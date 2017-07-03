Kiss Legacy Reserves LP Adieu

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ: LGCY) has been on a slow path to oblivion since the price of crude oil dropped from $105 per barrel in 2015. Even as crude oil and natural gas prices bounced from multi-year lows, I believe that it is not enough to save Legacy Reserves and that it will file for bankruptcy soon.

LGCY makes most of its revenue from oil and natural gas sales. Therefore, we need to look at natural gas and crude oil forecast prices. The World Bank believes that natural gas prices will hover between $3.00 and $3.50 until 2019. Also, the entity forecasts crude oil to trade at an average of $55 per barrel in 2017, and $60 per barrel in 2018. While these projections are bullish, crude oil and natural gas prices trade close to YTD lows. I believe that both commodities will see a slight price appreciation in the second half of 2017.

I have written several articles about the unsustainability of LGCY. Since my last sell recommendation on March 15th, 2017, LGCY has dropped by almost 30% from $2.05 to $1.46. Crude oil decreased by 5.6%, and natural gas is unchanged over the same period. My primary concern back in March was the interest rate paid by LGCY.

For the three months ended on March 31st, 2017, the revenue to interest expense ratio was 5.0x. It improved from 2.6x for the same period in 2016. LGCY’s operating income was $2.2 million for Q1 2017 compared to an operating loss of $16.8 million a year ago. Despite the improvement, LGCY cannot cover the interest expense yet. This situation is worrisome because crude oil and natural gas were trading at 18-month highs, and yet LGCY struggled for the most part.

Unsustainable debt

LGCY has an enormous amount of debt. By the end of Q1 2017, total long-term debt totaled $1.14 billion, down from $1.16 billion in Q4 2016. Most of the debt is comprised of a credit facility due in 2019, and senior notes with a 6.625% coupon due in 2021.

The credit facility had a borrowing capacity of $1.5 billion on Apr 2014. Today, the borrowing capacity is $600 million, and LGCY has borrowed $448 million already. If LGCY continues to sail through the storm, LGCY could borrow $150 million from the credit facility. Moreover, the company has also $240 million available under a second lien term loan paying a huge interest rate of 12%.

Randy Durig recently wrote an article suggesting that there is an opportunity for income through the 8% coupon bonds due in 2020 with 20% YTM. Nonetheless, his fund tackles distressed debt, and you should be very careful in determining if the strategy aligns with your investment goals and risk tolerance. Personally, I do not see how LGCY can pay the principal back. Issuing debt at this stage is almost impossible, if not impossible.

My two cents

Legacy Reserves LP is in bad shape. There are no signs that crude oil nor natural gas prices will appreciate significantly in the interim. Therefore, I believe that investing in LGCY is a dangerous proposition. Any investment in LGCY should be considered a highly speculative position. Therefore, you need to assess your risk aversion before investing in this company. That said, I would not recommend shorting this stock because it can easily jump 50% before it dies. Be careful with the volatility. Personally, I would not touch it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.