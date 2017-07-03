'Safer' Industrials Dividend Dog Gains Found In Ships, Railroads, Business Services, & Distribution For June

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Expect Top Ten Industrials "Safer" Dividend Dog Stocks to Net 15% to 41% Gains To June, 2018

Four of the ten top "safer" dividend-yielding Industrials dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this 'safer dividend industrials group as graded by analyst estimates for June proved 40% accurate.

Ten probable net-gain generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Quad/Graphics (QUAD) netted $412.27 based on estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

USD Partners (USDP) netted $390.62 based on estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for USDP.

Wajax (OTC:WJXFF) [WJX.TO] netted $256.69 based on mean target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) netted $255.43 based on a median target price estimate from ten analysts , plus projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) netted $206.44 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Calian Group (OTC:CLNFF) [CGY.TO] netted $194.18, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Luxfer Holdings (LXFR) netted $172.17 based on estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Information Services Corp. [ISV.TO] netted $94.67, based on dividend plus mean target price estimates from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) netted $160.31 based on estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for NAP.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (OTCQX:RCKXF) [RME.TO] netted $156.88 based on estimates from seven analysts plus dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 23.7% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten 'Safer" dividend Industrials dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Which Industries Put "Safer" Dividends In The Industrials Sector?

Twenty-three industrials industries compose the Industrials sector, and ten of those were represented by the 20 firms whose stocks showed positive returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of June 26.

The industry representation broke-out, thus: Shipping & Ports (4); Railroads (2); Infrastructure Operations (1); Integrated Shipping & Logistics (1); Staffing & Outsourcing Services (1); Diversified Industrials (2); Business Services (3); Industrial Distribution (4); Business Equipment (1); Farm & Construction Equipment (1); Engineering & Construction (0); Conglomerates (0); Metal Fabrication (0); Pollution & Treatment Controls (0); Aerospace & Defense (0); Tools & Accessories (0); Airports & Air Services (0); Rental & Leasing (0); Airlines (0); Infrastructure Operations (0); Security & Protection Services (0); Truck Manufacturing (0); Trucking (0); Waste Management (0).

The first six industries listed above populated the top ten industrials "safer" dividend dog team by yield.

20 of 64 Industrials Firms Show "safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Industrials stocks culled from this master list of 64. You see grouped below the tinted list of 20 that passed the Industrials dog "safer" dividend check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of cash excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin"column.

Financial guarantees, however, are easily over-ruled by boards of directors or company policies canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Total annual returns narrowed the 64 dogs list to 52 for this article. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Predicted (11) A 9.5% 1 yr. Average Upside And (12) A 14.8% Net Gain For Top 30 June "Safer" Industrials Stocks

Top dogs on the Industrials stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 26, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 7.7% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten April Industrials dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 11.5% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Revealed No Bargains From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding "Safe" Dividend Industrials Sector Stocks

Ten "Safe" Industrials firms with the biggest yields June 26 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Industrials Sector Dogs, Will Deliver 13.97% VS. (2) 14.14% Net Gains from All Ten by June, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Industrials Sector pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 1.29% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced "safer" dividend Industrials dog, USD Partners (USDP) showed the best analyst augured net gain of 39.06% per targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" Industrials dogs as of June 26 were: Aurizon Holdings (OTCPK:QRNNF); Royal Mail (OTCPK:ROYMF); Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund [BGI.UN.TO]; Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP); USD Partners (USDP), with prices ranging from $4.13 to $11.30.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Industrials dogs as of June 26 were: GUD Holdings (OTCPK:GUDDY); Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG); BG Staffing (BGSF); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP), with prices ranging from $11.40 to $22.75. Big Industrials dogs barely ruled here.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Industrials dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

