Watch Those Pegs

Confidence is a fragile thing, and when an event risk materializes, people have a tendency to sell first and ask questions later.

Here's something that might not be on your radar but probably should be.

Confidence is a fragile thing.

That's something I try to keep in mind when scouring markets for potential event risk.

When some sea change occurs, people have a tendency to sell first and ask questions later. After all, no one wants to be the last one out the door.

To be sure, sometimes that's the right thing to do because the selling stems from some event that has far-reaching implications and/or the potential to destabilize markets for prolonged periods. China's devaluation of the yuan in August 2015 is a good example.

Other times, panic selling ends up looking foolhardy in retrospect. Some things that initially seem like they have the potential to be epochal shifts turn out not to be that big of a deal once everyone has had time to calm down and make a rational assessment of the situation. Of course, that's small comfort for anyone left holding the bag in the short term.

One of the most interesting things about the last 12 months is the extent to which multiple political earthquakes have demonstrated just how conditioned markets have become to "mean revert" in the aftermath of a risk-off episode. This is visible in the rapid collapse of volatility after spikes that have occurred around events like Brexit and Trump.

Well, putting aside the issue of whether we can continue to depend upon that ubiquitous mean reversion (i.e., a rapid collapse in volatility after a spike), I wanted to draw your attention briefly to what we've seen in the Saudi riyal and the Qatari riyal over the past month.

The reason it's worth keeping track of this is because if those pegs were to break, I think it's entirely reasonable to believe that at least some market participants would be selling first and asking questions later as noted above.

I'm not going to take everyone down the rabbit hole in terms of trying to list the ramifications. Rather, I just think this is another one of those times where I have an opportunity to apprise you of a tail risk that might not otherwise have made it onto your radar. I continue to believe that's a valuable service - especially when I provide it for free - even if some readers disagree.

So recall that Qatar is in the midst of a standoff with a Saudi-led coalition that, early last month, cut diplomatic ties with Doha and imposed what amounts to an economic blockade of the sheikdom. These measures were ostensibly taken to punish Qatar for supporting international terrorism. I'll leave the politics out of this post, but I'd be remiss not to note that the real motivation here is quite clearly to punish Qatar for maintaining a friendly relationship with Iran. That's explicit in the Saudis' list of grievances, but almost every serious commentator on Middle East policy will tell you the Iran issue isn't merely one thing the Saudis are concerned about - it is the only thing Riyadh is concerned about. In other words: the list of grievances might as well have not been a list, but rather a simple directive that read "stop dealing with Iran." The rest is just for show.

Anyway, the point for investors is that the Saudis and their allies have given Qatar until Monday to comply with a list of demands and Qatar doesn't look like they're going to acquiesce. That's a problem for markets. On Sunday, stocks in Qatar fell more than 2%, and for the month of June, they were down nearly 9%:

(Bloomberg)

That, in and of itself, probably shouldn't concern US investors, but this probably should:

(Bloomberg)

That's a two-month chart of 12-month Qatari riyal forwards and what that shows is stress on the peg.

Dima Jardaneh, the head of economic research for the Middle East and North Africa at Standard Chartered Plc in Dubai, isn't concerned. Here's what he told Bloomberg last week:

It is not unusual for a central bank, even if it's operating a pegged exchange-rate regime, to not intervene to satisfy offshore demand within the usual band. They're providing dollars to domestic banks at the pegged rate, satisfying onshore dollar demand and supporting the credibility of the peg.

And look, I get that, but from where I'm sitting, we're getting pretty far afield of the band:

Meanwhile, six UK banks have stopped trading the currency.

So that's Qatar.

But here's the thing: oil's plunge into a bear market last month has got Saudi riyal forward points on the move too - to YTD highs no less:

(Bloomberg)

Obviously, the Saudi peg has withstood a whole lot more pressure than this, but it's something you should keep tabs on because it was a hot-button issue in early 2016 and contributed to the market angst that prevailed in January of last year.

Again, it's not about making a dire prediction. It's just about keeping yourself apprised of event risks that could cause other market participants to act irrationally - if only for a few days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.