Berkshire Hathaway Vs. The S&P 500 - Buy And Forget Investments - Video

Summary

A comparison of fundamental growth, risk, shareholder value creation shows that BRK should be the index fund to buy now, not the S&P 500

The S&P 500 is focused on short term value maximization through buybacks, not on long term value maximization

If you invest in index funds on a 'buy and forget' mode, you better invest in Berkshire, your returns will be higher and run less risk

Even Buffett himself promotes index funds, however, he advises to do it in a way where you should consistently buy them over time. Well, I made a video on how at this point in time it is much better to simply buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) than the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) because all long term value indicators are in BRK's favor. Enjoy the video, looking forward to your comments and questions.

