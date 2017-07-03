Q2 Roundup: Top 6 Performing Knives

The past quarter still saw growth but greatly underwhelmed compared to Q1. The recent tech sector selloff, as well as a noticeable realignment from growth to value stocks, led to much more volatility, and for some stocks and their shareholders, more uncertainty on what's next. Below you’ll see a quick chart comparison from Q2 and Q1 with the three major Averages (Dow Jones, S&P, and Nasdaq)

Q2

(Chart Source: Google Finance)

Q1

(Chart Source: Google Finance)

Socio-Political developments, depending on how long lasting they are, may have sizable implications on the markets. Tax Reform, has met large resistance begging the question, “Will the Trump Effect” actually occur and bring down corporate tax while paving the way for repatriation of overseas corporate funds. The new AHCA bill has also met substantial opposition, and certain stipulations in the bill if unchanged could affect many companies along the entire healthcare industry and sub-industries. When uncertainty prevails over markets or certain sectors, this quote from Dune always seems to resonate for me:

I must not fear.

Fear is the mind-killer.

Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration.

I will face my fear.

I will permit it to pass over me and through me.

And when it has gone past I will turn the inner eye to see its path.

Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain.

Of course, no shareholder or stock broker should have to recite this to himself every opening and closing bell to remain composed and coherent, but hey, probably couldn't hurt!

With the close of the second quarter Friday, it’s time to open up the kitchen drawer and take out the sharpest knives. Having a Shun, Wusthof, or J.A. Henckle, in the collection will impress any culinary aficionado and kitchenware retail associate, (guilty -- worked at Sur La Table during high school). Wielding expert knives effectively will garner you respect and potentially an appearance on Top Chef! So without further ado, let’s take a look at The Knife Catcher's Top 6 Performing Knives of Q2 ‘17.

(Image Source: Williams-Sonoma)

#6 - Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)

Cost Basis: 4.21

Percentage Gain 12.36%

(Chart Source: Charles Schwab)

I did a piece fairly recently on ICL, (here), and the share price has since rewarded me, enough that the I decided to add this company to the list and expanded it from the top 5 to top 6. I love companies like ICL, primarily for the fact that most people probably wouldn't, nor ever would want to. It’s hard to sing the praises of fertilizer, and specialty chemicals companies when they are competing with the mass sex appeal of stalwarts like Apple (AAPL) or Amazon (AMZN). While the company is over 50 years old, it’s relatively new on the US exchange (2014), and poised to regain its initial IPO price of $7/share. The declining fertilizer prices and stagnating crop planting led many in the agriculture sector to falter. However, the USDA and others are predicting massive increases in commodities and meat, which will raise all tides. This coupled with ICL’s diversified portfolio makes it a prime growth and value stock in my portfolio.

#5 - Washington Prime Group (WPG)

Cost Basis: 7.38

Percentage Gain 13.41%

(Chart Source: Charles Schwab)

It would only be logical, that when the overblown “Retail-Ageddon” hit, companies that owned the properties housing those retailers would be hit as well. Hence, the major sell-off in REITs as well. Of course, some were hit harder than others, primarily due to the company's tenet list and if they were at risk of closing up shop, or weren't Amazon proof, but if you ask any person off the street or layman investor about real estate and the issues current developers have, they typically shrug it off, and say something along the lines of, “So won't they just find other retailers or tenants to fill those spaces?” The answer is yes! WPG, and others will survive, and anyone with enough canned food and water bottles, should also stock up on WPG and other retail REITs.

#4 - Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (HASI)

Cost Basis: 19.96

Percentage Gain 14.6%

(Chart Source: Charles Schwab)

Not an outright falling knife, but has posted considerable gains since Hannon Armstrong hit its lows in mid Q1 at $18.02, and so has made the top 6. The company primarily engages in providing funding through debt or equity investments into renewable energy infrastructure. These investments provide funding to sponsors of energy efficiency projects and renewable energy projects. The energy efficiency section, usually entails working with an energy service company, which has contracts with buildings to reduce energy use through various efficient components connected to ventilation, heating, lighting, roofs, windows and others. The renewable energy section, funds projects focused on solar and wind production and other types of connected infrastructure. I don't need to love a company to own their stock, but companies like Hannon Armstrong and 8Point3 add a special layer of pride, in that I not only believe their endeavours are and will be profitable, but I strongly agree with their vision and mission statement.

#3 - General Nutrition Center (GNC)

Cost basis: 7.32

Percentage Gain: 16.76%

(Chart Source: Charles Schwab)

I’ll go as far as to say a SA crowd favorite and fun stock to watch and analyze -- shout out to Courage & Conviction for great coverage of the potential short-squeeze and store check analysis, comes in at #3. I did a piece a little while ago (here) adding to the belief that this company can be a real diamond in the rough, and I do see a much larger gain in GNC’s future, probably after the Q2 numbers are released through the end of the year. The “Retail-Ageddon” affected everyone, and GNC wasn't spared. They had their own major issues, besides the fear of Amazon taking over the world, like undertaking a major share repurchase financed by debt at their stock’s price highest levels. That, coupled with diminishing same store sales and overall weak loyalty program, and other operational inefficiencies led to the great fall. However, with a new CEO at the helm, revamped loyalty program, competitive pricing, and placement within Amazon, it’s a whole new world and GNC could become one of the year’s “Cinderella” or as I called it, “Rudy” stories.

#2 - Seaspan (SSW)

Cost Basis: 6.06

Percentage Gain: 17.78%

(Chart Source: Charles Schwab)

The ups and downs Seaspan has had, even in the last three months, would make any shareholder seasick. I’ve followed Seaspan for quite some time, while I prefer Costamare (CMRE) as a better long term containership choice, which I expanded upon in a few articles on SA (here) and (here), I’d be a little foolish to not put money into a company and sector that has been beaten down disproportionately so, to try and seek alpha. Declining global trade, the Hanjin bankruptcy, and the dividend cut stranded many shareholders at sea, while others abandoned ship. However, this stock is far from becoming a ghost ship and while its impressive upward trajectory the past few days may falter, I do see this company continuing to outperform throughout the end of the year against the S&P and other crowded sectors.

#1 - 8Point3 Energy Partners (CAFD)

Cost basis: 12.63

Percentage Gain: 19.81%

(Chart Source: Charles Schwab)

My sharpest knife, and one of the most eco-friendly to boot, 8Point3 Energy Partners, and similar energy yieldcos have bounced back impressively. The company operates and acquires solar energy projects. It acquires solar assets/projects that were initially developed from its sponsors and then manage the typically long term contracts supplying consumers in the industrial, residential, and business communities. 8Point3 faced some major headwinds this year, when First Solar (FSLR), one of its two major sponsors mulled over the possibility of selling their stake in the company. This sparked major panic and fear, primarily of the unknown, but anyone familiar with the company or space, knows that regardless of whether First Solar sells to a similar company in the space, or even puts its shares in the open market, enough forward thinking investors will be glad to take this solid investment off their shoulders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HASI, GNC, CAFD, SSW, CMRE, ICL, WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.