not be highly rated.” - Thomas Paine

