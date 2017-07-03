It Is Time To Underweight S&P 500

We remain constructive on the global equity market as a whole, and recommend rotating into countries with more attractive yield and growth potential

We recommend underweighting the S&P 500 as the reward-to-risk is no longer compelling based on both fundamental and technical factors

After a solid +8% gain in the first half of 2017, the valuation of S&P 500 is now most overextended since 2015 based on its dividend yield

As the first half of 2017 drew to a close, U.S. equity markets registered the best gains since 2013 with the S&P 500 (SPY) rising a solid 8.2%. Fears that the Trump Rally would come to an abrupt end turned out to be just noise, as per MarketWatch,

The market has been resilient in the face of realization that perhaps no fiscal stimulus is forthcoming this year. This means that impressive gains in the S&P 500 this year were not about Trump or the tax cuts, but about underlying fundamentals and the economy

In our opinion, the relative yield and dividend growth in equity markets have been the main driver behind the market’s resiliency due to long-term interest rates hovering nearly historical lows, notably with the 10yr Treasury yield lower than when it started the year at 2.2%. To recall, at the end of last year, we argued that the SPY has further upside potential in 2017 as a function of its dividend yield vs. real interest rate. To wit:

In conclusion, despite being at record levels, SPY remains cheap relative to real 10yr Treasury yield, and both current interest rate and dividend growth environment are favorable for the bull market to extend heading into 2017. The tail risk is if 10yr Treasury yield spikes above the secular downtrend north of 3%, then we would likely see the equity bull market in jeopardy.

Obviously the tail risk did not materialize as inflation remains subdued, providing the fuel for SPY to propel beyond our upside target of 237 in our scenario analysis. That being said, with the TTM dividend yield back near post-crisis low of 1.9%, the SPY is now most overextended relative to bonds since 2015. Visually, we witness that cyclical tops in the SPY have coincided with cyclical bottoms in SPY’s dividend yield since 2011.

As shown above, the dividend yield has bounced off 1.9% multiple times between 2014 and 2015 and we expect 1.9% to be the floor this time around as well. In other words, in terms of price, resistance is expected near-term at 243.5 based on the most recent trailing 12-month dividend of 4.63 per share. On a longer-term basis, we also need to take into account the dividend growth picture, which remains positive though the year-over-year growth has declined to the slowest rate post-crisis:

Assuming the dividend growth for the remainder of 2017 continues at the most recent YoY pace of 5.8%, the TTM dividend is expected to increase to 4.76 per share at year-end. Using a simple scenario analysis with dividend yield as the anchor, we compute the implied year-end price and respective change from current price:

Dividend Projection Latest SPY TTM Dividend 4.63 Trailing Yearly Growth Rate 5.80% 2017 YE SPY Dividend Estimate 4.76

Scenario Analysis Dividend Yield Implied YE SPY Price Chg % 1.90% 250.59 +3.64% 2.00% 238.06 -1.54% 2.10% 226.72 -6.23%

Based on the above analysis, assuming dividend yield remains stable at 1.9%, we are likely to see SPY grind higher towards the 250 milestone, though the +3.6% potential upside is hardly attractive. On the other hand, a reversal in towards the 2% mean in the dividend yield similar to early 2015 would point to a mild sell-off to 238. More severe corrections would hinge on the 10-year interest rate breaking out of its recent range towards 3%, as both the 10yr Treasury yield and dividend yield remain in similar long-term downtrends.

Technically, declining RSI, MACD and Stochastics on the weekly SPY chart are all suggestive of deteriorating momentum. WingCharts’ statistical analysis shows a 75% chance of a pullback in the next 2 weeks while mixed longer-term. All in all, the technical picture also concurs risk is to the downside while upside is limited.

(Source: WingCharts)

Considering both fundamental and technical headwinds, we would look to sell SPY into rallies and strategically rotate into other countries which offer better reward-to-risk. We highlight some candidates below with higher forward dividend yield and lower forward P/E relative to the SPY:

Country Japan United Kingdom Germany Spain United States ETF DXJ EWU EWG EWP SPY TTM Dividend Yield 2.65% 3.49% 2.00% 3.02% 1.91% Weighted Average P/E 14.51 25.02 16.75 17.52 21.13 Forward Dividend Yield 2.78% 3.86% 2.73% 5.57% 2.09% Forward P/E 12.70 15.41 14.56 14.77 19.70 Estimated Growth 12.47% 38.41% 13.07% 15.70% 6.77%

(Source: YCharts.com)

In our Quant ETF portfolio, we are already long DXJ, EWU and EWP due to their favorable technical setups. Fundamentally, we published our outlook on the Japanese equity markets and the rationale to go long DXJ a couple months ago.

In the near future we will be covering the U.K. and European markets as well. To conclude, we expect S&P 500 to underperform its peers given its overstretched fundamentals on a relative basis, and we recommend rotating into alternatives with more attractive yield and growth potential as discussed above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DXJ, EWU, EWP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.