DryShips Approaching Another Voluntary Reverse Split?

Investment Thesis

I expect that an 8th reverse split is coming soon. On June 22, 2017, DryShips (DRYS) performed a voluntary reverse split 1-for-5. Within a week’s time, the stock has reached a critical point. Thus, the company may go for a voluntary reverse split so as to keep share dilution going.

Here is why I am predicting an 8th Reverse Split is coming soon

The company has performed seven reverse splits in total. The last four of them were unnecessary ones (voluntary reverse splits). Even though there was no issue of non-compliance from Nasdaq, the company performed voluntary reverse splits. Why did they do this? I believe the voluntary reverse splits may be related to share dilution; when the share is low, the company has to issue more shares and it would eventually run out of its authorized shares. As a result, there is a possibility that the company goes for a voluntary reverse split every time the stock price approaches the critical level (below $2).

What happens if the company runs out of its authorized shares? Can’t they issue any more new shares? They have an easy solution for that. The company can simply increase their authorized shares through the shareholder voting process. The CEO’s voting rights exceed those of the common shareholders. The company shouldn’t have any problem in increasing its authorized shares, but this is a process the company may not want to go with. Accordingly, this is probably one of the reasons for the company’s recent voluntary reverse splits.

Announcement of January 19, 2017: Voluntary Reverse Split 1 for 8 (the stock was trading around $2.60) Announcement of April 06, 2017: Voluntary Reverse Split 1 for 4 (the stock was trading around $1) Announcement of May 02, 2017: Voluntary Reverse Split 1 for 7 (the stock was trading around $2) Announcement of June 19, 2017: Voluntary Reverse Split 1 for 5 (the stock was trading around $1)

Share Dilution update as of June 30, 2017 (Kalani Deal)

The company has provided an update on the Kalani deal (share dilution).

Between the date of the Purchase Agreement, April 3, 2017, and June 30, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 14,811,344 Shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $8.94 per share. The aggregate gross purchase price for these Shares was approximately $132.4 million. The Company's estimated aggregate net proceeds from the sale of these Shares is approximately $131.1 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 15,925,216 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $94.0 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

Conclusion

Based on the above, the company didn’t wait for the stock to go below $0.50 because it had to issue more shares in order to raise $2 million per day (the company’s SEC filings indicate that the company is raising $2 million per day on average). The company has been providing weekly updates on its share dilution.

Given that the last four reverse splits happened when the stock reached a critical level of ~$1-$2, I expect the company will go for a voluntary reverse split again so as to continue the remaining dilution worth close to $100 million. The best time to short DRYS is after the reverse split, because history tells us that the stock drops 80% after a reverse split.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

