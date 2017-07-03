How Investors Should Set Expectations After Greenbrier's 7.5 Percent Post-Earnings Drop

Based on the company's competitive global position, a P/E multiple of 16 times earnings is justifiable, setting Greenbrier up for a $50 price target in the near-term.

It is challenging to assign a valuation multiple to Greenbrier as the company works through the current down-cycle.

Review

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) is the second freight company within transports to report its quarterly results following FedEx Corporation (FDX). I like to provide an update for both companies as they are holdings within the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP).

As reported, Greenbrier beat analyst earnings estimates handily by $0.21 per share, clocking in at $1.03 (a 25.6 percent surprise). However, on the operating revenues side, the total came in $80.8 million lighter than expected at $439 million (a -15.5 percent miss).

After the quarterly numbers were reported and a couple days passed, the stock price declined by 7.5 percent from its pre-earnings close of $50 per share, to $46.25. Average analyst price targets (only 8 analysts covering the company) remain at $52.25 reflecting upside potential of 13 percent in the near-term.

But expectations for Greenbrier’s fiscal 2017 and 2018 years remain negative. The substantial increase in railcar orders from the 2014 oil peak carried over into Greenbrier’s 2015 and 2016 fiscal years. During these years, earnings per share were inflated beyond normal performance, with each year greater than $5.70 per share.

Contrarily, earnings estimates call for Greenbrier to generate $3.46 and $3.10 per share in 2017 and 2018. A comparison to 2014’s $3.44 per share is probably a better year to consider as the company continues to work through the current down-cycle.

The company’s margins have held up well during these declines, but have deteriorated from peak demand levels. Looking back to 2014, near-term expectations are similarly much closer. Additionally, the company’s operating and free cash flows have returned to more normal levels. A primary challenge for investors is that during 2014, Greenbrier traded over 20 times earnings, but fell below 6 times earnings in 2016.

Average analyst estimates are giving Greenbrier a P/E close to 17 times 2018 estimated earnings. This multiple is much closer to the company’s higher valuation level in 2014. The lower valuation levels during 2015 and 2016 correlate to the negative volatility that was present for energy and freight sectors. Also, worth noting is that railcar manufacturers have tended to lag rail operators before and after rail traffic corrections.

This sets up expectations for a return to both operating revenue and net income growth for the company’s 2019 fiscal year. This is not necessarily reassuring because it assumes another 2+ years of economic expansion, which would create the longest bull market in history.

Based on Greenbrier’s historical volatility, investors may assume a risk premium to own the company in the near-term. In the event the economy was to begin to contract, Greenbrier could very well take a turn for the worse. The recent energy and freight recession saw the company deviate over 40 percent below its 200-day moving average early in 2016.

Greenbrier’s earnings call and discussion with analysts included both positive developments and some caution. Greenbrier booked 11,000 orders during the quarter, bringing the total backlog to 31,000. The company has a diversified presence within North and South America, as well as within Europe. The combined success of the MUL transaction, as well as the Maxion and Astra Rail transactions and additional bookings from major customers bodes well for the company’s near- and long-term.

On the cautious side, analysts were looking for a 5.1 percent profit margin in the quarter. The revenue miss was aided by $0.12 tax benefit for the quarter, leading to a stronger profit margin. As stated margins contracted from last year, but this is to be expected from the headwinds facing the industry; and actually, were more in-line with 2014 (a more normal year for comparison).

The contributing factor to the operating revenue miss was the lower 2,600 units delivered resulting from timing related to lease syndications. The majority of these units are expected to be syndicated in the company’s upcoming fourth quarter. Guidance for the year was tightened to a midpoint of $3.51 per share; analysts have initially placed their estimates towards the lower end of the range.

The fourth quarter is looking like it may possibly be the final substantial decline year-over-year (YOY). With the potential for higher delivered units flowing to the fourth quarter, Greenbrier could be set up to exceed both operating revenues and earnings; although earnings will be negatively impacted by commoditized railcar types and more syndication and delivery activity from the company’s GIMSA joint venture.

The other interesting point to mention is that Greenbrier raised cash during the quarter by taking on more leverage through long-term notes payable. The company now has $465 million in cash on-hand. This is a substantially high amount of cash historically, going all the way back to 2001.

Summary

Since the May 2014 quarter, Greenbrier’s gross and profit margins have not dipped below 16 and 7 percent respectively. Since May 2015, the gross margin has only been below 20 percent once. But over the next two quarters, estimates are for Greenbrier to see profit margins fall to 4.6 and 5.1 percent. For fiscal year 2018, the profit margin is estimated to dip below 5 percent.

I expect that gross margins may remain at or above the 16 percent level through the down-cycle. Investors should note that these margins are substantial improvements from the 2011 to 2014 performance. Based on railcar cycles, I view 2014 as a more normalized comparative year than 2015 and 2016.

The important part of the discussion for investors is how we should think about valuation. From a modeling perspective, the P/E multiple is the simplest approach for both historical and future forecasts. But paying attention to enterprise value ((EV)) to EBITDA, cash flow and leverage ratios are also of importance.

Greenbrier’s top peers for North America include Trinity Industries (TRN) and American Railcar Industries (ARII). American Railcar trades fairly close to the same valuation as Greenbrier based upon 2018 earnings estimates, while Trinity trades 25 times future 2018 earnings estimates. Trinity does add more diversification from an operating segment perspective.

Since neither Greenbrier nor its peers are valued below 16 times earnings, this level seems like a good base to use. We should not expect any of these companies to trade to this multiple for 2017 earnings as 2018 is the expected bottom for the current cycle. If things begin to improve sooner, upward revisions could serve as a catalyst for a higher price target based on a constant P/E multiple.

The other important considerations for investors are Greenbrier’s EV/adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and leverage position. Compared to its peers, Greenbrier is in a much stronger position. EV is currently 4.5 times adjusted EBITDA, while American Railcar and Trinity were at 6.5 and 7.3 respectively. Free cash flow is currently 7 percent versus 2.7 and 5 percent for American Railcar and Trinity. And Greenbrier’s debt is currently 1.5 times adjusted EBITDA on a gross basis, despite adjusted EBITDA being down 34 percent for the year. Both American Railcar and Trinity’s debt was close to 3.3 times adjusted EBITDA.

Again, even with substantially lower leverage ratios, Greenbrier has $465 million in cash to put to work for investors. This compares to $790 million for Trinity and $151 million for American Railcar. Not much was made of Greenbrier’s cash position on the call, the recent issuance of convertible senior notes has an initial conversion price of approximately $60.16 per share.

At the current $46.25 stock price, Greenbrier is clearly discounted versus its two largest peers. However, we do not have clear transparency regarding whether the substantial increase in orders (170 percent for the first three quarters of 2017) for the third quarter will be sustainable.

I view Greenbrier’s recent transactions as highly positive as they solidify the company’s competitive markets in North and South America and Europe. Based on the most current backlog information, Greenbrier has moved into the number one position amongst peers.

A P/E multiple of 16 times earnings is justifiable, placing Greenbrier’s price target at $50 per share based on 2018’s earnings estimates. I expect Greenbrier to continue to enter into lucrative transactions, and to with its cash position, increase its equity where appropriate, and/or make further deals. A one-time special dividend would not be surprising either.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX, GBX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.