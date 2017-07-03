Berkshire Hathaway Vs. The S&P 500 - Buy And Forget Investments - Video

Even Buffett himself promotes index funds, however, he advises to do it in a way where you should consistently buy them over time. Well, I made a video on how at this point in time it is much better to simply buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) than the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) because all long term value indicators are in BRK's favor. Enjoy the video, looking forward to your comments and questions.
