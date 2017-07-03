The Lessons From Buffett's Grand Slam On Bank Of America

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) announced last Friday it will exercise its Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) warrants to purchase 700 million common shares of BAC at $7.14. This investment drew a fair amount of media attention, as Berkshire is currently making a 12 billion dollar profit on this one deal. In this article we will have a closer look at the original deal in 2011 when Warren Buffett announced the purchase and discuss how it has played out today.

Original Investment in 2017

Back in 2008-2009 when the financial credit crisis hit the stock markets, BAC was one of the stocks who take the biggest beatings, seeing its stock price decline from $50 to levels as low as $2.

In the beginning of 2009 the U.S. government announced it would step in and take necessary actions to ensure the large banks would not go bankrupt. BAC received $45 billion through the Troubled Assets Relief Program.

Once it became clear the large U.S. banks would not go bankrupt, the stock prices started to rebound sharply and BAC rose back to the $20 price level on April 2010. The stock price went lower in the following months, as a consequence of slow economic growth, new regulations and a declining revenue. The stock price went back to the $6 low levels. Around that time in August 2011, the oracle of Omaha made his investment in Bank of America known to the public.

More specifically, Buffett had bought a $5 billion 6% preferred stock which came with warrants allowing Berkshire Hathaway to buy 700 million common shares at $7.14 per share, at any time before September 2021. In the annual Berkshire letter to its shareholders, Buffett explained the rationale behind this investment:

It’s not my intention to write a detailed analysis on the fundamentals of BAC back in 2011, but rather to give you an idea why this investment made sense at that time:

BAC’s stock price was mostly down because of external macro-economic worries on the sovereign debt crisis and the slow economic growth.

The earnings of BAC would increase once the economy started growing again, due to increasing interest rates and deposit growth.

A change of management: Buffett clearly explained his admiration for Brian Moynihan and his cleaning up work at BAC.

The bank had announced its plans to raise its dividend rate and also the intention to repurchase common stock.

The kicker to the investment was not only the lofty 6% yields ($300 million annually in dividends) attached to the $5 billion preferred investment. It also came with warrants to buy 700 million Bank of America shares for $5 billion, or $7.14 a share, roughly the stock price of the bank’s stock at the time.

Current situation

Almost 6 years after this investment, Berkshire announced it will exercise the warrants to buy 700 million common shares of BAC at $7.14 when the bank raises its quarterly dividend to 12 cents, in the beginning of the third quarter.

How did BAC do over those six years? The stock price outperformed the S&P 500 sharply, rising as much as 265% over this time period. This stock market index rose as well, as the economic growth started picking up again and investor’s thrust returned to the stock market.

Key Lessons from this investment