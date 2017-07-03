Does bluebird's Secondary Mean Upside Is Limited?

It appears management timed the top quite well with its secondary offering, but shorts calling for a steep drop in share price are overlooking just how promising of an asset bb2121 is.

New LentiGlobin data is promising, and I remain optimistic, awaiting further updates later in the year.

While I'm enjoying the focus on ROTY plays and our 10 stock model account, there's been a number of names that have crossed my radar recently that I wanted to give my thoughts on or follow up. As stated before, ROTY remains priority, but I feel that a differentiated approach to analyzing fund holdings, specific events, enticing IPOs, insider buying, and other catalysts will prove beneficial for readers as well. At least, that is my hope.

Moving on to today's focus.

Even after weakness due to the secondary offering, shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) have risen over 40% since I stated they were set to fly higher, even after rebounding 80% in the year prior.

BLUE data by YCharts

3.81 million shares were priced at $105, hauling in around $350 million. With a net loss of $68.7 million in the first quarter of 2017, one can expect its cash burn to continue increasing as late-stage trials are run. With $799.9 million of cash on the books prior to the raise, I would expect the company to next tap capital markets in late 2018 or so.

Lenti-D in Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD)

Bottom line data was positive and approval is likely.

17 patients with CALD completed two years of follow-up after treatment with Lenti-D, with 88% of them still free of major functional disabilities (primary endpoint). For reference, the predefined interim efficacy benchmark of 76% was based on data from a prior natural history study of the condition.

On a side note, it is touching to see bluebird CMO David Davidson's commentary on the two patients who did not meet the primary endpoint. While many companies release a perfunctory statement of gratitude, one could read into his statement to understand the extent of the sentiments expressed by himself and colleagues.

The past December, the study was expanded to enroll eight more patients in the US and Europe, with the goal of starting up manufacturing in Europe and improving the data for when it seeks regulatory approval. Peak sales could equate to around $200 million in this setting (quite tiny), but the real boost to the company would be the added credibility for getting its first treatment across the finish line.

I wasn't a fan of it releasing the news followed by the cash raise, but it isn't a red flag in and of itself.

New LentiGlobin Data from HGB-205 Study

Data was announced evaluating the candidate in transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) and severe sickle cell disease (SCD). Readers should keep in mind both disease settings are blockbuster indications whose combined peak sales could exceed $3 billion if the drug is approved.

In the first condition, three patients experienced transfusion independence for up to 3 1/2 years and have discontinued iron chelation therapy. Management has stated the evidence of long-term durability of benefit from LentiGlobin therapy is beginning to show proof while I would state it is rather obvious.

In regards to SCD, as I commented in my prior article, management had stated it would modify the treatment protocol to be similar to that of patient 1204. This included more stringent busulfan conditioning regimen and regular blood transfusions before stem cell harvest. While it is still too early, I remain optimistic as stabilization of in vivo VCN compares favorably to that of patients from HGB-206 initial cohort.

Figure 3: Transfused patients have more stable VCN (Source: Corporate presentation)

Coupled with manufacturing improvements, I see no reason to back down on my bullishness here, even if in a minority. I look forward to further updates at ASH in December.

bb2121 Dose-Escalation Data

Along with partner Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), updated results of the company's anti-BCMA CAR T-cell therapy were announced in 18 patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Data was quite impressive, with 100% of patients achieving objective responses and even more so in light of being heavily pretreated (median 7 lines of prior therapy and all previously underwent autologous HSCT). While at early stages of development and with all the usual caveats, readers should keep in mind that this also could be a blockbuster indication should bb2121 excel in late stage trials.

Figure 4: ASCO data (Source: Corporate presentation)

The treatment's safety profile continues to be a real differentiator, as was the magnitude and durability of response.

Management plans to commence the expansion phase of the study in the near future.

My Take

After dilution and quite a bit of news, it wouldn't surprise me to see shares take a breather for the near term. A correction into the low $90s (if it occurs) could be a solid buying opportunity for long-term investors while compelling data from the phase 1 study of bb2121 should provide a decent floor to the share price.

While volatility and an absence of near-term catalysts might lead to weakness, shorts and those calling for a steep drop are overlooking just how impressive bb2121 data was (in my opinion).

Risks to the story include regulatory downthumb, trial setbacks, escalated cash burn, absence of near-term catalysts, and competition, to name a few.

If readers bought this as a run-up play, hopefully they took at least partial profits along the way prior to the data release. For those holding a core position as a long-term holding, I see no reason to sell, as significant upside exists with future data releases, patient enrollment updates, and other steps as the company marches toward a potentially landmark approval should all go well.

For readers who are especially overweight in the name, it wouldn't be a bad idea to trim their position in order to focus on names with more immediate upside.

